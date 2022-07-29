ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police blotter 7-29-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Kevin B. Gochenour, 43, of Grove Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of East Pershing Boulevard.

Francis R. Ornelaz, 47, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, resisting arrest and interfering/obstructing at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.

Jonathan E. Barnett, 37, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Christopher Raffone, 48, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.

Travis R.E. Lytle, 21, of Byron for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.

Tyronne A. Serrano, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:10 am. Wednesday at Warren Avenue and East Eighth Street.

Michael T. Langley III, 26, of Carroll Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (combination of controlled substance and alcohol, first in 10 years), improper right turn and driving without a valid license, and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at East 13th Street and Logan Avenue.

Michael A. Martinez, 32, of an unknown address on two felony warrants for strangulation of a household member with minor injury, a warrant for felony strangulation of a household member, a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation, a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at an unknown location in Cheyenne.

Tina Arias, 42, of an unknown address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

Amber R. Espinoza, 43, of an unknown address for misdemeanor domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.

Mathew C. Jacoby, 54, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.

Cristian R. Garcia, 24, of Missile Drive for misdemeanor giving a false identity, interfering/obstructing and fighting/riotous conduct, and on six felony warrants out of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, for possession of a controlled substance at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.

Michael A. Solis Sr., 56, of Randall Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:06 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Central Avenue.

Steven M. Rench, 63, of West Sixth Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 7:52 p.m. Monday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West Fox Farm Road.

Adam N. Sharif, 32, of Maryland Court for misdemeanor falsely obtaining goods or services and possession/use of a controlled substance at 3:14 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.

Kyle T. Adams, 26, of Pine Bluffs for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 2:25 a.m. Monday at Interstate 180 and Interstate 80.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Juan D. Fernandez, 37, of Russell Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane at 2:24 a.m. Thursday at East 22nd Street and Warren Avenue.

Benjamin J. Woodworth, 31, transient, for two misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday at South Greeley Highway and West Jefferson Road.

Amanda R. Anderson, 39, of Greenway Street on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.

Cameron A. Howell, 28, of Aurora, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Oldham County, Texas, for failure to appear at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday at F.E. Warren Air Force Base gate 5.

Akmir L. Brown, 28, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Montalto Drive.

Peter Perez, 40, of West College Drive on two felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.

Chaderick C. Warneke, 46, transient, on a felony warrant for theft from building (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Elizabeth A. Bautista, 40, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Terra N. Kendall, 40, of Carpenter on a felony warrant out of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, for parole violation at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Road 207.

Robert M. Larson, 39, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for protection order violation at 8:48 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.

Trevor D. Cabrera, 26, of an unknown address for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Wayne Road.

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Yader R. Moreno-Ganzalez, 19, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 1:57 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 7 on U.S. Highway 85.

Joshua C.D. Yother, 21, of Laramie for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 1:41 a.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Warren Avenue.

Zandra J. Acosta, 44, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and driving without insurance, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:30 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 7 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.

Allyesha S. Hernandez, 28, of Hynds Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday at West Fifth Street and Central Avenue.

Aaron W.J. Eggers, 23, of East 11th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 9 on northbound Interstate 25.

Michael L. Taylor, 42, transient, for three felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 4 on southbound I-25.

