wnypapers.com

Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest

The Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest and 5K run is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., with the race following at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented for age categories and overall winner. Attendees can look forward for authentic German food,...
CLARENCE, NY
wnypapers.com

Merrell Lane Aviation Scholarship benefits NFARS, naval industry

To honor one of its founders and longtime chairman, the Niagara Military Affairs Council (NIMAC) established the Merrell Lane Aviation Scholarship. At that time, in 2015, the United States Air Force was experiencing a pilot shortage and the scholarship was NIMAC’s way of helping fill that gap in any way that we could.
wnypapers.com

National Night Out set for Aug. 2

Grand Island National Night Out will take place from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Town Commons next to Grand Island Town Hall (Baseline and Whitehaven roads). National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch, neighborhood watch, and other anticrime efforts.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Certified AutoBrokers: Providing service from a servant's heart

Chris Taylor, who co-owns Certified AutoBrokers, 1693 Grand Island Blvd., with Travis Smith, said that his business, which recently expanded, has experienced tremendous growth and that he believes that it has great potential for continued growth in the future. “We hope to grow this facility to its maximum capacity. There’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

New future for Grand Island Radisson?

Developers eye apartments in Whitehaven-East River neighborhood. Once again, there appears to be interest in development on the southeast shore of Grand Island. Following an earlier proposal to build apartment housing in the Whitehaven-East River neighborhood – one that was rejected due to heated opposition over mixed-use development – there’s a new plan before the town to develop the Radisson Hotel into apartments.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County Fair returning next week

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Fair season is in full swing right now and there's another one about to begin. The Niagara County Fair kicks off on Wednesday. The fair runs Aug. 3-7 and organizers say it has new entertainment, food, 4-H animals and exhibits, local vendors and much more. Admission...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Olmsted filmmaker and historian to present program

In celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, filmmaker Laurence Cotton will give a presentation called “Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature to the City.” The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wesb.com

First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

What's beneath your feet? Buffalo Geological Society has something for everyone

Buffalo Geological Society Inc. What is a fossil? What minerals can be found locally? How is jewelry made? What geological processes formed our area and the world? These are some of the topics that members of the Buffalo Geological Society Inc. (BGS) study. We conduct field trips, and offer programs designed to educate the general public on a variety of geological science topics.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston: Work on $1.8M DPW garage addition set to begin

Trustees in the Village of Lewiston on Monday gathered at the Department of Public Works to break ground on a $1.8 million expansion to the DPW headquarters. Construction has commenced on two additions along the south and east sides of the DPW building on Seneca Street. The first and largest new unit, at approximately 3,800 square-feet, is projected to run parallel with the existing garage. A second unit, pegged at 1,250 square-feet, will be added in next to the existing building.
LEWISTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Reacts to Brooks-TLC Leadership Change, Gives Update on Talks Over New Hospital

State Senator George Borrello says he looks forward to working with the new President and CEO of Brooks Memorial Hospital. Earlier in the week, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System announced the appointment of Kenneth Morris, who will take over the position on Monday, succeeding the retiring Mary LaRowe. Appearing on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, Borrello said he and other area elected officials will support the new CEO, but added that the hospital system needs to have more transparency...
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘I used to hear the falls in my backyard, and now I hear bitcoin’ Falls residents voice their concerns

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of Niagara Falls residents came out to City Hall on Wednesday, complaining about what the bitcoin mining facilities has brought into their neighborhood — a lot of noise. “Its constant 24 hours a day, it’s in my home,” said one resident, “It’s more than just decibel ratings.” Concerns like […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

