Primera under water boil notice

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Primera announced a water boil notice for the community’s public water system.

The city’s news release said due to low chlorine residuals the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city of Primera PWS 0310094 public water system to notify all customers to boil water before consuming it. Washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc., according to the city.

Once the water boil notice is over, the public water system will issue a notice to customers. If the public has questions or concerns contact Public Works Supervisor Juan Recio at 956-423-9654.

READ THE CITY’S FULL NEWS RELEASE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.