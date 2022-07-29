Big project will restore Yakima River to natural flows between Selah and Union Gap

www.yakimaherald.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
Yakima Herald Republic
Invasive beetles continue to spread in WA
Jul. 31—RICHLAND — The Japanese beetle infestation continues to spread following the discovery of more of the invasive pests in Richland. According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, department officials confirmed the discovery of a single beetle in a trap in Richland, about 35 miles east of Grandview, the epicenter of the Japanese beetle infestation. Earlier last week, WSDA officials announced the discovery of Japanese beetles in Wapato, roughly 30 miles west of Grandview.
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District No Longer Serving Private East Wenatchee Homes
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) is scaling back their services for private East Wenatchee homes next year after assessing their budget. Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District Manager Craig Gyselinck said they currently have 900 water users that are part of their Local Improvement Districts (LID). LIDs were set up by...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday Soapbox: DTG operations have made life miserable for the neighbors
I love Yakima! Yakima has been my home since 1986. I love the variety of activities available, especially the tranquil, country atmosphere. But that peacefulness is now threatened. I live below the DTG (formerly Anderson) landfill and mining operations near Rocky Top trails. Since DTG’s purchase, neighbors have endured odor,...
NW News Network
'It's putrid.' Yakima County neighbors raise air, groundwater concerns about nearby landfill
Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard. However, since 2019, her outdoor sanctuary has...
Yakima County coroner’s cadaver dog safer in the heat thanks to new alarm system
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — While other dogs can usually stay at home when it’s over 100 degrees outside, the K9 officers in Yakima County have a job to do and can’t always avoid the heat. Yakima County coroner Jim Curtice said thanks to a donation from K9...
How will WSDOT re-route WB traffic on I-82 near Selah during Aug. bridge repairs?
SELAH, Wash. — Starting in early August, the Washington State Department of Transportation will be closing a section of I-82 westbound to make repairs to the Yakima River and Naches River bridges. Anyone who lives or works in Selah area or passes the area on the freeway headed to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Japanese beetles found in Richland as infestation grows in Central Washington
Japanese beetles have been found in Richland as an infestation of the invasive, crop-eating insects continues to grow in Central Washington. The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday the insect was found in Richland, about 35 miles east of a proposed quarantine area in Grandview, a news release said. Japanese beetles were found Wednesday in Wapato, about 30 miles west of Grandview.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima breaks another heat record Saturday; excessive heat warning still in effect through Monday
Yakima has set new single-day temperature records the past four days, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning was extended until 11 p.m. Monday. Temperatures at the Yakima Air Terminal reached 102 Sunday, shy of an expected 108 degrees that would have tied a record set...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
nbcrightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Shirley D. Parker, athlete and philanthropist
Shirley D. Parker’s legacy in Yakima is just as enduring as the iconic skyscraper his stepfather built in downtown Yakima. Parker, a trial lawyer, businessman and stepson of Adelbert E. Larson, is also remembered for his support of Yakima Valley College and youth sports, with a foundation bearing his name continuing work in that area.
FOX 11 and 41
Small Fire Makes Big Smoke
RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
Yakima Herald Republic
$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
Washington state lottery officials are asking for help locating past lottery winners who have yet to claim over $265,000 in prize money. One Match 4 ticket winner of $10,000 is running out of time - they have only until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 2, to claim their prize at one of the Washington state lottery regional offices. The winning ticket was purchased at a Mobil station at 14704 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Virginia N. Zimmerman, 90
Virginia N. Zimmerman, 90, of Yakima died Friday, July 29, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
nbcrightnow.com
First Japanese beetle found in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - The adult Japanese beetle, an invasive pest of over 300 plants locally has moved outside of where it was first discovered in Grandview according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The beetle damages plants by skeletonizing a plants foliage according to WSDA. Thursday, July 28th,...
FOX 11 and 41
Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
