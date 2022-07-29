ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flip Burger family at work on second Lewiston location

Olmsted filmmaker and historian to present program

In celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, filmmaker Laurence Cotton will give a presentation called “Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature to the City.” The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

What's beneath your feet? Buffalo Geological Society has something for everyone

Buffalo Geological Society Inc. What is a fossil? What minerals can be found locally? How is jewelry made? What geological processes formed our area and the world? These are some of the topics that members of the Buffalo Geological Society Inc. (BGS) study. We conduct field trips, and offer programs designed to educate the general public on a variety of geological science topics.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest

The Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest and 5K run is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., with the race following at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented for age categories and overall winner. Attendees can look forward for authentic German food,...
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo

Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

The Cereal Spot Opens on Elmwood

After a good three-year run on Hertel, the Cereal Spot has relocated and expanded on Elmwood Avenue. Today is officially the soft opening, though an official grand opening is still in the works. The doors opened briefly for a “sneak peek,” as the operation gets ready to announce a set schedule of “open for business” days and hours.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Explore Buffalo: Waterfront

It was once the dark side of town where truckers went to refuel, grain scoopers grabbed a beer and street racers burned rubber on an empty stretch of highway. Fences kept the curious away from the water and industrial debris littered empty lots. Today, the fences have come down, those lots have become parks and a bike path links the inner and outer harbors. While the occasional lake freighter still makes its way to Buffalo’s harbor, the waterfront is now home to kayakers, paddle boarders, boaters, bikers and hikers – the site of a radical transformation from desolate to destination. Today, Buffalo’s waterfront is best experienced in four distinct locations: Canalside, which is located at the foot of Main Street in downtown; Erie Basin Marina, immediately adjacent to Canalside; the Buffalo River, which twists and turns from downtown through the Old First Ward and Valley neighborhoods; and the Outer Harbor, the massive parcel of greenspace, bike paths and marinas on the Lake Erie shore.​
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge

The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

