Roundup: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; Sebastian Vettel to Retire; Mets Pull Off Trade With Reds

deseret.com
Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix’s ‘Blonde’
Actress Ana de Armas transformed into the iconic Marilyn Monroe for Netflix’s new biopic, “Blonde,” according to the trailer released today. The highly anticipated film is expected to be controversial, according to director Andrew Dominik. The new trailer teases the depiction of the complicated life of Marilyn...
Drew Barrymore Teases a ‘Few Reasons’ Why Ex Justin Long ‘Gets All the Ladies’
Special skills? Drew Barrymore shared why her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, has been so successful with women. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them].” the 50 First Dates star, 47, shared with comedian Mike Birbiglia on his "A Little Bit […]
New York Yankees targeting former New York Mets star following Luis Castillo trade
Following Luis Castillo’s trade to the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees have shifted their starting pitcher trade focus, and
A Look at Marilyn Monroe & Joe DiMaggio’s Courthouse Wedding & Unusual Honeymoon
Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe will forever be revered as an icon of American cinema. However, she’s also revered as a timeless icon of the emerging fashions of the 1950s and ’60s — after all, who could forget her white dress moment in “The Seven Year Itch”? During her nine-month-long marriage to baseball player Joe DiMaggio from January to September 1954, Monroe became known for her chic ensembles with classic pieces, ranging from day dresses to sharp coats. In almost all occasions, she was seen in pumps with high heels — even wearing the style when off-duty....
Inside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio’s Tumultuous Relationship That Took an Unexpected Turn
Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio may have had a short-lived union, but their relationship remains one of the most highly publicized in Hollywood. With the anticipated arrival of Netflix’s “Blonde,” a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life, one of the key moments revisited in the movie is her relationship with DiMaggio, with whom she shared a tumultuous, brief marriage and, later, a friendship.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere The two met in 1952 when DiMaggio, who...
Roundup: Bill Russell Dies at 88; Deebo Samuel Gets Massive Extension; England Wins Women's Euro Title
Bill Russell died at 88, Deebo Samuel landed a big extension from the 49ers, England won the first Women's Euro title and more in the Roundup,
Just How Bad Has Joey Gallo Been in 2022?
Joey Gallo is having a horrible season. Digging into the numbers makes it look even worse.
Zoey Deutch Dazzles in Elie Saab for ‘Not Okay’ Premiere in New York City
Zoey Deutch had a standout fashion moment during the premiere of her latest movie, “Not Okay.”. On Thursday, the actress walked the red carpet in New York City wearing a blue ruched dress by Elie Saab with dramatic ruffle detail on the sleeves and a plunging neckline. The look was from the label’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the dress with matching blue Manolo Blahnik pumps and jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
‘I didn’t play well as a Yankee’: Joey Gallo opens up on failed New York stint ahead of likely trade
Joey Gallo is almost at the end of his stint with the New York Yankees. It’s best for both parties involved that they split before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Yankees traded for Gallo a year ago today in the hopes of bolstering their team. The move has not paid off at all. The […] The post ‘I didn’t play well as a Yankee’: Joey Gallo opens up on failed New York stint ahead of likely trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kaley Cuoco Twins With Stunt Double for ‘Role Play’ Movie
Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco posted some behind-the-scenes work on the set of her new film “Role Play,” and had fans seeing double. The former “Big Bang Theory” star flexed her acting chops on her Instagram story on yesterday, which showed her warming up for a seemingly action-packed scene by jumping up and down with a prop gun. The next post sees Cuoco standing next to her stunt double Monette Moio, with an arm slung casually across her shoulders. The pair wore fake blood splatter on their clothes. In the casual snapshot, Cuoco is wearing a gray oversized...
Dove Cameron Is Embracing the Dark Side
On Spotify, Dove Cameron eats boys for breakfast, and then sings about it for 14 million fans. In real life, the 26-year-old prefers oatmeal and coffee. "So basic, I know!" she laughs over the phone, hiding out somewhere secret in Manhattan. The oatmeal-to-OMG contrast is almost too fitting for a...
Shay Mitchell Pops in Racing Top, Scuba Skirt and Metal-Tipped Booties at Louis Vuitton Party
Click here to read the full article. Shay Mitchell went fully futuristic for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills. The “Pretty Little Liars” star arrived at the event in a red and black ribbed top, featuring color-blocking reminiscent of early 2000’s motorcycle racers. The sporty piece was paired with a black miniskirt composed of scuba material, gaining a layered appearance from a rounded flap hemline and “LV” logo accent. Completing Mitchell’s outfit were gold drop earrings, as well as a printed Vuitton flap-style shoulder bag with sleek black leather and gold metal trim. When it came...
Kate Beckinsale Takes Risks in Cropped Band Tee and Grungy Black Platform Boots
Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale took a risk with her friend by her side. The “Underworld” actress stood tall on her couch, holding her cat in her arms while a row of golden balloons swayed behind her writing out her name. Beside her, Beckinsale’s friend, costumer designer Gabrielle Morpeth, was by her side. The caption on the post reads, “Previously, on Love Island.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale stood before the camera in a black lacy underwear that sat high on her hips. Beckinsale paired the risky fashion choice with...
