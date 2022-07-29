Roundup: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; Sebastian Vettel to Retire; Mets Pull Off Trade With Reds

Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe will forever be revered as an icon of American cinema. However, she’s also revered as a timeless icon of the emerging fashions of the 1950s and ’60s — after all, who could forget her white dress moment in “The Seven Year Itch”? During her nine-month-long marriage to baseball player Joe DiMaggio from January to September 1954, Monroe became known for her chic ensembles with classic pieces, ranging from day dresses to sharp coats. In almost all occasions, she was seen in pumps with high heels — even wearing the style when off-duty....

