Fortune

The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes. Summers, who began presciently warning that inflation would become a problem in...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
24/7 Wall St.

The Recession of 2023

Many economists believe the U.S. (and much of the world) will fall into a recession later this year. The primary cause will be inflation. There have been some radical solutions suggested. Larry Summers, a prominent economist who has been Treasury Secretary and President of Harvard, recently commented to Bloomberg: “The right thing to do is […]
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Manchin's mistake

Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Federal Reserve hikes interest rates 0.75 per cent for second time in two months

The Federal Reserve has wrapped up its two-day meeting with Chair Jerome Powell announcing another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike.Policymakers are attempting to cool surging inflation, currently at levels not seen in four decades. The consumer price index for June jumped 9.1 per cent from a year ago.This is the second increase of this magnitude since June and was made in a unanimous vote. The Fed is under pressure to continue raising interest rates aggressively but must tread a fine line to avoid a recession.It is also the Fed’s fourth rate hike since March. Since then, the central...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fed Inflation Gauge Spikes Higher In June, Pushing Rate Hike Bets

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation spiked higher last month, data indicated Friday, suggesting consumer prices pressures are unlikely fade over the near-term amid elevated crude prices and global supply chain disruptions. The June core PCE Price Index rose 4.8% from last year, near the highest levels since...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed’s Favored Inflation Gauge Shows Prices Continued Upward in June

A measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve to set monetary policy rose in June, as consumers spent more on health care services, eating out and travel, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. [. READ:. U.S. Economy Fell 0.9% in the Second Quarter, Heightening Recession Fears ]
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Jobless claims rise to highest level in eight months in recession warning

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits increased by 7,000 last week to 251,000, the highest number in eight months. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign that the labor market may be facing some turbulence, although the figure is still somewhat low in a historical sense.
ECONOMY

