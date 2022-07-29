Traffic Alert: Eastbound I-76 Closes in Center City Next Week

www.mychesco.com
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
Henry Avenue Lane Closure Scheduled Monday, August 1 – Early September
PHILADELPHIA, PA — A periodic weekday lane closure is scheduled on northbound Henry Avenue between Barnes Street and Port Royal Avenue in Philadelphia beginning Monday, August 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for curb and roadway work under a project to improve travel and safety on a 3.2-mile section of Henry Avenue, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The periodic lane closure will be in place until early September.
Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Motorists Should Expect Delays on Valley Road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township. Weather permitting, the road...
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA to expand west with new Wawa Station in Middletown Township, Delco
SEPTA's new Wawa Station will open for service on August 21 in Middletown Township, Delaware County. This announcement represents significant progress in SEPTA's multi-year project to restore more than 3.5 miles of service west of Elwyn to the new Wawa Station. SEPTA trains have not served the area since 1986.
Nighttime Lane Closures Next Week on Roosevelt Expressway
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane closures will be in place at night next week on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the 16th Street and Fox Street overpasses as crews finish rehabilitation of the northbound left lane and shift traffic into a new pattern to begin work on the outer northbound lane on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Motorists Warned of Road Closure on Route 32 in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — A moving road closure is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Greenhill Road and Point Pleasant Pike in Plumstead and Solebury townships, Bucks County, on Thursday, August 4, through Thursday, August 18, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for resurfacing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
sanatogapost.com
Lane Closures Next Week Affect Five Townships
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Road surface operations being conducted Sunday through next Friday (July 31-Aug. 5, 2022) on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are expected to affect portions of highways in Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, New Hanover, Douglass (Montgomery), and Marlborough townships, the department’s District Six office in King of Prussia said.
Paoli Darby Road to Close Tuesday and Wednesday
RADNOR TWP, PA — Darby Paoli Road is scheduled to close between Goshen Road and Briarwood Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County, on Tuesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure,...
Major Highways Restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot
ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
billypenn.com
Fire guts Jim’s Steaks; Sharswood’s historic grocery store; What’s next for the Roundhouse? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Historic redlining settlement targets ‘nonbank’ lenders. Settling allegations that Chester County’s Trident Mortgage discriminated in marketing, hiring, and loan approvals to...
morethanthecurve.com
Property along Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken for sale
The property at 200 Center Street, which is along the Schuylkill River Trail in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township, has been listed for sale on LoopNet. The listed price is $1,700,000. The listing also states that a lease would be considered. The property is currently the home of Sundafu...
Main Line Media News
Montgomery County ‘Cross-County Trail’ plan extension gets OK
NORRISTOWN — County planners have finalized one study planning out future trail connections and are starting to look ahead to another. The county commissioners voted unanimously last week to accept the Cross-County Trail East feasibility study, which could help link three municipalities into a country-wide trail network. “The primary...
Jim’s Steaks Fire: 2-Alarm Blaze Under Control After Hours-Long Battle In South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jim’s Steaks, the iconic cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia, went up in flames Friday morning. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the massive fire. Dozens are still without power in the neighborhood around 4th and South Streets Friday night. The owner is vowing to rebuild. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m. The two-alarm fire was placed under control at 1:33 p.m. after more than four hours of work by fire crews. “We’re very concerned about the structural stability of this building,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil said....
