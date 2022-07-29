ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Children's National Hospital hires gun violence activist to help prevent kids from returning to the emergency department

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House

A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
insideedition.com

Loved Ones Grieve Minnesota Children Drowned by Mom, Grapple With Deaths of Mom and Dad Who Died by Suicide

At the same Minnesota shoreline where investigators say Molly Cheng drowned herself and her children, grief-stricken family and friends have turned it into a memorial adorned with pictures, flowers and candles. Through an interpreter, the father of 23-year-old Cheng shared how he’s holding on after losing his daughter, son-in-law and...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Five people injured in shooting at Washington state Walmart

Five people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Mount Vernon in Washington state. The shooting took place on Sunday night following an incident inside the store. Mount Vernon police said that three of the injured were 19-year-old men who were involved in the incident. The other two who were injured were a 72-year-old male customer and a 24-year-old man who worked at the store. Police responded to the scene around 9.50pm on Sunday after reports of shots being fired, King 5 reported.The authorities said that the incident occurred after two groups of men got into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Donnelly
MedicalXpress

Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'

Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
HEALTH
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy