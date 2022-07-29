www.washingtonexaminer.com
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes. Summers, who began presciently warning that inflation would become a problem in...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Inflation Hits High At 9.1% — But One Necessity Has Dropped In Price
Once again, inflation has hit a 40-year high. According to recent reports, inflation has officially soared to 9.1% — more than what Dow Jones had previously estimated we would hit at 8.8%. New data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the consumer price index (CPI), a...
Millions of State Stimulus Checks Are Coming Soon — But Will They Make Inflation Worse?
While you shouldn't expect to get a fourth stimulus check from the federal government, more money may still be on the way. Several states, including California and Colorado, have announced plans to send out relief payments to millions of residents in the coming months. But amid the excitement, there's also...
CNBC
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
The Recession of 2023
Many economists believe the U.S. (and much of the world) will fall into a recession later this year. The primary cause will be inflation. There have been some radical solutions suggested. Larry Summers, a prominent economist who has been Treasury Secretary and President of Harvard, recently commented to Bloomberg: “The right thing to do is […]
Inflation drives President Biden’s approval rating below what it ever was for Donald Trump
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Sky-high gasoline and food prices have left President Biden’s approval rating in tatters this summer. Just 36% of Americans now say they approve of how Biden is handling the...
Motley Fool
Biden Stands Behind Stimulus Policies -- Even Though They May Have Fueled Inflation
Did last year's stimulus checks drive living costs up?. Lawmakers were generous with federal stimulus aid in 2021. That may have helped caused the massive surge in inflation consumers are dealing with now. It's hardly a secret that living costs have gone way up over the past year. These days,...
Washington Examiner
Manchin's mistake
Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
U.S. teetering on brink of recession as GDP contracts in second quarter
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth likely rebounded moderately in the second quarter as companies boosted exports and maintained a strong pace of spending on equipment, which could assuage financial market fears that the economy was already in recession.
Dollar crumbles vs yen, in line with Treasury yields, as U.S. growth falls in Q2
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday, tracking the decline in Treasury yields, after data showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates as aggressively as previously expected.
CNBC
Fed hikes interest rates by 0.75 percentage point for second consecutive time to fight inflation
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday enacted its second consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase, taking its benchmark rate to a range of 2.25%-2.5%. Chair Jerome Powell said there will be a point where the Fed starts to slow hikes to assess their impact. "We actually think we need a...
Federal Reserve hikes interest rates 0.75 per cent for second time in two months
The Federal Reserve has wrapped up its two-day meeting with Chair Jerome Powell announcing another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike.Policymakers are attempting to cool surging inflation, currently at levels not seen in four decades. The consumer price index for June jumped 9.1 per cent from a year ago.This is the second increase of this magnitude since June and was made in a unanimous vote. The Fed is under pressure to continue raising interest rates aggressively but must tread a fine line to avoid a recession.It is also the Fed’s fourth rate hike since March. Since then, the central...
Fed Inflation Gauge Spikes Higher In June, Pushing Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation spiked higher last month, data indicated Friday, suggesting consumer prices pressures are unlikely fade over the near-term amid elevated crude prices and global supply chain disruptions. The June core PCE Price Index rose 4.8% from last year, near the highest levels since...
US News and World Report
Fed’s Favored Inflation Gauge Shows Prices Continued Upward in June
A measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve to set monetary policy rose in June, as consumers spent more on health care services, eating out and travel, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. [. READ:. U.S. Economy Fell 0.9% in the Second Quarter, Heightening Recession Fears ]
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims rise to highest level in eight months in recession warning
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits increased by 7,000 last week to 251,000, the highest number in eight months. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign that the labor market may be facing some turbulence, although the figure is still somewhat low in a historical sense.
CNBC
Are we in a recession? It doesn’t matter, Fed official says: ‘I’m focused on the inflation data’
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, told CBS' "Face the Nation" that inflation poses a larger threat than a potential recession. "We're going to do everything we can to avoid a recession, but we are committed to bringing inflation down, and we are going to do what we need to do," Kashkari said.
