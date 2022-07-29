Georgia football doesn’t allow the word complacency in its vocabulary

When the Oregon Ducks got a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, there was a feeling that the blue-chip recruits would start flocking to Eugene in droves. Instead, it’s been relatively quiet since then. However, that may be about to change. A huge bit of news came in on Friday morning, with a new prediction that 5-star running back Richard Young, the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class, is going to commit to the Ducks. Oregon has been in the running to land Young for quite a while now, but it has always been an Alabama lead in his recruitment. No longer,...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO