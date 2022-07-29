SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sound of construction crews rang out Friday morning at John F. Kennedy Elementary. The west-side elementary school, which was built in the late 1980s, is undergoing upgrades that will take two years to finish. Jeff Kreiter, who serves as the operational services director for the Sioux Falls School District, was overlooking work at JFK and compared the project to upgrades made in the past two years at Cleveland Elementary near 18th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO