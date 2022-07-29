ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

How to motivate yourself to change your behavior

By Gale McKoy Wilkins, WRAL contributor
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Doctor from N.C. Central helps research new ways to treat uterine fibroids

July is Fibroid Awareness Month. Research shows 20% to 80% of women develop fibroids by the time they reach 50. In Black women, those numbers are even higher. Research shows nearly a quarter of African American women between 18 and 30 have fibroids, compared with about 6% white women. Dr....
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Durham leaders want everyone to have internet access

Durham, N.C. — City leaders in Durham want to bridge the so-called "digital divide," providing everybody with access to the internet. Making internet a reality for everyone is a top priority for local and state leaders after the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped expose the realities of the digital divide across the state and country.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Thousands wear costumes, bring props for GalaxyCon 2022 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are heading into Raleigh this weekend to dress up as different characters from movies, games, and shows as well as also learning about cosplaying. It’s part of GalaxyCon, a four-day event that ends on Sunday. There were tons of colorful hair,...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17

Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRAL News

Scary! Hershey warns of candy shortage at Halloween

Raleigh, N.C. — Halloween might be extra scary this year – and a lot less sweet. The Hershey candy company warns of candy shortages ahead of trick-or-treating. The popularity of sugar and sweets spiked during the pandemic – and hasn't slowed down. On top of that, supply-chain...
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Chef Amelia Irene Steed builds Black wealth one meal at a time

When you walk into the Southeast Raleigh Black Farmers Market on Sundays, you are immediately met with the sound of old-school R&B and soulful gospel music. There’s a distinct smell of jerk chicken and frying fish from the Black-owned food trucks. Grandmothers wear church hats and carry baskets full of fresh produce. Others wear braids and head scarves.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy