ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Strikes spreading amid discontent over pay and conditions

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGrZQ_0gxMDYwP00
Financial News

Strikes by workers at BT, Openreach and exam board AQA on Friday are the latest in a wave of industrial action sweeping across the country.

The railways have been particularly affected by strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association are involved in the deadlocked row, which will lead to further strikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3on59A_0gxMDYwP00
The picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (Eleanor Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Here are some of the strikes planned in the coming weeks.

– Aslef members in seven train operators will walk out on Saturday, crippling rail services in parts of the country

– Staff at AQA are on strike for three days over pay

– BT and Openreach workers will strike again on Monday

– Aslef members at nine train companies will strike on August 13

– Members of the RMT at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on August 18 and 20

– TSSA members at seven train operators will also strike on August 18 and 20

– London Underground workers in the RMT will strike on August 19 in a row over jobs and pensions.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

BT and Openreach workers staging second pay strike

Thousands of BT and Openreach workers will go on strike again on Monday in a dispute over pay. Members of the Communication Workers Union, including call centre workers and engineers, will walk out for 24 hours following action on Friday. The union will mount picket lines outside company offices across...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt#Openreach#Aqa#London Underground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government. Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.
HEALTH
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s parents make ‘last-ditch’ application to United Nations

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have asked the United Nations to intervene. Archie Battersbee’s mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have made a “last-ditch” application to a UN Committee after losing life-support treatment fights in London courts, a family spokesman said on Friday.
WORLD
newschain

Man in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has been remanded into custody by a district judge accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old appeared at Lincoln...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

The leader of Myanmar’s military-installed government has announced the extension of its mandate to rule for another six months in preparation for an election it has said will be held next year. The army seized power on February 1 last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy