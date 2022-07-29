Kennett Square Police Department Is Hiring: Consider a Career in Law Enforcement!

www.mychesco.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Western Chester County emergency responders ‘fear’ loss of advanced life support services with loss of Medic 93
PARKESBURG — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health’s recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. “This is a crisis,” Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Motorists Should Expect Delays on Valley Road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township. Weather permitting, the road...
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
Philadelphia PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Credit Card Theft
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who used credit cards stolen from several victims in the Fairmount area. This woman was captured on video shortly after the robberies took place, and she is believed to have information about...
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Henry Avenue Lane Closure Scheduled Monday, August 1 – Early September
PHILADELPHIA, PA — A periodic weekday lane closure is scheduled on northbound Henry Avenue between Barnes Street and Port Royal Avenue in Philadelphia beginning Monday, August 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for curb and roadway work under a project to improve travel and safety on a 3.2-mile section of Henry Avenue, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The periodic lane closure will be in place until early September.
Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot
ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
Aniyah Arrington, 14, Missing: Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Aniyah Arrington. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:00 pm on the 200 block of Furley Street. Aniyah is described as a young woman who is 5’1″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a dark complexion, brown hair (in braids), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a gold necklace.
PA Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence July 25, 2022, on Alberto...
Major Highways Restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Calls Out Sesame Place for Discriminatory Practices
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus has released the following statement on the Sesame Place incidents recently viewed on social media platforms and aired on news channels, according to PLBC Chair and state Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Phila. “The events viewed online and on the news about the...
Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Isabella, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment and 6 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence July...
Oxford Man Charged with Leaving Scene of an Accident
OXFORD, PA — In the early evening of July 24, 2022, a hit and run accident occurred at the intersection of South Third Street and Hodgson Street in Oxford. The striking vehicle fled the area at high speed, failing to stop for approximately 9 miles before the victim stopped following them for safety reasons. Police were not able to make contact with the fleeing vehicle, but were able to obtain a registration plate from the victim. After further investigation, it was determined that Eric Lloan Bernal, age 26 of Oxford was the operator of the vehicle during the accident. Bernal has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and multiple other traffic offenses.
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Counterfeit Drug Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of holding counterfeit drugs for sale and possession of equipment for manufacturing counterfeit substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Joshua Regatuso, age 26, of the City’s Brighton Heights section, pleaded guilty Wednesday,...
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
