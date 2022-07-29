Flip Burger family at work on second Lewiston location

www.wnypapers.com
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Summer Nights at the SC LoungeJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Olmsted filmmaker and historian to present program
In celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, filmmaker Laurence Cotton will give a presentation called “Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature to the City.” The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
What's beneath your feet? Buffalo Geological Society has something for everyone
Buffalo Geological Society Inc. What is a fossil? What minerals can be found locally? How is jewelry made? What geological processes formed our area and the world? These are some of the topics that members of the Buffalo Geological Society Inc. (BGS) study. We conduct field trips, and offer programs designed to educate the general public on a variety of geological science topics.
Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest
The Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest and 5K run is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., with the race following at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented for age categories and overall winner. Attendees can look forward for authentic German food,...
WATCH: Glen Park Tavern reveals new wing flavor on Wake Up!
And it all happened on the perfect Buffalo holiday -- National Chicken Wing Day.
New Inchin’s Indian Kitchen at Galleria is first in US
This new restaurant at the mall's food court is now open.
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
Empire State Ride concludes in Niagara Falls
A grueling, yet satisfying journey has come to an end in the honeymoon capital of the world. More than 200 cyclists arrived in Niagara Falls Saturday.
Cheektowaga Town Supervisor and Dyngus Day rep talk Polish Festival
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski and Eddy Dobosiewicz, from Dyngus Day Buffalo, joined Weekend Wake Up! on Saturday to talk about the annual Polish-American Arts Festival. The event kicked off Friday in Cheektowaga. Gates open at noon and the event will go to 7 p.m. The full interview can be […]
Classic Mustang car show in Amherst
The Western New York Shelby and Mustang Club is hosting the Nickel City Mustang Roundup this weekend. More than 400 Mustangs from as far away as California are featured in this year's show.
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo
Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
House fire on Babcock Street
Officials are investigating an afternoon house fire in Buffalo. It happened on Babcock near Seneca Street.
Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center workers voted to unionize
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Friday it was announced that 140 veterinary workers at. Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center have voted to unionize. The workers voted 64 "yes" to 51 "no" in a National Labor Relations Board-certified election to join CWA Local 1168 union. Workers began to organize earlier...
Gov. Hochul announces applications for programs to support East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments. Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create […]
Sign unveiled for Kat Massey, victim of 5/14 Buffalo shooting
Katherine Kat Massey died on May 14 when a gunman opened fire at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue. She was one of 10 lives lost that day. Massey was a dedicated member of her community and was a charter member of the We Are Women Warriors organization. On Friday,...
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
The Cereal Spot Opens on Elmwood
After a good three-year run on Hertel, the Cereal Spot has relocated and expanded on Elmwood Avenue. Today is officially the soft opening, though an official grand opening is still in the works. The doors opened briefly for a “sneak peek,” as the operation gets ready to announce a set schedule of “open for business” days and hours.
Explore Buffalo: Waterfront
It was once the dark side of town where truckers went to refuel, grain scoopers grabbed a beer and street racers burned rubber on an empty stretch of highway. Fences kept the curious away from the water and industrial debris littered empty lots. Today, the fences have come down, those lots have become parks and a bike path links the inner and outer harbors. While the occasional lake freighter still makes its way to Buffalo’s harbor, the waterfront is now home to kayakers, paddle boarders, boaters, bikers and hikers – the site of a radical transformation from desolate to destination. Today, Buffalo’s waterfront is best experienced in four distinct locations: Canalside, which is located at the foot of Main Street in downtown; Erie Basin Marina, immediately adjacent to Canalside; the Buffalo River, which twists and turns from downtown through the Old First Ward and Valley neighborhoods; and the Outer Harbor, the massive parcel of greenspace, bike paths and marinas on the Lake Erie shore.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
WATCH: 4-year-old with alopecia gets a Disney princess surprise
Since she was one, Emerson has had alopecia -- a condition that causes hair loss.
