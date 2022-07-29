Honest Jose Urquidy’s Giant Heart Makes It Impossible Not to Appreciate Him, Even If the Astros Trading Him Makes Playoff Sense

www.papercitymag.com
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Angels set high asking price for Shohei Ohtani trade, 3 potential landing spots
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is suddenly being floated in MLB trade rumors as his team plummets down the
MLB・
Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind. NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres...
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
4 best destinations for Shohei Ohtani amid MLB trade deadline rumors
Shohei Ohtani is one of the most impressive talents in the modern MLB. The 2021 AL MVP is coming off a historic season in which he was one of the most impressive pitchers and hitters in the league. Ohtani hit 46 home runs which were the third most in the MLB while producing a 3.18 […] The post 4 best destinations for Shohei Ohtani amid MLB trade deadline rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees changing Aaron Judge’s position once again after Benintendi acquisition
The New York Yankees trading for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals should open up their options in the outfield. Considering the struggles of Joey Gallo, Benintendi should provide far more offensive production, getting on base at nearly a 40% clip and batting over .300. However, the question going...
MLB・
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners
Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
How Alex Cora feels about Andrew Benintendi joining rival Yankees
Life comes at you fast in Major League Baseball. Two seasons ago, Andrew Benintendi was a starting outfielder for the Boston Red Sox. Now he's batting leadoff for the rival New York Yankees, who acquired the 28-year-old from the Kansas City Royals via trade Wednesday night. When the Red Sox...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire
Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Trade season: Cards start by acquiring left-handed Phillies prospect for Sosa. DeJong called up for St. Louis
Shohei Ohtani breaks silence on future with Angels amid trade rumors
The Los Angeles Angels’ nightmarish season just got a whole lot worse. After yet another underperforming season from them, rumors about a potential Shohei Ohtani trade have started swirling. Teams have reportedly started calling about the Japanese sensation, who will figure to be a major acquisition for any team that lands him. How does Ohtani […] The post Shohei Ohtani breaks silence on future with Angels amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star
Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
The Houston Astros Are Reportedly Interested In This Former All-Star
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the Houston Astros are interested in Washington Nationals star Josh Bell. "There actually being fairly aggressive in talks trying to get some things done," Rosenthal said via Fox Sports MLB. "Josh Bell is one target."
MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target
The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
