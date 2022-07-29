AG Ellison won’t appeal ruling expected to ease access to abortion in Minnesota

WCCO-TV reports: “Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims. According to the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. .… The suspect — a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota — fled the area, leading authorities on an hour-and-a-half-long search. He was located near the exit point for tubers on the river and arrested without incident. He did not have a knife on him when officers found him. … Criminal charges are expected to be filed against him Monday. … Authorities said the deceased victim is a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater.”

