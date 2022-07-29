Police: Victims in drive-by double shooting in Middle River in custody

www.wbal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Related
Police investigate series of weekend crimes in Glen Burnie
Police are investigating a series of crimes over the weekend in Glen Burnie. Among them, two restaurants were robbed.
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
Gunman Entered Glen Burnie Business, Robbed Company Safe at Gunpoint
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery...
foxbaltimore.com
Man accused of molesting children at wife's daycare in custody in Baltimore County
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A Randallstown man accused of molesting children at his wife's daycare center is now in custody in Baltimore County, police said. Authorities said James Weems Jr., 57, was shot by his wife, Shanteari Weems, 50, on July 21 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington. He was hospitalized and later waived extradition from Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eye On Annapolis
Man Stabbed While Walking Along Dock Street in Annapolis
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that was delayed in being reported. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2: 50 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported stabbing. The adult male victim advised that he was stabbed the evening prior while walking...
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
Decomposing body discovered on the side of a road in Baltimore County
An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found Sunday morning on the side of a road in Baltimore County.
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Driver dies in fiery crash in east Baltimore, police say
A driver died Sunday afternoon in a fiery crash in east Baltimore, police said. City police said an officer on patrol around 2:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Preston Street saw smoke and found a car engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs. Paramedics arrived and pronounced...
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Wbaltv.com
17-year-old girl, 19-year-old woman injured in hit-and-run in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were injured Friday night after they were struck by a car in a hit-and-run, Baltimore County police said. County police said the victims were in the unit block of Joppa Road near the circle when they were struck by a car that fled around 11:45 p.m.
MISSING: Man seen in Pikesville area
Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a 34-year-old man. Robert Oluwayinka Dixon was last seen in the Pikesville area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday
A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.
18-year-old squeegee worker killed in Baltimore Saturday
Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, were both killed in unrelated shootings around Baltimore on Saturday.
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
McDonald’s Drive-Thru Robbed at Gunpoint
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A McDonald’s Drive-Thru in Glen Burnie was robbed at gunpoint this...
Police Investigate Fatal Bohemia River Boat Explosion
An explosion rocked a powerboat on the Bohemia River Saturday night, costing a 69-year-old man his life. Now, criminal investigators are asking for eyewitnesses to come forward. Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) tell Bay Bulletin the vessel had “some type of explosion which resulted in a fire on the vessel”...
Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent
BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
WBAL Radio
Charges dismissed against Baltimore City cop accused of holding gun to ex-girlfriend
Assault and weapons charges against a Baltimore City police officer have been dismissed in Baltimore County. The charges against Officer Thomas Kirby were dismissed last week. Deputy State's Attorney John Cox said the assault and weapons charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. The charges stemmed from a May 29...
Comments / 0