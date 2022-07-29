Kennett Square Police Department Is Hiring: Consider a Career in Law Enforcement!

OXFORD, PA — In the early evening of July 24, 2022, a hit and run accident occurred at the intersection of South Third Street and Hodgson Street in Oxford. The striking vehicle fled the area at high speed, failing to stop for approximately 9 miles before the victim stopped following them for safety reasons. Police were not able to make contact with the fleeing vehicle, but were able to obtain a registration plate from the victim. After further investigation, it was determined that Eric Lloan Bernal, age 26 of Oxford was the operator of the vehicle during the accident. Bernal has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and multiple other traffic offenses.

OXFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO