The untold story of rodeo – avoiding animal injury at CFD

CHEYENNE – Rodeo is a dangerous competition. Animals are going to get hurt.

Their riders will, too, and rodeo has been unable to avoid criticism from animal rights groups about the treatment of its stock. The nature of the sport is violent, and there’s no avoiding the inherent danger.

Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers are doing what they can to avoid any harm to animals, despite how painful some of the events appear. Their devotion, in many ways, is the untold story of rodeo.

Animal cruelty in rodeo remains a hot topic among animal rights organizations. It’s a viable argument, but in just the last 10 years of rodeo competition, particularly the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, substantial improvements have been made to ensure animal safety.

In 2008, this meant outlawing the use of cattle prods and other stimulating devices in the chutes.

Over the past decade, CFD has improved chute conditions, with misters to better prevent any horses or bulls from experiencing a heat stroke. Jerk-downs, an illegal move used in tie-down roping that sees the competitor give some slack, then snap the animal back, harmfully jerking the calf in the air by the neck, were outlawed by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2012.

Not every infraction by competitors can be prevented. A strong force for animal care comes from the stock contractors themselves – the owners of the animals they have invested time and an unfathomable amount of money to raise.

Heather Schneider, the head veterinarian for CFD, sees the love these stock contractors have for their animals.

“They get very concerned about how these horses are handled,” Schneider said. “They are really big into gentle care with them. They get concerned if the animal is treated inappropriately with a gate – they like to have what they call a lot of ‘daylight,’ in that if you’re going to move them through, they don’t want anybody touching them with the gate.”

Schneider on the front line when it comes to providing medical care for the animals throughout the rodeo, and she has a deep emotional affection for them. When speaking with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, she recalled different instances of meeting the same horse over the span of several years, and the attachment their owners share with the animals.

A special bond

The death of a horse or bull on the ranch often brings tears.

It’s been Schneider’s passion project for the last five years to spread word about the bond between animals and their contractors. The image some have of the rodeo is these animals face steady abuse. While the rodeo is a strenuous period for them, the opposite appears closer to the truth.

Horses used in saddle bronc riding competitions are trained to buck, and trained to do so safely, both for themselves and the cowpoke trying to hold on.

“These horses, it’s what they were bred to do, and man, do they love it,” Schneider said. “There’s something to when they can buck those cowboys off, when they get to go out. Especially in big events like this, where you have all of these people cheering.

“I think it swells their egos sometimes. They are delighted to be there, just as much as anybody.”

Schneider knows of stock contractors that have taught their horses never to be pushed by their riders, only to lead. Another “dirty little secret,” Schneider said, is that the pickup men – riders on horseback that ensure the contestants’ safety during events – are really there to protect the animals as much as they are the riders.

They watch the horses and bulls, and do what they can to monitor the condition of the animal.

More at risk to injury in the rodeo are the calves and steers used in roping events. Such images are often the most publicized by animal rights groups when criticizing the treatment of animals in the rodeo.

Schneider said that in her time with the rodeo, she has seen tremendous improvement when it comes to the treatment of steers. There’s been a significant decrease in injuries.

Don Maldorf, who’s been supplying calves for some 30 years, said that the last couple of years, despite the strain the sport puts on his animals, there have been relatively few injuries to his stock. He recalled zero incidents from last year. This year, he recalls two.

Animal EMT

During the rodeo, Schneider’s essentially acting as an emergency medical technician for the animals, stabilizing their condition, then providing an injury assessment that categorizes the animal’s medical treatment.

Typically, “severe” means the animal will likely die as a result of its injuries. One of the more recent diagnosis in a “severe” case was a calf with an upper respiratory tract infection, but it later made an unexpected recovery. Other “serious” injuries are those to the spinal cord and neck, which Schneider said were uncommon.

Since a “serious” injury must be associated with a high fatality rate, many injuries that appear extreme are not considered severe. In the case of a horse breaking its leg, although brutal, it would not be considered a fatal injury and would be categorized as “recoverable.”

This list is updated throughout the rodeo. At the end of CFD, it is submitted to the PRCA as a part of an initiative where statistician Scott Dorenkamp is tracking the injury rate of animals as they occur throughout PRCA-sanctioned U.S. rodeo events.

“Frontier Days and the PRCA the last two years are collecting data on specific events to see if we can make them safer,” Dorenkamp said. “I’m working hand in hand with others, like Dr. Schneider.

“We started it last year. It can take us two to three years to collect enough data so that we have a big enough set of data that we can go back and study and make recommendations.”

There were 322,000 livestock exposures last year – meaning that there were 322,000 animal participants across PRCA-sanctioned rodeo events. Of all those, 0.01% resulted in animal injury, or about 32 total.

Dorenkamp said that it is against PRCA policy to share the results from individual rodeos, citing the possibility of statistics being skewed due to circumstances such as particularly adverse weather conditions, like a muddy arena, causing more injuries than normal.

This year alone at CFD, Dorenkamp confirmed that there were 1,400 slack competitors – riders that were not able to compete in the rodeo’s main event due to time constraints.

Because of factors such as weather and rodeo size, he would not supply the report for CFD in 2021.

“Somebody could go in and nitpick because the more exposures you have, obviously, the more opportunity you have for an injury,” Dorenkamp said. “They could go in and nitpick Cheyenne forever, and they can say, ‘Well, you have more injuries than any other rodeo.’

“Well, (CFD) also had two or three times as many exposures.”