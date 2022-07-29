royalbluemersey.sbnation.com
Liverpool 0, Strasbourg 3 - Match Recap: Youthful Mistakes Down Makeshift Reds
Strasbourg: Thomasson (5, 21), Diallo (14) With the match coming just a day after the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool field a completely changed side made up primarily of back-ups and youth players. It is a bit concerning, however, that both Naby Keïta and Curtis Jones are both completely omitted after each got just a few minutes against Manchester City to close out the game.
Manchester City Past Masters: When David White Took on Liverpool
Manchester City fans of a certain age will have great memories of winger David White. Making his debut in 1986 against Luton Town, White went on to make 343 appearances and notching 96 goals in the process, being one of three hat-trick scorers against Huddersfield Town in 1987 and hitting four at Aston Villa in April 1991.
Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace
Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
WATCH: Hakim Ziyech makes it 2-0 from the penalty spot for Chelsea against Udinese
Well-taken penalty by Hakim Ziyech early in the second half to put Chelsea’s second friendly against Udinese in just as many days to bed. The highlight doesn’t show it, but it was a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek that resulted in the penalty, giving RLC a goal and an assist in this game.
Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader
He has been the best player at the club by far, for several seasons now. He is the one player that makes the absolute difference whenever on the pitch. Sometimes, it seems everything revolves around him. Kevin De Bruyne has become the go-to man for Manchester City to get the job done or set the ball rolling when the team must respond to a dire situation..
WATCH: N’Golo Kanté shoots from range to open the scoring for Chelsea against Udinese, 1-0!
N’Golo Kanté takes the ball from midfield and darts through Udinese’s open half. He shoots from the edge of the box and scores the opener for Chelsea in Italy!
Manchester City v Liverpool: Community Shield Edition, Team News and Prediction
TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada), Vix+ (Mexico), SuperSport Football Plus (Nigeria) LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA) Last time in the Shield, City lost to the hosts team in Leicester City so this should be a good make up chance for City to win it.
Five Things From Opening-Day Defeat At Blackpool
And so, we begin with a performance and result that seemed ever so familiar to days of yore. A game that was effectively lost in the first 10 minutes before eventually getting a foothold in the second half that ultimately did not reap any reward. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Barcelona pulling back from César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso deals with Chelsea?
Barcelona have been the most annoying fly in our transfer ointment this summer, one that we’ve not been able to swat aside despite our best intentions. But they may have had their fill of buzzing about now. In a wide-ranging interview with CBS Sports, Barca president Joan Laporta has...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, August 1
Good morning and happy monday hoddlers. How many of you are sick of all this pre-season jibber jabber? It’s time for a proper look-ahead!. After a summer in which they brought in six new players (!!), Antonio Conte’s Tottenham look poised to make a push for some of the game’s most serious competitions.
Manchester City’s Silva Apparently ‘Offered’ to Barca, Claims Media
Another day, another story that City are trying to offload midfielder Bernardo Silva, despite saying that the Portuguese star will not be leaving the club. The story comes from the Daily Mail (make of that what you will), who claim City have offered Silva to Barcelona and want £67m for the star in order to fund a deal for Lyon star Lucas Paqueta.
Three Manchester City Players with a Point to Prove in New Season
As the kickoff of the new season draws near the players are raring to go. The pre-season friendlies served as a way to warm-up for them ahead of the big task of performing up to or beyond expectations in the new campaign. Usually, players have personal targets for the season...
Manchester City Lose Community Shield, 1-3: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “We were really good against this team, even in the first-half we created enough chances to do it [win]...”. “Congratulations Liverpool. First 15/20 minutes, they were better. After, we got our game and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes. We arrive when they left space and tried to attack. Second half, we started really well. Our game was there...”
Everton remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, less so on Ross Barkley — report
Current Everton manager Frank Lampard certainly knows the Chelsea squad quite well, especially those players who had come up from the Academy during his time in charge. One of those is young Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and looks slated for another temporary assignment, having recently extended his Chelsea contract through 2024.
Blackpool Fans Verdict: New Season, Same Royals
So then, we’re back to business. I’m not sure I’m fully emotionally healed from last season quite yet, but there's no rest for the wicked as they say. It was the first time I’ve missed an opening game to a non-Covid-19 season since 2010, but judging by the reaction of the fans on Twitter and the fact I went to a fair share of games last season, I think I’ve got a pretty good idea of how the opener of the season panned out.
Chelsea join Benjamin Šeško sweeps as Todd Boehly meets with agent — report
The next big thing coming out of the Red Bull football factory could be young Benjamin Šeško, who’s evidently already attracting a ton of interest from all around Europe after a strong debut season for RB Salzburg that saw him score 11 goals for the Austrian champions last year.
Matchday Musings: Sunderland show some very early promise
Always a bit of a worrier, I’d had a nasty feeling all week that I would end up missing what was a highly anticipated match. Moving seats over the summer had meant new season cards, and with a bumper crowd expected I had visions off there being issues at the turnstiles – and despite the opposition I couldn’t see Sky being too keen on delaying the kick-off.
Fulham ‘have an offer on the table’ to Chelsea for Malang Sarr — report
Fulham FC are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence, and the usual thing to do for teams in that situation is to try to strengthen their squad to avoid dropping straight back down nine months from now. While Fulham have done so in midfield with the...
Championship 2022/2023 Predictions: Who’ll finish in the top ten?
Will Jones says… Watford champions, Sunderland 14th. This seems very much a league of three thirds. A top tier of teams who have not long been down from the Premier League in the most part, a bottom tier of teams who are either punching above their weight, just come up, or in a mess off the pitch.
Monday August 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
