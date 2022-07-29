Traffic Alert: Eastbound I-76 Closes in Center City Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jim’s Steaks, the iconic cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia, went up in flames Friday morning. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the massive fire. Dozens are still without power in the neighborhood around 4th and South Streets Friday night. The owner is vowing to rebuild. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m. The two-alarm fire was placed under control at 1:33 p.m. after more than four hours of work by fire crews. “We’re very concerned about the structural stability of this building,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil said....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO