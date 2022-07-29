Syracuse Football: Where 2022 opponents are picked to finish in the ACC

insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising target to ‘make a huge splash’ in rankings
Tyler Betsey, a talented 2024 shooting guard/small forward who was offered a scholarship by the Syracuse basketball coaching staff earlier in July, was all kinds of awesome in grassroots basketball when Nike’s EYBL circuit recently wrapped up its summer session. The 6-foot-8 Betsey put on a stellar shooting performance...
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse 5-star recruits named to All-Peach Jam teams
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes have received praise from experts for their recent performances in grassroots basketball. Nike’s EYBL league recently concluded its annual Peach Jam tournament in North Augusta, S.C. In the title game, the Overland Park, Kan.-based MoKan Elite defeated the Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover, 53-52, to win the Peach Jam crown.
New Hartford players part of summer hoops event
The Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Hoops Festival is set to return next week. The BCANY Summer Hoops Festival is a three-day event that runs from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7, at Johnson City Schools. Johnson City is located just west of Binghamton. It is the...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
21 counties in Upstate NY are heading toward drought, state says
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one counties in Upstate New York have been placed on drought watch, meaning already dry conditions could soon lead to a drought. And those conditions are likely to get worse: There’s a lot of heat and very little rain expected over the next two weeks. The...
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
‘And Still I Rise’: First of 8 new public murals unveiled on Syracuse’s west side
Going past Niagara and West Fayette streets, commuters and pedestrians alike will be welcomed by a 18-foot by 90-foot yellow mural of a phoenix rising from ashes against a stark midnight blue sky against the words And Still I Rise. Around 50 people came out to the Near Westside Thursday...
Syracuse working to replace more than 14,000 lead pipes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — William Dee is the President of Sinclair & Andrews Insurance located at 306 Hawley Avenue in Syracuse. The building is historic and built in 1870, so it had lead pipes. Dee replaced the lead pipes earlier this year. “It started to leak out here,” Dee...
Who’s that bike guy with the boombox? He’s Syracuse’s ‘Radio Raheem’ and he’s taking requests
James Miller is just as likely to recommend heavy metal as he will moody folk music. “Wait, wait, wait,” he said, pausing the song blaring out of the speakers strapped to his bike. “OK. Another song I like.”. Miller switched from guitar-heavy Pantera to a soulful tune by...
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
County Legislator Charles Garland Secures Commitment Supporting Various Southside initiatives from Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon
When Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland 16th District was sworn in, the newly minted Legislator hit the ground running. There are many issues facing the 16th Legislative District which he represents. From the beginning he pledged to work on behalf of the people living in the 16th District. Already, he’s informing his constituents of meetings, he’s identified issues that he’s become aware of as a member of the Onondaga County Legislature. Asking for feedback, which he then will use to stake out his position on the legislature.
McMahon agrees to Southside housing development in return for vote on aquarium
A new Onondaga County-funded housing initiative on Syracuse’s Southside will serve to help a community dealing with a severe housing shortage. But it seems the investment was orchestrated, in part, as leverage to get another vote in favor of the aquarium. Syracuse’s Southside has vacant houses and unused lots...
Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An overnight stabbing sent a man to the hospital. Syracuse Police were called to the area South Geddes and Delaware Streets shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds in the back. He was brought to Upstate...
JMA opens first building on 5G manufacturing campus in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- JMA Wireless on Thursday officially opened the first building on what will be its 5G equipment manufacturing campus in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods. The $50 million building on Tallman Street on the city’s South Side will employ more than 200 people. Manufacturing has already begun...
Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair
He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Max...
All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day
An all-female rock band has been added to the 2022 Great New York State Fair concert lineup. Plush will perform at the NYS Fair for the first time on opening day Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The group, led by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, released its self-titled debut album in February.
