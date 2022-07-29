Series Review: Cleveland Guardians split needed series with Boston Red Sox

factoryofsadness.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
Related
Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays
Are Boston Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers going to leave town like Mookie Betts did? The post Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
How Alex Cora feels about Andrew Benintendi joining rival Yankees
Life comes at you fast in Major League Baseball. Two seasons ago, Andrew Benintendi was a starting outfielder for the Boston Red Sox. Now he's batting leadoff for the rival New York Yankees, who acquired the 28-year-old from the Kansas City Royals via trade Wednesday night. When the Red Sox...
3 trades Red Sox could make to surprise us all at the deadline
The Boston Red Sox insist they’re not selling at the trade deadline. If they’re buyers, who could they pick up that would put baseball on notice?. Despite sitting at the bottom of the AL East with a .500 record, the Red Sox are not giving up on the idea of a postseason run this season.
Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?
So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star
Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Xander Bogaerts says the Boston Red Sox aren’t trading him
While it may have appeared the Boston Red Sox were going to be forced into a rebuild after being embarrassed last weekend by the Toronto Blue Jays, that may not be the case. Speculation began to swirl about the status of pending UFA’s like J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi could fill some needs for teams making a playoff push.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis could break trends with trade for pitcher
With the trade deadline looming and the St. Louis Cardinals expected to make some moves, it would be something to see them back one move that could break a trend. The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to make some moves for pitching as the trade deadline approaches. One move could break that would buck a trend dating back to 1997.
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Meet the kids of Boston Red Sox legends who now play for the same baseball team
The sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Keith Foulke and David Ortiz all now play for the same summer league baseball team. Their home field is just 25 miles south of Boston’s Fenway Park. Dana Jacobson speaks to the four players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Brewers trade rumors: Josh Hader on the trade block
The Milwaukee Brewers are rumored to be listening to calls on star closer Josh Hader as the MLB trade deadline approaches. The Brewers are sitting at the top of the NL Central but they’re coming into the final stage before the trade deadline willing to sell at least one All-Star.
Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown lights Bryan Reynolds report on fire (Video)
The Pittsburgh Pirates broadcast shared their thoughts on a trade report surrounding outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The MLB trade deadline takes place on Aug. 2 and with it just days away, fans are getting a better idea of who will be moved or who will stay. Two big names were already on the move, with outfielder Andrew Benintendi heading to the New York Yankees and starting pitcher Luis Castillo heading to the Seattle Mariners. When it comes to the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, he is likely not going anywhere.
Angels: Mike Trout gives optimistic update on back injury, return
The Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout provides an exciting update on his back injury and potential return. Shortly before the All-Star Break, the Angels placed Mike Trout on the injured list for what was called rib inflammation. Then in the past week, it came out that he had a rare spinal condition affecting his ribs and T5 which is a disc in your spine. Immediately, there were concerns that Trout would miss the season if not have his entire career affected. Luckily, Trout walked back those comments and said that he got some shots into his back.
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0