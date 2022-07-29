Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for the running backs in ’22

phinphanatic.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Elite Recruit Samuel M'Pemba Talks Miami Hurricanes
Top IMG Academy football recruit Samuel M’Pemba discusses why he is interested in Miami.
Jerrick Gibson, nation's No. 1 RB in 2024, visiting Miami Hurricanes instead of Florida Gators this weekend
IMG Academy (Florida) has been a factory for bluechip college football talent in recent years and that won't slow down any time soon. Lately, however, the national powerhouse program has a been a pipeline for the Miami Hurricanes, having secured five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, elite ...
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer hired by Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have hired former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer to a new role and job title. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the longtime assistant will serve in an offensive analyst role for the reigning AFC champions. There’s obviously some familiarity between Zimmer and the Bengals organization considering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch
There has been a lot of talk about Donovan Mitchell taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. Trade rumors have slowed down a bit of late, but this doesn’t mean that the chase is over for Pat Riley and his front office. A video of Mitchell teaming up with Heat star […] The post WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here's Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow
The 25-year-old is still out after having surgery
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Miami Dolphins day 4 recap: Where were you for “The Throw”?
It’s nearly been 24 hours since all Miami Dolphins fans around the world came together to rejoice together. We’ve been mocked, made a fool of, and patronized for far too long. Now it seems that there is an excellent chance that it will be our turn to have a competent football team and I feel we will be able to point to “The Throw” as when ascension began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams talks multi-day Florida State visit after Seminole Showcase event
TALLAHASSEE -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is finishing up his multi-day visit to Florida State this week. The talented pass catcher stopped with media following FSU's Seminole Showcase event on Saturday to recap some of what he's experienced so far on the trip. He talks about his bonds with head coach Mike Norvell, receivers coach Ron Dugans, when he plans to get back to FSU and where the Seminoles stand in his recruitment. Here is that video interview:
Dolphins making interesting offensive change
The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
NFL・
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble
Oladipo once again back on the grind in the offseason
Dolphins 2022 Camp Day 3 Notebook
Liam Eichenberg talks about getting veteran advice, Jerome Baker looks forward to practice with fans, Noah's new eating habits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Struggles, New RBs
The Pittsburgh Steelers are already changing a week into training camp.
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, O-Line Plans, Early Camp Standouts, And More
Will Connor Williams remain at center? Will Preston Williams make the 53-man roster? Which rookie has shined? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans
Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Linked In A Potential Trade
Robinson reportedly could be involved in trade for Davis Bertans
Heat’s Bam Adebayo hopes to follow in Udonis Haslem’s footsteps and become ‘Mr. 305 2.0’
Forward Udonis Haslem was born in Miami, center Bam Adebayo wasn’t. But as the 25-year-old Adebayo prepares for his sixth season with the Miami Heat, he hopes to follow in Haslem’s footsteps as a leading community presence and voice in South Florida.
REACTION: Emotions are high following UF's pledge from Jordan Castell
The Gators just hauled in their third commit in three days, as On300 safety Jordan Castell announced his pledge to Billy Napier’s program. Representing West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Castell ranks as the No. 13 safety and No. 222 player overall. That is according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 4: Practice Observations
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaelan Phillips among the stands in the Miami Dolphins' first camp practice in front of fans
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0