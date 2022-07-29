ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center appointed new members to its Board of Trustees for the new fiscal year, which began July 1. According to a press release from the hospital, Benjamin Solomon, MD, joins as a new board member. Tom Biegler...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New concept hotel underway at Sanford Sports Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy summer of activities and events at the Sanford Pentagon, but also a busy season of growth as construction is underway on several new projects. Construction on the 18 new fields for baseball, softball and multipurpose fields at the Sanford...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Volga, SD
Brookings, SD
Business
City
Brookings, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Charging system is coming for SD interstates

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
TRAFFIC
B102.7

South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Keeping up with standards, some SFSD schools getting upgrades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sound of construction crews rang out Friday morning at John F. Kennedy Elementary. The west-side elementary school, which was built in the late 1980s, is undergoing upgrades that will take two years to finish. Jeff Kreiter, who serves as the operational services director for the Sioux Falls School District, was overlooking work at JFK and compared the project to upgrades made in the past two years at Cleveland Elementary near 18th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Imaging#Nuclear Medicine#Brookings Health System#Pet Ct#Brookhaven Estates#White And
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle. Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
KELOLAND TV

Free rummage event aimed at helping community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From kids’ clothes to kitchen items, you name it, you can probably find it this weekend at a church event in Sioux Falls. “We’ve got a lot of stuff here,” Mission team member Getting said. On Friday, members of Messiah New...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

When will there be new concerts at the PREMIER Center?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a gap in the concert schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center the center is working to fill, director of marketing and public relations Doria Drost said. The concert schedule includes 11 concerts from Aug. 9 through Nov. 5. But when Casting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I’ve always wanted to make a blizzard’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department and Fire Rescue are stepping behind the counter to make blizzards for Miracle Treat Day. “I’ve always wanted to make a blizzard,” Jon Thum, Sioux Falls Police Chief said. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy