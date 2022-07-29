Bruce Springsteen tour 2023: How to buy tickets for N.J., NYC concerts

www.lehighvalleylive.com
Adele concert tickets surge up to $40K, Bruce Springsteen’s prices soar to $4K as fans express outrage
Concert tickets for musicians such as Adele and Bruce Springsteen are reaching record-high prices, as fans were shocked to see the cost surge. British singer Adele, who revealed she has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency and canceled tour dates Monday, has concert tickets being sold for between $600 to more than $40,000 on StubHub.
Bruce Springsteen: Ticketmaster responds to backlash amid ‘dynamic pricing’ controversy
Ticketmaster has responded to the controversy surrounding Bruce Springsteen concert prices.Those hoping to see Springsteen perform with the E Street Band in the US in 2023 were shocked when tickets for the first leg of the forthcoming tour went on sale on Wednesday (20 July).Due to the ticket-selling site’s “dynamic pricing”, mid-floor tickets were listed for for $4-5,000 (£3-4,000).This “dynamic pricing” programme is comparable to Uber’s “surge” pricing, which sees prices increase with demand for certain “platinum tickets”, which are placed throughout each venue.The system responds to demand, increasing or decreasing prices in line with what scalpers would resell...
Ticketmaster Responds To Upstate NY’s Springsteen Sticker Shock
Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band's 2023 tour stop in Albany went on sale last Friday, and the reaction has been anything but Boss. The response from fans has been so negative and widespread that the ticket giant has issued a rare statement over its Dynamic Pricing system.
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Comes to Defense of Client Amidst Ticketing Cost Controversy
Bruce Springsteen’s manager has come to his client’s defense amidst a ticket cost controversy that has been unfolding over the past week, or so. “In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, shared with The New York Times,
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
Eddie Vedder Ejects Pearl Jam Fan – ‘I’m Sorry Ma’am, There’s No Violence Allowed’
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder ejected a concertgoer from the crowd during a recent gig by the rock band due to apparent violence, as fan-captured video shows. The singer stopped Pearl Jam's performance of "Animal" in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 23 to do so. When one goes to a concert, there's...
Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’
The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine’s Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
YOGA・
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift joins Haim onstage in London for surprise mashup: 'Would you sing with us?'
Haim and Taylor Swift gave fans an epic surprise Thursday night when they reunited on stage for a special mashup. While performing at the O2 Arena in London as part of their One More Haim Tour, the trio of sisters pulled up their friend to surprise fans, Rolling Stone reported.
Watch Corey Taylor and son Griffin singing together onstage with Slipknot
Vended frontman Griffin Taylor joined his dad Corey to sing Custer with Slipknot at first date on current European tour
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
10 of our favorite NYC restaurants
There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.
Stevie Nicks Says She's 'So Excited to Be Back on the Road' as She Announces Fall Tour Dates
Months after the "Edge of Seventeen" singer canceled the remaining portion of her 2021 tour, she announced that she'll be starting things back up this fall. "Here we go! I'm so excited to be back on the road and can't wait to see everyone," the Fleetwood Mac member, 74, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of her tour poster. "Tickets for my fall tour with @vanessacarltonactual go on sale this Friday, July 29 at 10 AM. Visit stevienicksofficial.com for all the info. Link in bio."
The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New Documentary
Creating a Manhattan restaurant from the ground up is hard enough. Then try creating an epic experience where diners are transported from New York City to an Art Nouveau-style brasserie in a Parisian square, the length of an entire block. Then imagine a soaring ceiling practically touching the sky and a multi-colored glass skylight imported from Paris not to mention delectable menu creations like steak frites, steamed mussels with white wine, an assortment of dry-aged meats and a vast wine list.
