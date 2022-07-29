Thunder on the Niagara returns to Gratwick Park

www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
Thousands stroll around Buffalo, admiring the Annual Garden Walk
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People from all over strolled along Buffalo this weekend, during the 28th Annual Garden Walk. “I’ve been waiting all year for this,” said Kyra Krafchak who went on Sunday. “Just all the beautiful gardens and everybody is so nice and they let us know where they get their plants, so I […]
North Boston man hopes to break world record
A local man hopes he has earned a spot in the Guiness Book of World Records. Timothy Marchinda arrived at Chestnut Ridge Park Sunday, completing a 12,000 mile journey on his electric motorcycle.
Empire State Ride concludes in Niagara Falls
A grueling, yet satisfying journey has come to an end in the honeymoon capital of the world. More than 200 cyclists arrived in Niagara Falls Saturday.
Residents gather for Amazing Race at River Fest Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers were up for a challenge on Saturday morning as they gathered at Buffalo River Fest Park for Buffalo’s Amazing Race. This city-wide five-mile race was not just about who’s the fastest runner, but also who had some talent to go along with it. Teams had to compete in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Classic Mustang car show in Amherst
The Western New York Shelby and Mustang Club is hosting the Nickel City Mustang Roundup this weekend. More than 400 Mustangs from as far away as California are featured in this year's show.
Tribute held at fitness center for late musician
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
wnypapers.com
What's beneath your feet? Buffalo Geological Society has something for everyone
Buffalo Geological Society Inc. What is a fossil? What minerals can be found locally? How is jewelry made? What geological processes formed our area and the world? These are some of the topics that members of the Buffalo Geological Society Inc. (BGS) study. We conduct field trips, and offer programs designed to educate the general public on a variety of geological science topics.
wnypapers.com
Olmsted filmmaker and historian to present program
In celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, filmmaker Laurence Cotton will give a presentation called “Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature to the City.” The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo
Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
Buffalo Irish Festival, Polish Festival, And More This Weekend
It’s the final weekend of July, and it feels like summer is just flying by! But there are still tons of memories to make, especially this weekend, with everything that is going on in Western New York. For this weekend of July, there are a lot of events planned...
Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?
According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 29 - July 31
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across the Western New York region as we head into the final weekend of July. Garden Walk Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and organizers say it's America's largest garden tour. The event takes place rain or shine. "More than 300 creative and gracious gardeners are looking forward to seeing you again – or for the first time," a release says. You can find more information here.
Cheektowaga Town Supervisor and Dyngus Day rep talk Polish Festival
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski and Eddy Dobosiewicz, from Dyngus Day Buffalo, joined Weekend Wake Up! on Saturday to talk about the annual Polish-American Arts Festival. The event kicked off Friday in Cheektowaga. Gates open at noon and the event will go to 7 p.m. The full interview can be […]
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
wnypapers.com
Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest
The Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest and 5K run is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., with the race following at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented for age categories and overall winner. Attendees can look forward for authentic German food,...
Bills' Von Miller pays $1.15 million for Orchard Park home
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty percent of the $1 million-plus home sales recorded in the first half of the year in Erie County have been connected to the Buffalo Bills or Sabres. Thirteen homes in the county — six in Orchard Park, three in Clarence and two each in Buffalo and Hamburg — sold for $1 million or more through June 30, according to filings. That's about on pace with 2021 when 28 homes sold for $1 million or more.
You might be eating Buffalo wings wrong, according to an expert
In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, one of the country's foremost experts shares his favorite way to chow down.
Gov. Hochul announces applications for programs to support East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments. Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create […]
NYS Music
Big Gigantic Sell Out Buffalo’s Town Ballroom
EDM legends Big Gigantic wrap up their last dates of their Brighter Future Tour. The duo are no strangers to the electronic scene, especially in Buffalo where they sold out the Town Ballroom on July 27. Buffalo had multiple DJ’s preforming for hours before Big G took over. Special guests...
Comments / 0