Yakima County, WA

Big project will restore Yakima River to natural flows between Selah and Union Gap

By PHIL FEROLITO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Yakima Herald Republic

Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
SELAH, WA
moderncampground.com

BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Invasive beetles continue to spread in WA

Jul. 31—RICHLAND — The Japanese beetle infestation continues to spread following the discovery of more of the invasive pests in Richland. According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, department officials confirmed the discovery of a single beetle in a trap in Richland, about 35 miles east of Grandview, the epicenter of the Japanese beetle infestation. Earlier last week, WSDA officials announced the discovery of Japanese beetles in Wapato, roughly 30 miles west of Grandview.
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam

A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: DTG operations have made life miserable for the neighbors

I love Yakima! Yakima has been my home since 1986. I love the variety of activities available, especially the tranquil, country atmosphere. But that peacefulness is now threatened. I live below the DTG (formerly Anderson) landfill and mining operations near Rocky Top trails. Since DTG’s purchase, neighbors have endured odor,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Japanese beetles found in Richland as infestation grows in Central Washington

Japanese beetles have been found in Richland as an infestation of the invasive, crop-eating insects continues to grow in Central Washington. The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday the insect was found in Richland, about 35 miles east of a proposed quarantine area in Grandview, a news release said. Japanese beetles were found Wednesday in Wapato, about 30 miles west of Grandview.
GRANDVIEW, WA
News Break
Politics
nbcrightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Shirley D. Parker, athlete and philanthropist

Shirley D. Parker’s legacy in Yakima is just as enduring as the iconic skyscraper his stepfather built in downtown Yakima. Parker, a trial lawyer, businessman and stepson of Adelbert E. Larson, is also remembered for his support of Yakima Valley College and youth sports, with a foundation bearing his name continuing work in that area.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Small Fire Makes Big Smoke

RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima

Washington state lottery officials are asking for help locating past lottery winners who have yet to claim over $265,000 in prize money. One Match 4 ticket winner of $10,000 is running out of time - they have only until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 2, to claim their prize at one of the Washington state lottery regional offices. The winning ticket was purchased at a Mobil station at 14704 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Virginia N. Zimmerman, 90

Virginia N. Zimmerman, 90, of Yakima died Friday, July 29, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First Japanese beetle found in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - The adult Japanese beetle, an invasive pest of over 300 plants locally has moved outside of where it was first discovered in Grandview according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The beetle damages plants by skeletonizing a plants foliage according to WSDA. Thursday, July 28th,...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

