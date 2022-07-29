www.brookingsradio.com
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center appointed new members to its Board of Trustees for the new fiscal year, which began July 1. According to a press release from the hospital, Benjamin Solomon, MD, joins as a new board member. Tom Biegler...
KELOLAND TV
New concept hotel underway at Sanford Sports Complex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy summer of activities and events at the Sanford Pentagon, but also a busy season of growth as construction is underway on several new projects. Construction on the 18 new fields for baseball, softball and multipurpose fields at the Sanford...
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
Sioux Falls Canaries to Undergo Another Name Change
The birds are doing it again! Yep, the Sioux Falls Canaries are changing their name yet again, but it's only for one night. On Friday night (July 29), the Canaries will be known as the "Sioux Falls Dudes." As in "The Dude" from the 1998 cult classic movie "The Big Lebowski" starring Jeff Bridges.
KELOLAND TV
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
KELOLAND TV
Keeping up with standards, some SFSD schools getting upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sound of construction crews rang out Friday morning at John F. Kennedy Elementary. The west-side elementary school, which was built in the late 1980s, is undergoing upgrades that will take two years to finish. Jeff Kreiter, who serves as the operational services director for the Sioux Falls School District, was overlooking work at JFK and compared the project to upgrades made in the past two years at Cleveland Elementary near 18th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
dakotanewsnow.com
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While you’re enjoying the 4-H exhibits, grandstand shows and the carnival rides at the Sioux Empire Fair this year, there is growing interest in the land you’ll be walking on. As we’ve reported, Minnehaha County has an offer on the table...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle. Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has...
dakotanewsnow.com
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the affected Jif peanut butter should no longer be for sale, the Centers for Disease Control suggest you check your Jif peanut butter’s log number if you bought it around May-June. According to the CDC, the salmonella contamination reached 21 people...
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
KELOLAND TV
Free rummage event aimed at helping community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From kids’ clothes to kitchen items, you name it, you can probably find it this weekend at a church event in Sioux Falls. “We’ve got a lot of stuff here,” Mission team member Getting said. On Friday, members of Messiah New...
KELOLAND TV
When will there be new concerts at the PREMIER Center?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a gap in the concert schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center the center is working to fill, director of marketing and public relations Doria Drost said. The concert schedule includes 11 concerts from Aug. 9 through Nov. 5. But when Casting...
KELOLAND TV
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Latest Sioux Falls Little League team brings championship pedigree to Midwest Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Little League program won it’s third consecutive South DAkota State Championship last week it is important to remember that each team is very different. After all the rosters and coaches turn over every year so no player from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
KELOLAND TV
‘I’ve always wanted to make a blizzard’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department and Fire Rescue are stepping behind the counter to make blizzards for Miracle Treat Day. “I’ve always wanted to make a blizzard,” Jon Thum, Sioux Falls Police Chief said. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Sioux...
