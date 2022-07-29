ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

A group from La. and Miss. got into paintball as a hobby. They're now on the verge of a title.

By GEORGE MORRIS
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago
theadvocate.com

Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
theadvocate.com

Ascension's Michael Hilton, Jordyn Vicknair honored at Dream Teachers Gala

Two Ascension Parish educators picked up top prizes Saturday at the Dream Teachers Gala in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education honored East Ascension High's Jordyn Vicknair as the first Louisiana New Teacher of the Year and Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton III as the 2023 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year.
WAFB

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
theadvocate.com

Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings, fishing rodeos and LDWF updates

LOUISIANA BIRDING TRAIL PUBLIC MEETINGS: Monday, 1, 2 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 North Fourth Street, Baton Rouge; Tuesday, 10 a.m., Clifton Chenier Center Town Hall Auditorium, 220 West Willow Street, Lafayette; Wednesday, 10 a.m., Events Center, 750 2nd Street, Natchitoches; Thursday, 10 a.m., Convention & Tourist Bureau, 629 North Spring Street, Shreveport; Friday, 10 a.m., Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans. Website: labirdingtrails.com.
brproud.com

Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Louisiana Illuminator

In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com

Acadiana Briefs for July 31. 2022

Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake Charles sold. A Lake Charles shopping center anchored by a Kroger Marketplace store has been sold for an undisclosed price. New Orleans-based Block Investors bought the 24,316-square-foot Lake Charles Marketplace spread out over just under 3 acres at the corner of Country Club and Nelson roads, company officials announced. KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC was the seller.
Highway 98.9

Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
tigerdroppings.com

The new “Baton Rouge NIL Club”

Seems as though you can directly sponsor the players now with this collective. Todd Harris just tweeted that it went live today:. Btw, this is how nil was intended to work. I almost wouldn’t call this a collective exactly. When I think of collective , I think of groups of boosters putting money together to setup deals with sponsors for players wether that be legally (after they are on campus) or illegally (during recruitment and before they get to campus)
theadvocate.com

St. Michael hires former SLU head track coach to lead its Class 4A track program

The addition of Corey Mistretta as head coach at St. Michael adds another pillar for Baton Rouge’s high school track and field community. Mistretta spent the last five years as head track and cross country coach at his alma mater, Southeastern Louisiana University. He was the Southland Conference Indoor Track Coach of the Year in 2020 and the conference's Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2021. SLU broke 58 school records and had 15 athletes earn All-America honors in five seasons.
Natchez Democrat

Give me ‘Latest mentions of Natchez on Jeopardy’ for $200 please

The Answer: The latest Mississippi city to be featured on the game show Jeopardy! The Question: What is Natchez?. Local fans were pleasantly surprised when gameshow host Ken Jennings revealed the $200 clue for the category “The Southern US” in the First Round of Wednesday’s televised episode of Jeopardy!
thelouisianaweekend.com

Local Stylist Hosts Fashion Show in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Nina Ross, a local celebrity wardrobe stylist from Baker, Louisiana is hosting the Power of Women Fashion Show at Davis Rhorer plaza Friday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Local models and local area businesses will participate in the event. The Guest speaker is Supa Cent. The event is hosted by C-Bazz the Comedian and Nina the Emcee. Tickets to the show can be purchased HERE or at the door. This event will take place rain or shine.
