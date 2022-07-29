How to motivate yourself to change your behavior

www.wral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Second chance changes man’s life after prisonThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Baking point: Leap from nurse to baker rooted in passion for Durham woman
Durham, N.C. — Barbara Nigro helped her parents launch their dream of starting a pizzeria a few years ago. Now, she's taken a leap of faith and opened her own bakery at Durham Food Hall. Not that long ago, Nigro graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree...
“Younger people have other options”: Teaching in NC is not worth it right now
A veteran Wake County teacher understands why districts across NC are facing a teacher shortage crisis. | Opinion
spectrumlocalnews.com
Doctor from N.C. Central helps research new ways to treat uterine fibroids
July is Fibroid Awareness Month. Research shows 20% to 80% of women develop fibroids by the time they reach 50. In Black women, those numbers are even higher. Research shows nearly a quarter of African American women between 18 and 30 have fibroids, compared with about 6% white women. Dr....
WRAL
Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic. Conventions are making a comeback in Raleigh. Large crowds from across the country...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham leaders want everyone to have internet access
Durham, N.C. — City leaders in Durham want to bridge the so-called "digital divide," providing everybody with access to the internet. Making internet a reality for everyone is a top priority for local and state leaders after the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped expose the realities of the digital divide across the state and country.
cbs17
Thousands wear costumes, bring props for GalaxyCon 2022 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are heading into Raleigh this weekend to dress up as different characters from movies, games, and shows as well as also learning about cosplaying. It’s part of GalaxyCon, a four-day event that ends on Sunday. There were tons of colorful hair,...
‘You have to figure it out on your own’: Single mom Bertha Mena, in her own words
“When I was younger, there was people that helped me. Now it’s not like that,” says the Durham mom of two sons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Employees walk out at Fayetteville Goodyear plant, protesting stressful conditions
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Employees walk out at Fayetteville Goodyear plant, protesting stressful conditions. Several employees at the Goodyear plant in Fayetteville are participating in a walkout over what...
cbs17
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
61 counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID map of NC. Did yours?
North Carolina has more than 15 times as many counties facing the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities now than it did a month ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scary! Hershey warns of candy shortage at Halloween
Raleigh, N.C. — Halloween might be extra scary this year – and a lot less sweet. The Hershey candy company warns of candy shortages ahead of trick-or-treating. The popularity of sugar and sweets spiked during the pandemic – and hasn't slowed down. On top of that, supply-chain...
Michael & Son Services donate HVAC systems to 2 families in need during Durham Bulls game
Durham, N.C. — Two local families in need have brand new HVAC systems, thanks to a donation from Michael and Son Services. The company surprised them on the field Saturday during the Durham Bulls game. Kellie is a single mom, who cares for her child with special needs after...
North Carolina nurse, security guard assaulted by patient, police say
A Duke Health employee was assaulted by a patient, according to officials.
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
wunc.org
Chef Amelia Irene Steed builds Black wealth one meal at a time
When you walk into the Southeast Raleigh Black Farmers Market on Sundays, you are immediately met with the sound of old-school R&B and soulful gospel music. There’s a distinct smell of jerk chicken and frying fish from the Black-owned food trucks. Grandmothers wear church hats and carry baskets full of fresh produce. Others wear braids and head scarves.
Family discovers Raleigh house used to be own by beloved mayor
Raleigh, N.C. — We never know who has lived in and used our space before us. A home can hold so much history. I recently took a trip down the rabbit hole of learning about my home's history and am happy to report it did not disappoint. Our home’s...
Patient accused of significantly injuring Duke Raleigh Hospital employee
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is accused of physically assaulting a Duke Raleigh Hospital staff member on Thursday morning. Stanley Scarboro, 47, was receiving care at the hospital when he assaulted the employee, according to a Duke Health spokesperson. An incident report showed the employee received significant injuries from the attack.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hospital COO says recent patient attack on staff example of troubling national trend
An employee at Duke-Raleigh Hospital is recovering after a violent attack from a patient early Thursday morning, hospital officials say. And the hospital's COO says the incident is an example of a nationwide issue. What You Need To Know. A patient who physically assaulted an employee at Duke-Raleigh Hospital was...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0