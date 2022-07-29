A group from La. and Miss. got into paintball as a hobby. They're now on the verge of a title.

www.theadvocate.com
Amid rising highway fatalities, one grieving mom "turns my pain to passion' by telling son's story
Paula Zachary knows all too well that Louisiana's record-setting rate of highway fatalities is much more than dry statistics. Zachary's son Brandon, 19, died in a single-car accident on La. Hwy. 1019 near Walker when he apparently passed out, ran off the road and struck a utility pole in 2007.
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course
Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
Ascension's Michael Hilton, Jordyn Vicknair honored at Dream Teachers Gala
Two Ascension Parish educators picked up top prizes Saturday at the Dream Teachers Gala in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education honored East Ascension High's Jordyn Vicknair as the first Louisiana New Teacher of the Year and Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton III as the 2023 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year.
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings, fishing rodeos and LDWF updates
LOUISIANA BIRDING TRAIL PUBLIC MEETINGS: Monday, 1, 2 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 North Fourth Street, Baton Rouge; Tuesday, 10 a.m., Clifton Chenier Center Town Hall Auditorium, 220 West Willow Street, Lafayette; Wednesday, 10 a.m., Events Center, 750 2nd Street, Natchitoches; Thursday, 10 a.m., Convention & Tourist Bureau, 629 North Spring Street, Shreveport; Friday, 10 a.m., Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans. Website: labirdingtrails.com.
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Acadiana Briefs for July 31. 2022
Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake Charles sold. A Lake Charles shopping center anchored by a Kroger Marketplace store has been sold for an undisclosed price. New Orleans-based Block Investors bought the 24,316-square-foot Lake Charles Marketplace spread out over just under 3 acres at the corner of Country Club and Nelson roads, company officials announced. KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC was the seller.
Our Views: Baby steps won’t get Louisiana’s needy children into life's fast lanes
With a state budget flush with new revenues signed into law, advocates for improved child care — a bipartisan coalition of conservatives and liberals — are having a deserved victory lap. The haul is in fact quite impressive. Another $44 million for early care and education in the...
More than 2,000 gallons of oil spilled into Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish
According to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the spill happened at Ama Anchorage – just west of the Jefferson Parish line on the West Bank.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
The new “Baton Rouge NIL Club”
Seems as though you can directly sponsor the players now with this collective. Todd Harris just tweeted that it went live today:. Btw, this is how nil was intended to work. I almost wouldn’t call this a collective exactly. When I think of collective , I think of groups of boosters putting money together to setup deals with sponsors for players wether that be legally (after they are on campus) or illegally (during recruitment and before they get to campus)
St. Michael hires former SLU head track coach to lead its Class 4A track program
The addition of Corey Mistretta as head coach at St. Michael adds another pillar for Baton Rouge’s high school track and field community. Mistretta spent the last five years as head track and cross country coach at his alma mater, Southeastern Louisiana University. He was the Southland Conference Indoor Track Coach of the Year in 2020 and the conference's Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2021. SLU broke 58 school records and had 15 athletes earn All-America honors in five seasons.
Give me ‘Latest mentions of Natchez on Jeopardy’ for $200 please
The Answer: The latest Mississippi city to be featured on the game show Jeopardy! The Question: What is Natchez?. Local fans were pleasantly surprised when gameshow host Ken Jennings revealed the $200 clue for the category “The Southern US” in the First Round of Wednesday’s televised episode of Jeopardy!
Robin Fambrough: Here's to 32 years in high school sports, and there's already a lot going on
It’s THAT time for a few schools. And almost time for the rest of Louisiana’s high schools to kick off their 2022 football preseason. Schools that opted out of spring practice get to start their fall camp this week. Aug. 8 is the official start date for others.
Local Stylist Hosts Fashion Show in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Nina Ross, a local celebrity wardrobe stylist from Baker, Louisiana is hosting the Power of Women Fashion Show at Davis Rhorer plaza Friday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Local models and local area businesses will participate in the event. The Guest speaker is Supa Cent. The event is hosted by C-Bazz the Comedian and Nina the Emcee. Tickets to the show can be purchased HERE or at the door. This event will take place rain or shine.
