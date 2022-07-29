ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Ask Rusty – How Do We Apply for My Wife’s Spousal Benefit?

By AMAC Certified Social Security Advisor for Association of Mature American Citizens
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1HPc_0gxMIuYa00

Dear Rusty: I am 70 years old and just started receiving my Social Security benefits about 4 months ago and I get close to $3700 per month. My wife is 65 years old and worked sporadically over the years so is entitled to her own benefits. If we applied under her account, she would get around $300 a month. If she applies under the spousal benefits, she should get a lot more, but we are not exactly sure how to apply for spousal benefits under her existing account. Can you help guide us? Signed: Uncertain How to Proceed

Dear Uncertain: Your wife can apply for both her own SS retirement benefit (from her own lifetime work record) and her spousal benefit from you, at the same time. In fact, when she applies for her own Social Security benefit, since you are now collecting your benefits she will be automatically deemed to be filing also for her spousal benefit from you.

Your wife’s Social Security payment will actually consist of two elements – her own earned benefit and a “spousal boost” to bring her to her spousal entitlement. So, when she applies for her own SS benefit, she will also get a spousal boost to make her payment equal to what she is entitled to as your spouse. She can apply by calling Social Security at your local office or calling the national service center at 1.800.772.1213 to request an appointment. She also has the option to apply for her benefits online at www.ssa.gov which is, by far, the most efficient way. To apply online, your wife will need to first create her personal “my Social Security” online account, which is easy to do at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. When your wife fills out the application for her benefits, she will be able to identify you as her spouse, and she should use the “Remarks” section of the application to emphasize that she wishes to receive her spousal benefits as well.

Just for your awareness, your wife’s spousal benefit will be based on your full retirement age (FRA) benefit amount, not your age 70 amount, and if she claims at age 65 her benefits will be reduced because she hasn’t yet reached her own full retirement age (which is 66 years and 4 months if she was born in 1956). Your wife’s personal benefit will be reduced by .556% for each month earlier than her FRA that she claims, and her spousal boost will be reduced by .694% for each month earlier than her FRA she claims. So, if your wife claims her benefit before her full retirement age, her payment will be less than 50% of your FRA benefit amount.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Age#Entitlement#Linus Business#Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Investment
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Kiplinger

Retirees, Make the Most of a Roth's Back Door

The Roth IRA is that rare prize in the U.S. Tax code: a way to earn tax-free income. Savers using these accounts withdraw their investment gains completely tax-free in retirement. The government designed this generous tax break for the middle class, which is why the Roth has strict income limits for who can use it. In 2022, you cannot contribute directly to a Roth IRA if you're single and have a modified adjusted gross income of more than $144,000 or are married with joint modified AGI over $214,000.
INCOME TAX
Entrepreneur

12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last

It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

512
Followers
945
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy