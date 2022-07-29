ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AG Ellison won’t appeal ruling expected to ease access to abortion in Minnesota

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
www.minnpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
willmarradio.com

More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week

(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
London Township, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Charges expected Monday after Apple River stabbing leaves one dead, four wounded

WCCO-TV reports: “Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims. According to the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. .… The suspect — a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota — fled the area, leading authorities on an hour-and-a-half-long search. He was located near the exit point for tubers on the river and arrested without incident. He did not have a knife on him when officers found him. … Criminal charges are expected to be filed against him Monday. … Authorities said the deceased victim is a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater.”
PRIOR LAKE, MN
MinnPost

Michael Rainville’s troubling comments, and Linea Palmisano’s harmful silence

On July 8, Minneapolis City Council Member Michael Rainville held a public safety meeting for his Ward 3 constituents at which he made several troubling generalizations about recent crime downtown. Notably, he said he was “going over to a mosque in Northeast to meet with Somali elders and tell them their children can no longer have that kind of behavior.” He went to the Dar Al-Qalam Islamic Center that afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Keith Ellison
boreal.org

Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled

People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Guns#Minnesota Orchestra#Politics State#Ag#The Forum News Service#The U S Supreme Court#The Pioneer Press#St Paul City Council#Mpr#Danish#European
KAAL-TV

$121M awarded to Minnesota to help fight climate change

(ABC 6 News) - President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver up to $121 million to help Minnesota in an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change, and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Judge allows Minneapolis to enforce 2040 Plan while earlier ruling under appeal

In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “Minneapolis officials announced Tuesday that they will resume work on development projects that had been postponed after a judge tossed the 2040 Comprehensive Plan that guides development in the city. Hennepin County District Judge Joseph Klein on Tuesday granted city officials a reprieve that allows them to enforce the 2040 Plan while they appeal his earlier ruling overturning it. Klein wrote in a six-page order that he sought to weigh environmental concerns brought by local activists against the city’s arguments that blocking it from enforcing the plan would cause a cascade of logistical and legal problems.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests

Starbucks workers at a south Minneapolis store are on strike, joining workers in Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia and other cities who are ramping up pressure as they seek to negotiate union contracts. Customers who pulled up to the drive-thru on Sunday morning at 4712 Cedar Avenue were told there’d be no coffee today or tomorrow but […] The post Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
MinnPost

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot worth nearly $1.3 billion

According to the Associated Press via KARE 11: “A $1.28 billion lottery prize will be on the line during Friday night’s drawing for Mega Millions. The drawing will happen at 11 p.m. Eastern time (10 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific) and takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. Just hours before the drawing, it was announced the estimated jackpot had grown from $1.1 billion to $1.28 billion, with a cash option of $747.2 million.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Home explosion in Hopkins leaves two dead

Kim Hyatt writes in the Star Tribune: “The co-owner of a popular Minnetonka food truck serving up fried chicken throughout the Twin Cities this week sued two sisters for defamation after they accused the business of ties to a cult and it lost business. Soulaire Allerai, co-owner of Bad Rooster, seeks more than $200,000 in damages for the claims made this month on Facebook by Angela Marie Hummelgard of Cottage Grove and Kelly Ring Abedi, of Reisterstown, Md. The lawsuit claims the sisters also called breweries and other establishments, which then canceled planned dates to host the food truck.”
HOPKINS, MN
KIMT

Minnesota state finances gets AAA rating

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Wals says Minnesota has received a AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time since 2003. The Governor’s office says Moody’s has upgraded its rating for Minnesota from Aa1 to AAA, matching the rating established and maintained by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch most recently rated Minnesota AAA in 2021.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Workday Minnesota

How Minnesota’s land is used

Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy