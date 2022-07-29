Nolensville Fire and Rescue presents options for new fire stations to city officials ahead of August 4 vote

www.williamsonhomepage.com
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
wgnsradio.com
Administrative Offices for Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. and Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue will move to 2140 North Thompson Lane
The administrative offices for Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue and the Parks and Recreation Department will soon move into a new home at 2140 North Thompson Lane. The City of Murfreesboro closed on the purchase of the two-story building that was previously owned by Swanson Development in late May. Parks Director...
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin aldermen, planners discuss development plan revisions at The Factory
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Municipal Planning Commission discussed a development plan revision to The Factory at Franklin at a joint workshop Thursday night. The plan proposes adding a 2,600-square-foot carousel building and modifications of standards related to signage, refuse area placement and fencing height. Local bronze...
National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon
Al. Neyer is partnering with National Indoor RV Centers as developer and design-builder on their newest RV Lifestyle Center in Lebanon, TN. The 189,350-square-foot facility will provide NIRVC with a state-of-the-art space to meet their goal of offering everything today’s RVers need. Touting a complete package of concierge-level services which simplify RV ownership, including Sales, Service, Indoor Storage, Paint and Body work, and Washing and Detailing, Al. Neyer is thrilled to help NIRVC meet their customers’ needs!
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
williamsonhomepage.com
No charges in 2021 viral school board meeting that saw anti-mask protests devolve into mob
Nearly one year after a chaotic Williamson County Schools board meeting went viral, no charges have been filed and the criminal investigation is closed. That August 2021 incident saw a crowd of anti-mask protesters devolve into a mob that harassed several pro-mask community members, including parents and medical professionals, with one man being chased to his car and surrounded by the enraged mob shouting things like, “We know who you are, and we will find you.”
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to honor WCSO Deputy Chandler Rowe
The annual Brentwood Battle of the Badges Blood Drive returns next month and will honor Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Deputy Chandler Rowe who was shot in the line of duty in February. The blood drive will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library in Meeting Room A...
Ribbon Cutting: The Lofts at Gateway Commons in Murfreesboro
The Lofts at Gateway Commons held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2130 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. The Lofts at Gateway Commons features eight distinct luxury floor plans inspired by urban living across the United States. Enjoy amenities such as our expansive fitness center, eloquent clubhouse, rooftop veranda, resort style pool with private cabanas, fire pits and much more. Located in the heart of the Gateway with easy access to the Interstate and all major arteries in Murfreesboro.
Blessing box food in high demand due to inflation
There are over 20 boxes located throughout the county, with new ones in the works for places like Smyrna, La Vergne and even Christiana.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
wgnsradio.com
Chamber of Commerce Reports "So Much To Do Locally"
(August 5) - Crimp your hair and throw on some leg warmers! Mixtape, 80’s Tribute band, will rock the Murfreesboro courthouse square on Friday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m. Plan to come downtown early to grab dinner and do a little shopping before the jams begin. Smyrna Depot District.
Former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at 96
Metro Nashville Police Department mourns the loss of the former Chief of Police, Joe D. Casey. Chief Casey passed away this morning at the age of 96.
wgnsradio.com
Heavy Storm Hits Thursday Afternoon
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Heavy storms rumbled through Rutherford County in the 4:00 o'clock hour Thursday afternoon (7/28/2022). Reports of some downed trees is the only significant result of the deluge that sounded like a war zone. Lisa Marchesoni with the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office noted, "Electrical lInes were down just before...
Woman killed in Murfreesboro crash Saturday morning
One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Found Dead in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Thursday
EAST TENNESSEE - In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a woman from Rutherford County was found deceased at Anakeesta, an outdoor adventure park. The woman was located on Thursday (07/28/22) under a chair lift in the park, according to city officials. Gatlinburg Police investigated the death of the woman, who was from LaVergne,...
Families of deadly North Nashville fire wonder who is responsible
Officials said the house fire on Leondale Terrace was likely set on purpose, but they have not released a cause, and the victims' families have no idea who would have wanted to start it.
Tennessee crews deployed to Kentucky to assist in water rescue efforts
Rescue crews from Tennessee have been deployed to Perry County, Kentucky, to help with ongoing water rescues due to severe flooding.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Early Saturday Crash On Memorial Blvd.
(MURFREESBORO) NewsRadio WGNS urges you to avod the intersection of Memorial and Clark Boulevard (near MAPCO). A two vehicle, roll-over crash occured before 3:00AM at that location this Saturday morning (7/30/2022). Early reports indicate one person is dead at the scene. Stay tuned, WGNS will keep you informed.
