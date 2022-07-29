Warner: US is not heading into major recession

Beijing has warned its military “will not sit idly by” if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan later this week.The warning came from China’s foreign ministry amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.Ms Pelosi, the US House speaker, began her Asian tour on Monday with a visit to Singapore. She is also due to go to Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. There have also been suggestions that she will visit Taiwan towards the end of her tour on Thursday.China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province and strongly resists any international attempts of support for it as an independent sovereign state.The latest...

