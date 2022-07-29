Children's National Hospital hires gun violence activist to help prevent kids from returning to the emergency department

www.wusa9.com
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
52 School Buses — a Mile in Length — Traveled to Ted Cruz's Home Carrying Items from School Shooting Victims
A mile-long convoy of empty school buses drove through Texas on Thursday, on a mission to get to Sen. Ted Cruz's home. Each empty seat of this mobile art installation by Change The Ref founder Manuel Oliver represents over four thousand other victims of school shootings from the past three years alone.
Black Guns Matter founder says only 'acceptable' gun control is more 'safe, responsible' owners saving lives
Just days before an armed citizen stopped a gunman during a deadly mall shooting, Black Guns Matter and Solutionary Center founder Maj Toure argued the only "acceptable" gun control policy that could prevent future tragedies is safely and responsibly training more firearms owners. "Is somebody there with a good understanding...
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House
A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
Loved Ones Grieve Minnesota Children Drowned by Mom, Grapple With Deaths of Mom and Dad Who Died by Suicide
At the same Minnesota shoreline where investigators say Molly Cheng drowned herself and her children, grief-stricken family and friends have turned it into a memorial adorned with pictures, flowers and candles. Through an interpreter, the father of 23-year-old Cheng shared how he’s holding on after losing his daughter, son-in-law and...
Five people injured in shooting at Washington state Walmart
Five people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Mount Vernon in Washington state. The shooting took place on Sunday night following an incident inside the store. Mount Vernon police said that three of the injured were 19-year-old men who were involved in the incident. The other two who were injured were a 72-year-old male customer and a 24-year-old man who worked at the store. Police responded to the scene around 9.50pm on Sunday after reports of shots being fired, King 5 reported.The authorities said that the incident occurred after two groups of men got into...
Mask Mandates Return To Some School Districts Amid COVID Uptick
A majority of U.S. counties are experiencing medium or high community spread, the CDC says.
Federal Grants Will Fund Rural Treatment Centers to Address Psychostimulant Overdoses
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) $15 million in funding will be made available to rural communities to combat psychostimulant misuse and related overdose deaths. An element of the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy, the grants are part of more than $400 million for the Rural...
Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'
Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
U.S. Crime Is Still Dramatically Higher Than Before the Pandemic
Homicides decreased by 2% in the first half of 2022—but still remain 39% higher than the same period in 2019
CDC: 1 in 15 boys, 1 in 50 girls carry firearms for non-recreational purposes
July 28 (UPI) -- At least 1 in 15 male and 1 in 50 female high-school students reported carrying a firearm for non-recreational purposes in a new study released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study, analyzing data from 2017 to 2019, says gun carrying was...
