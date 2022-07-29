www.wnypapers.com
Wings Flights of Hope prepares for upcoming fundraiser
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wings Flights of Hope founder, Joe DeMarco joined us on Weekend Wakeup! He talked about the organization’s upcoming fundraiser on August 6th. Proceeds will help support their mission, providing free flights to patients in need of medical treatment. For more information, head here.
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
Residents gather for Amazing Race at River Fest Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers were up for a challenge on Saturday morning as they gathered at Buffalo River Fest Park for Buffalo’s Amazing Race. This city-wide five-mile race was not just about who’s the fastest runner, but also who had some talent to go along with it. Teams had to compete in […]
Niagara County Fair returning next week
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Fair season is in full swing right now and there's another one about to begin. The Niagara County Fair kicks off on Wednesday. The fair runs Aug. 3-7 and organizers say it has new entertainment, food, 4-H animals and exhibits, local vendors and much more. Admission...
Gov. Hochul announces applications for programs to support East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments. Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create […]
Certified AutoBrokers: Providing service from a servant's heart
Chris Taylor, who co-owns Certified AutoBrokers, 1693 Grand Island Blvd., with Travis Smith, said that his business, which recently expanded, has experienced tremendous growth and that he believes that it has great potential for continued growth in the future. “We hope to grow this facility to its maximum capacity. There’s...
What's beneath your feet? Buffalo Geological Society has something for everyone
Buffalo Geological Society Inc. What is a fossil? What minerals can be found locally? How is jewelry made? What geological processes formed our area and the world? These are some of the topics that members of the Buffalo Geological Society Inc. (BGS) study. We conduct field trips, and offer programs designed to educate the general public on a variety of geological science topics.
Cheektowaga Town Supervisor and Dyngus Day rep talk Polish Festival
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski and Eddy Dobosiewicz, from Dyngus Day Buffalo, joined Weekend Wake Up! on Saturday to talk about the annual Polish-American Arts Festival. The event kicked off Friday in Cheektowaga. Gates open at noon and the event will go to 7 p.m. The full interview can be […]
Tribute held at fitness center for late musician
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
New foods to be featured at the Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair will return on August 10 with over 500 delicious food items at over 130 stands.
Food caravan held on Jefferson
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
New Inchin’s Indian Kitchen at Galleria is first in US
This new restaurant at the mall's food court is now open.
“Wing King” celebrates National Wing Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “The Wing King,” Drew Cerza’s trip on the Buffalo Wing Trail, began at Glen Park Tavern! For National Chicken Wing Day he planned to eat 58 wings, honoring 58 years of the Buffalo chicken wing! Here’s a look at his itinerary: News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak came along for the journey! For […]
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo
Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
Village of Lewiston: Work on $1.8M DPW garage addition set to begin
Trustees in the Village of Lewiston on Monday gathered at the Department of Public Works to break ground on a $1.8 million expansion to the DPW headquarters. Construction has commenced on two additions along the south and east sides of the DPW building on Seneca Street. The first and largest new unit, at approximately 3,800 square-feet, is projected to run parallel with the existing garage. A second unit, pegged at 1,250 square-feet, will be added in next to the existing building.
Classic Mustang car show in Amherst
The Western New York Shelby and Mustang Club is hosting the Nickel City Mustang Roundup this weekend. More than 400 Mustangs from as far away as California are featured in this year's show.
Rare Animal Returns to Ellicott Creek Park After 30 Years
Here in Western New York, we have plenty of amazing parks that people love to spend their time at during the warm weather months. The most popular is Delaware Park in the City of Buffalo but another popular park is Ellicott Creek Park in Tonawanda. Elicott Creek Park sits near...
Drought watch issued for 21 NY counties including several in Western NY and the Finger Lakes
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a drought watch. Governor...
140 OP Vet Medical Center workers vote to unionize
On July 19, 140 workers at the Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center voted in favor of joining the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 in a National Labor Relations election.
