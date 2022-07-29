www.wnypapers.com
wnypapers.com
Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest
The Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest and 5K run is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., with the race following at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented for age categories and overall winner. Attendees can look forward for authentic German food,...
wnypapers.com
Merrell Lane Aviation Scholarship benefits NFARS, naval industry
To honor one of its founders and longtime chairman, the Niagara Military Affairs Council (NIMAC) established the Merrell Lane Aviation Scholarship. At that time, in 2015, the United States Air Force was experiencing a pilot shortage and the scholarship was NIMAC’s way of helping fill that gap in any way that we could.
Protesters oppose ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia next month
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several pastors from Genesee County organized a protest against an event coming to Batavia next month. It's called the "ReAwaken America Tour" and organizers say it focuses on conservative family values, freedom and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York. The event...
wnypapers.com
National Night Out set for Aug. 2
Grand Island National Night Out will take place from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Town Commons next to Grand Island Town Hall (Baseline and Whitehaven roads). National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch, neighborhood watch, and other anticrime efforts.
Gov. Hochul announces applications for programs to support East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments. Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create […]
wnypapers.com
Certified AutoBrokers: Providing service from a servant's heart
Chris Taylor, who co-owns Certified AutoBrokers, 1693 Grand Island Blvd., with Travis Smith, said that his business, which recently expanded, has experienced tremendous growth and that he believes that it has great potential for continued growth in the future. “We hope to grow this facility to its maximum capacity. There’s...
wnypapers.com
Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink' Walk to help support critical patient services
Susan G. Komen will host its “More Than Pink” Walk on Oct. 1 to raise money for programs that directly support people going through breast cancer now, and remove barriers to quality and timely care. The event takes place at the Buffalo Riverworks. Registration is now open. “More...
wnypapers.com
New future for Grand Island Radisson?
Developers eye apartments in Whitehaven-East River neighborhood. Once again, there appears to be interest in development on the southeast shore of Grand Island. Following an earlier proposal to build apartment housing in the Whitehaven-East River neighborhood – one that was rejected due to heated opposition over mixed-use development – there’s a new plan before the town to develop the Radisson Hotel into apartments.
Niagara County Fair returning next week
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Fair season is in full swing right now and there's another one about to begin. The Niagara County Fair kicks off on Wednesday. The fair runs Aug. 3-7 and organizers say it has new entertainment, food, 4-H animals and exhibits, local vendors and much more. Admission...
wnypapers.com
Olmsted filmmaker and historian to present program
In celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, filmmaker Laurence Cotton will give a presentation called “Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature to the City.” The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
wesb.com
First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
Thousands stroll around Buffalo, admiring the Annual Garden Walk
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People from all over strolled along Buffalo this weekend, during the 28th Annual Garden Walk. “I’ve been waiting all year for this,” said Kyra Krafchak who went on Sunday. “Just all the beautiful gardens and everybody is so nice and they let us know where they get their plants, so I […]
wnypapers.com
What's beneath your feet? Buffalo Geological Society has something for everyone
Buffalo Geological Society Inc. What is a fossil? What minerals can be found locally? How is jewelry made? What geological processes formed our area and the world? These are some of the topics that members of the Buffalo Geological Society Inc. (BGS) study. We conduct field trips, and offer programs designed to educate the general public on a variety of geological science topics.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston: Work on $1.8M DPW garage addition set to begin
Trustees in the Village of Lewiston on Monday gathered at the Department of Public Works to break ground on a $1.8 million expansion to the DPW headquarters. Construction has commenced on two additions along the south and east sides of the DPW building on Seneca Street. The first and largest new unit, at approximately 3,800 square-feet, is projected to run parallel with the existing garage. A second unit, pegged at 1,250 square-feet, will be added in next to the existing building.
140 OP Vet Medical Center workers vote to unionize
On July 19, 140 workers at the Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center voted in favor of joining the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 in a National Labor Relations election.
chautauquatoday.com
Borrello Reacts to Brooks-TLC Leadership Change, Gives Update on Talks Over New Hospital
State Senator George Borrello says he looks forward to working with the new President and CEO of Brooks Memorial Hospital. Earlier in the week, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System announced the appointment of Kenneth Morris, who will take over the position on Monday, succeeding the retiring Mary LaRowe. Appearing on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, Borrello said he and other area elected officials will support the new CEO, but added that the hospital system needs to have more transparency...
wbfo.org
A new supplier of fiber-optic internet is building in three Erie County towns, with more to come
Business operators and home residents wanting faster and better internet service are looking for high-tech solutions. With web service needed for businesses, people working from home and students doing their homework, there’s a market. GoNetspeed is starting to build a higher-speed, completely optical-fiber system in Lancaster, Depew and Cheektowaga,...
‘I used to hear the falls in my backyard, and now I hear bitcoin’ Falls residents voice their concerns
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of Niagara Falls residents came out to City Hall on Wednesday, complaining about what the bitcoin mining facilities has brought into their neighborhood — a lot of noise. “Its constant 24 hours a day, it’s in my home,” said one resident, “It’s more than just decibel ratings.” Concerns like […]
Buffalo Coast Guard searching for suspects accused of shining laser at search and rescue boats
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The U.S. Coast Guard in Buffalo is searching for suspects who allegedly pointed a high-powered laser at two Coast Guard boats this summer during search and rescue operations. One of the incidents reportedly took place in the residential area of Moon Beach, New York. The latest incident reportedly took place in the area […]
