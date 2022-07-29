ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Fight the bite! Keep mosquitos away from your family

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5a66_0gxMFu5r00

Harrisburg, Pa. — Summer is a time for fun and relaxation, not for getting covered in itchy welts. Fight the bite this year by eliminating mosquito breeding grounds and using insect repellants.

Protect your home

To give mosquitos fewer breeding areas and hiding places, keep the area around your home clean. Empty sources of stagnant water like bird baths, kiddie pools, and other outdoor items that collect water. Ponds can be stocked with fish that will eat mosquito larvae or aerated to repel mosquitos. It only takes a few days for a container of stagnant water to turn into a mosquito factory.

If standing water cannot be drained, Bti products found at home improvement, outdoor supply, or online stores may be used to prevent mosquito breeding. These products contain specialized bacteria that kill mosquito, fungus gnat, and black fly larvae but are harmless to humans, pets, and other animals.

“Standing water is where mosquitoes breed, and it doesn’t take much for mosquitoes to lay eggs,” said Jennifer Stough, Water Program Specialist for DEP’s Vector Management Program. “Mosquitoes are weak flyers and won’t travel far from where they are born – if there are mosquitoes in your backyard or neighborhood, they are likely laying eggs there as well. If you’re being bitten by mosquitoes, they are 9 times out of 10 coming from your property. Get rid of even small amounts of standing water around your home.”

The Department of Environmental Protection also recommends clearing debris from gutters and cleaning up litter in the neighborhood - even a bottle cap can turn into a refuge for mosquitos.

“It doesn’t take much for several hundred mosquitoes to be born. The small pool of water that collects in a single upturned bottle cap is an incubator for as many as 300 mosquito eggs,” said Stough. “Mosquitoes acquire the [West Nile] virus by biting infected birds and transmit the virus to people through a subsequent bite."

Window screens should be used when a window is open; if your window screen is ill-fitting or damaged, repair it to prevent mosquitos from entering your home.

Protect yourself

Wear insect repellent or long sleeves during times when mosquitos are most active, especially around dawn and dusk. The EPA approves repellents using DEET, Picaridin, citronella, catnip oil, and other active ingredients. The EPA offers a searchable database of mosquito and tick repellents that can be searched by brand, active ingredients, name, and longevity.

“With the right precautions it’s possible to be safe and still get all of the physical and mental health benefits that having fun outdoors provides,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

Mosquito control and West Nile Virus

The Department of Environmental Protection conducts regular surveillance to manage mosquito populations. As of July 16, the Department has detected 68 West Nile infected mosquito pools across 19 counties. Only one human case of West Nile has been reported in Pennsylvania this year.

West Nile Virus typically causes an illness resembling a mild flu, but in rare cases it can cause swelling of the brain, muscle convulsions, coma, paralysis, and death. In the last 22 years, 48 Pennsylvanians have died from West Nile, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

In addition to monitoring mosquito populations, routine spraying is used to control infected adult mosquitos based on surveillance results.

“Control operations are a strong tool, but they are not a substitute for preventive measures like eliminating standing, stagnant water,” said Stough.

Surveillance of mosquito populations and control measures will continue through October.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Poultry farmers get $25 million for bird flu recovery

Harrisburg, Pa. — When the avian flu swept through poultry farms in Lancaster and Berks counties earlier this year, farmers lost more than 4 million birds. Now the state is helping them recover those losses with $25 million in funding, officials announced last week. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and industry partners to announce a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Main Line Animal Rescue Asking For Donations To Help Corgi That Got Shot In Face

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Main Line Animal Rescue is asking for donations to care for Arthur. The corgi was shot between the eyes and left for dead in Lancaster County. Fortunately, the bullet missed his brain, but caused damage to his air passages and mouth. There is hope that Arthur will make a full recovery, but he’ll need specialty care to remove bullet fragments. CBS3 has been told that Arthur’s breathing has improved and chicken nuggets seem to be his favorite food. The Pennsylvania SPCA’s humane law enforcement team is investigating. Click here to donate to Main Line Animal Rescue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg organization to provide shower facility for the city’s unhoused

With Harrisburg’s unhoused population in need of a place to shower, Marsha Curry-Nixon decided she had to take action to address the problem. Starting on Monday, her organization, Amiracle4sure, will offer its office building on State Street in Allison Hill as a place for people experiencing homelessness to take showers.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger appoints its first Chief Wellness Officer

Danville, Pa. — Burnout and emotional exhaustion can creep up on anyone, physicians included. In order to help its employees, Geisinger Health System has appointed Susan Parisi, M.D., as its first Chief Wellness Officer. In this position, Dr. Parisi will work to provide mental health, professional fulfillment, and general well-bring support for Geisinger employees. In addition to mental health support, she'll oversee advocacy programs and initiatives for enhancing shared decision-making,...
DANVILLE, PA
local21news.com

A 'purrfect' ending, Hershey firefighter rescues trapped kitten

Dauphin County, PA — Members of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company made a very special rescue on Thursday morning. According to a post on their Facebook page, a kitten was stuck in a wall behind a chimney. The firefighter was able to rescue the kitten and reunite them with their human.
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitoes#Mosquito Larvae#Bti#Dep#Vector Management Program
NorthcentralPA.com

Microsurfacing project begins Sunday night on Route 54 in Northumberland County

Northumberland County, Pa. — A microsurfacing project begins this week on Route 54 in Ralpho, Coal, and Mount Carmel townships. Tonight, contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation will begin work on Route 54 between Elysburg in Ralpho Township and Natalie in Mount Carmel Township. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Work includes removal of pavement markings and application of microsurfacing. Motorists can expect delays due to flagging or lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed in September. Microsurfacing is a mixture of polymer modified asphalt emulsion, mineral filler, water and aggregate. It is placed on the existing pavement surface. When a double application is used, it adds about 5/8 of an inch to the existing surface. Microsurfacing extends the life of the pavement five to seven years by sealing the surface.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

‘Lucky to be alive’: Arthur the corgi rescued after being shot in the head

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dog that was rescued in Pennsylvania is recovering after it was apparently shot in the head and left for dead. The Pennsylvania SPCA shared photos and videos of Arthur on Instagram, saying the corgi was found on a family farm in Lancaster County two weeks ago. Rescuers said that when Arthur was found, he had a head injury, which the family who found him initially believed was a result of crawling under the property’s fence.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 43

2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
YORK COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Deaths of woman, 3 kids in tractor crash ruled accidental

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. — Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County say the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in Lower Chanceford.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

More information on speed, timing of massive tree removal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are starting to clear a path toward a massive tree in Harrisburg that will come down starting August 1. The tree is posing a major safety threat. PPL and the City of Harrisburg are working together to remove the tree. abc27 checked in with PPL about why the issue is […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID, hand, foot and mouth

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing continued pockets of COVID. They’re also seeing summer viruses, including hand, foot and mouth and adenovirus, which can cause cold symptoms, sore throats, viral pink eye and gastrointestinal symptoms. They are treating rashes, including molluscum, poison ivy and tick bites. They’re also seeing a lot […]
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy