Isanti, MN

Town ball recap: Isanti rallies versus North Branch

By Michael Pappas
County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

Things were looking good for the North Branch Nighthawks during their July 22 contest versus the Isanti Redbirds in Isanti.

Leading 5-1 into the bottom of the fifth over the Redbirds, the Nighthawks appeared to be well on the way to victory over the Eastern Minny Central division leaders.

However, Isanti quickly turned that disadvantage into a lead with a six-run bottom of the fifth, never again trailing in the 12-7 come-from-behind win.

The Redbirds got off to a strong start with a run in the first inning, but two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth off Isanti’s Taylor Wink pushed the home team to the four-run deficit.

Sparked by a Matt Duong two-run shot in the offensive outburst, the Redbirds led 7-5 after five completed innings.

Trading runs in the sixth, another run by the Nighthawks in the seventh inched the game back within a single run. Again breaking out for a multi-run inning, Isanti got some breathing room, holding on for the five-run victory.

James Green and Duong combined for five hits, four RBIs and three runs scored to pace the Redbirds’ 12-run night.

Wink earned the win from the bump, allowing five runs in five innings, striking out six. On the other side, Dylan Ramberg suffered the loss after his six innings of ball, allowing 10 runs, just three of which were earned.

The win was the fifth in a row for the Redbirds, improving the team to 22-5 overall, 14-1 in the Eastern Minny League. North Branch dropped to 10-9, 7-8 in the league.

With playoffs right around the corner, both teams played one last regular season contest, both battling the Andover Aces. North Branch battled the Aces on July 26, in Andover, while Isanti played them the following night at home.

Both games were not completed at press time.

The Braham Snappers fell in their regular season finale, dropping a 12-4 contest to the Chisago Lakes Bulldogs on July 24, on the road.

Chisago Lakes opened with matching three-spots in the first and second inning to jump ahead 6-0 and never look back.

Jesse Johnson knocked in two runs while Jonah Johnson had two hits and an RBI. Kohl Horsch took the loss, going two innings, allowing six runs.

Braham finished the season with an 0-15 record, all losses coming within league play.

Now heading into the playoffs, the Snappers will open with a game versus the Quamba Cubs in the Eastern Minny Division playoffs.

First pitch is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, at 4 p.m. at Hinckley’s Brennan Field.

