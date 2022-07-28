37-year-old man shot to death inside east Birmingham home

abc3340.com
ABC 33/40 News
Coroner asks for help finding man's family
The Jefferson County Coroner's office is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently died in prison. 65-year-old Paul Stephen Smith was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama when he was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary. He had been being treated for significant natural disease and his death is believed to be from natural causes.
ABC 33/40 News
Man drowns while swimming in Lake Lurleen
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man drowned while swimming at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said 21-year-old Rocael Ramos, of Northport, was taken to Northport Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later. ALEA said the incident happened...
ABC 33/40 News
Two teens killed in Cullman County crash
Two teenagers were killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning in Cullman county. 19-year-old Caden A Rodgers of Holly Pond was driving a 2001 Saturn SL that ran off of the road and hit a utility pole. Rodgers and an unidentified 14-year-old passenger both died at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby County city surprised by road closure
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Work on a railroad track at Highway 52 West Monday morning in Pelham left even city leaders caught by surprise. No one had any idea this work was going to be done until Monday morning. CSX said it was their third party contractor's responsibility to...
ABC 33/40 News
Person riding lawn mower killed in car collision
A person on a lawn mower was killed Saturday after being hit by a car. Clanton Police Department said at 1:45 p.m. the person on the lawn mower was crossing 7th Street North in the area of the 35 hundred block. Police said the person on the lawn mower failed...
ABC 33/40 News
Northport mayor organizes donation drive for Kentucky flooding victims
Northport, Ala. (WBMA) — Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon organized a donation drive for those impacted by last week's severe flooding in Kentucky. Mayor Herndon said those interested in dropping off supplies can bring them to 2728 Lurleen Wallace in Northport where parked trailers are open receive the items. Some...
ABC 33/40 News
Road closures coming during Cullman's Rock the South music event
Crews are working away to put together Cullman’s biggest music event, Rock The South. It runs Friday through Saturday with several music artists performing including Country music star Morgan Wallen. Shirley Lung lives just over a football field away. She said “I try to be on the porch to...
ABC 33/40 News
National Association of School Resource Officers sees increase in training attendance
The National Association of School Resource Officers based in Hoover has seen an increase in training attendance ahead of the 2022 school year. "We just finished our conference earlier this month in Denver and it was the second largest attendance that we've had," said Mo Canady, the Executive Director of NASRO.
ABC 33/40 News
Bus drivers still needed as the start of school quickly approaches
Jefferson County, Ala. (WBMA) — We're on the heels of school starting, and it's crunch time for companies and school districts looking to hire teachers and bus drivers. In June, we reported that School Transportation Solutions had 15 to 20 openings for bus drivers. STS now has 13 school...
