NFL

Slay identifies the cornerback who'll replace him

NBC Sports
 3 days ago
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract

An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
TMZ.com

Cowboys Receiver Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch, Shades Of Odell Beckham Jr.!

T.J. Vasher did his best impersonation of Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys training camp Friday ... laying out for an insane TD catch with just one hand!!!. The Dallas wideout was going up against Kelvin Joseph in a redzone, 11-on-11 drill ... when the football came to him just a little higher than he probably would've liked.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-Eagles defensive end retiring after 11-year career

Ryan Kerrigan is finally done terrorizing the NFC East. (I guess that reign of terror didn't really extend to the 2021 season. But you know what I mean.) Kerrigan, who spent 10 years with Washington before playing a largely useless season in Philadelphia last year, is signing a one-day contract with the Commanders to retire as a member of the organization he called home for a decade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dolphin Nation

Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild

A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Sports

Shanahan says Jimmy G is throwing the 'heck out of the ball'

SANTA CLARA -- While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues his physical therapy and throwing routine as a member of the 49ers’ 90-man roster, about the only certainty seems to be that he will not be with the team when the season begins. The 49ers continue to hold onto Garoppolo and...
NFL
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?

DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Sean McVay wants his players to use the Jugs machine the right way

In training camp, pass catchers catch plenty of passes from quarterbacks. They also catch them from a machine that has one purpose. To simulate to throwing of a pass. But there’s a caveat when it comes to using the Jugs machine, in the opinion of Rams coach Sean McVay.
NFL
Fox News

Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan hangs up his cleats after 11 seasons in the NFL

Ryan Kerrigan, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played for Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles during his 11-year career, called it quits on Friday. Kerrigan, 33, played in 172 games between the then-Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team and the Eagles. He finished with 95.5 sacks – all with Washington – and retired as the franchise all-time leader in the stat category.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
NFL

