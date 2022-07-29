ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Nolensville Fire and Rescue presents options for new fire stations to city officials ahead of August 4 vote

By Rebekah Jones
williamsonhomepage.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonherald.com

Franklin aldermen, planners discuss development plan revisions at The Factory

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Municipal Planning Commission discussed a development plan revision to The Factory at Franklin at a joint workshop Thursday night. The plan proposes adding a 2,600-square-foot carousel building and modifications of standards related to signage, refuse area placement and fencing height. Local bronze...
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nolensville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Nolensville, TN
Government
Rutherford Source

National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon

Al. Neyer is partnering with National Indoor RV Centers as developer and design-builder on their newest RV Lifestyle Center in Lebanon, TN. The 189,350-square-foot facility will provide NIRVC with a state-of-the-art space to meet their goal of offering everything today’s RVers need. Touting a complete package of concierge-level services which simplify RV ownership, including Sales, Service, Indoor Storage, Paint and Body work, and Washing and Detailing, Al. Neyer is thrilled to help NIRVC meet their customers’ needs!
LEBANON, TN
tncontentexchange.com

Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project

Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

No charges in 2021 viral school board meeting that saw anti-mask protests devolve into mob

Nearly one year after a chaotic Williamson County Schools board meeting went viral, no charges have been filed and the criminal investigation is closed. That August 2021 incident saw a crowd of anti-mask protesters devolve into a mob that harassed several pro-mask community members, including parents and medical professionals, with one man being chased to his car and surrounded by the enraged mob shouting things like, “We know who you are, and we will find you.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna

Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Stations#Fire Department#The Fire Department
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: The Lofts at Gateway Commons in Murfreesboro

The Lofts at Gateway Commons held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2130 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. The Lofts at Gateway Commons features eight distinct luxury floor plans inspired by urban living across the United States. Enjoy amenities such as our expansive fitness center, eloquent clubhouse, rooftop veranda, resort style pool with private cabanas, fire pits and much more. Located in the heart of the Gateway with easy access to the Interstate and all major arteries in Murfreesboro.
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings

The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wgnsradio.com

Chamber of Commerce Reports "So Much To Do Locally"

(August 5) - Crimp your hair and throw on some leg warmers! Mixtape, 80’s Tribute band, will rock the Murfreesboro courthouse square on Friday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m. Plan to come downtown early to grab dinner and do a little shopping before the jams begin. Smyrna Depot District.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Heavy Storm Hits Thursday Afternoon

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Heavy storms rumbled through Rutherford County in the 4:00 o'clock hour Thursday afternoon (7/28/2022). Reports of some downed trees is the only significant result of the deluge that sounded like a war zone. Lisa Marchesoni with the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office noted, "Electrical lInes were down just before...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal Early Saturday Crash On Memorial Blvd.

(MURFREESBORO) NewsRadio WGNS urges you to avod the intersection of Memorial and Clark Boulevard (near MAPCO). A two vehicle, roll-over crash occured before 3:00AM at that location this Saturday morning (7/30/2022). Early reports indicate one person is dead at the scene. Stay tuned, WGNS will keep you informed.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy