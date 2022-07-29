ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

Thunder on the Niagara returns to Gratwick Park

 3 days ago
News 4 Buffalo

Residents gather for Amazing Race at River Fest Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers were up for a challenge on Saturday morning as they gathered at Buffalo River Fest Park for Buffalo's Amazing Race. This city-wide five-mile race was not just about who's the fastest runner, but also who had some talent to go along with it. Teams had to compete in […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tribute held at fitness center for late musician

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
DEPEW, NY
wnypapers.com

What's beneath your feet? Buffalo Geological Society has something for everyone

Buffalo Geological Society Inc. What is a fossil? What minerals can be found locally? How is jewelry made? What geological processes formed our area and the world? These are some of the topics that members of the Buffalo Geological Society Inc. (BGS) study. We conduct field trips, and offer programs designed to educate the general public on a variety of geological science topics.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Olmsted filmmaker and historian to present program

In celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, filmmaker Laurence Cotton will give a presentation called "Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature to the City." The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo

Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?

According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 29 - July 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across the Western New York region as we head into the final weekend of July. Garden Walk Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and organizers say it's America's largest garden tour. The event takes place rain or shine. "More than 300 creative and gracious gardeners are looking forward to seeing you again – or for the first time," a release says. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest

The Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest and 5K run is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., with the race following at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented for age categories and overall winner. Attendees can look forward for authentic German food,...
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

Bills' Von Miller pays $1.15 million for Orchard Park home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty percent of the $1 million-plus home sales recorded in the first half of the year in Erie County have been connected to the Buffalo Bills or Sabres. Thirteen homes in the county — six in Orchard Park, three in Clarence and two each in Buffalo and Hamburg — sold for $1 million or more through June 30, according to filings. That's about on pace with 2021 when 28 homes sold for $1 million or more.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
NYS Music

Big Gigantic Sell Out Buffalo's Town Ballroom

EDM legends Big Gigantic wrap up their last dates of their Brighter Future Tour. The duo are no strangers to the electronic scene, especially in Buffalo where they sold out the Town Ballroom on July 27. Buffalo had multiple DJ's preforming for hours before Big G took over. Special guests...
BUFFALO, NY

