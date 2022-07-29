Golden State Warriors could shake the NBA with a Kevin Durant trade

sircharlesincharge.com
This Heat-Lakers Trade Gives LeBron James A 3-Point Specialist
If you aim to discuss the NBA critically, it’s best to avoid hyperbole. With that out of the way:. The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers may have been the most disappointing team in NBA history. They won 33 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers rostered a player that some consider to be...
Former Cavs champ says he’s going to jail the next time American Airlines inconveniences him
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was not happy with a recent experience he had with American Airlines. Shumpert, who won a title with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season, claimed that he would be sent to jail if the same inconvenience happened again. It’s unclear exactly what caused Shumpert to become so frustrated with the airline.
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Report: LeBron James would only leave Lakers under 1 circumstance
LeBron James is only under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more season, which has led to questions about his future with the organization. Would the team consider trading LeBron? Would James consider leaving the team?. According to one reporter, there is only one circumstance under which James...
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed
Draymond Green asked DeMar DeRozan the join the Warriors in 2021.
Charles Barkley turns down offer from Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour after flirting with defection from TNT and admits he owes 'every single thing in my life' to the network and basketball
Charles Barkley has committed to covering basketball, opting to keep golf as a hobby and not his main profession. The Basketball Hall of Famer and 'Inside the NBA' analyst has rejected an offer to join LIV Golf as a commentator, Barkley told the New York Post. Barkley will stay at...
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Calls Out James Harden For Taking A Pay Cut: "Don't Take No Pay Cut To Win. That Ain't Your Job. That Is Not Your Job To Take A Pay Cut To Win."
James Harden's career post his stint with the Houston Rockets has gone far from ideal. During his time with the Rockets, Harden might not have won an NBA Championship, but he was a force to be reckoned with in the league. Since leaving the Rockets, Harden is yet to win...
NBC Sports
Report: LeBron James “extremely happy in Los Angeles” not looking to leave
From the day he signed there, LeBron James has been clear he didn’t plan to leave the Lakers, except maybe to play a season with his son, Bronny. This was where he intended not only to finish his career but build his post-NBA life (his production company is based in Los Angeles).
Yardbarker
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
LeBron James Invests $30 Million in Direct-to-Consumer Canyon Bicycles
Already an investor in baseball and hockey as a member of Fenway Sports Group, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is putting his money into another sport that isn’t basketball: cycling. Along with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, James just made a $30 million strategic investment in...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook may have a chance to suit up for the Lakers this season if the team choose to wait for the deadline
Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst
Lakers forward LeBron James inches closer to the NBA scoring record, but NBA analyst believes it won't be as happy as it should be
Watch Viral Video Of Draymond Green Taking A Photo Of LeBron James And A Fan
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with a fan.
New York Knicks Star Sends Out Intriguing Tweet
New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet on Friday.
