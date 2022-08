Alison Bates, 32, of Oxford, says she hasn’t had to buy one diaper or baby wipe since her 6 month-old son was born, all from being a participant in a program from Hope Women’s Services. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Alison Bates stands inside a room full of baby clothes, pushing through the racks of the Baby Boutique at Hope Women’s Services of Anniston.

Her 6-month-old infant son was born at a time when Bates had been attempting to piece her life back together.