ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Don’t follow Biden’s gender identity rules, Florida tells schools

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bvxz8_0gxM95mC00
Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. has told school districts to ignore the Biden Administration's recommendations on how gender discrimination might affect their federal school lunch funding. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) [ PHIL SEARS | AP ]

The big story: Florida continues to rebel against the Biden Administration’s efforts to protect LGBTQ youth.

This time, it’s all about the federal guidance telling schools their free lunch status could be at risk if they don’t comply with the administration’s interpretation of Title IX on gender discrimination.

Education commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told Florida districts to ignore the guidelines, which he argued stretch the definition of discrimination beyond its legal bounds by including gender identity. He warned that following through could lead to violations of state law.

“Specifically, for example, nothing in these guidance documents requires you to give biological males who identify as female access to female bathrooms, locker rooms, or dorms; to assign biological males who identify as female to female rooms on school field trips; or to allow biological males who identify as female to compete on female sports teams,” Diaz wrote.

Read the story from the News Service of Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to stir up the issue, claiming without proof that school teachers are “instructed to tell kids” to change genders, Orlando Weekly reports.

Amid all this, schools across Florida are trying to figure out how to implement the state’s new laws regarding the instruction of gender identity and race matters. The Palm Beach County district provided some direction to its teachers this week, WPTV reports.

Hot topics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thoEA_0gxM95mC00
Nicole Teagarden, a teacher at Heritage Elementary; and Emily Griest, a teacher at Riverview High School, attended a union bargaining session at Chamberlain High School on July 28, 2022. They made their shirts to draw attention to the large number of staff vacancies as schools prepare to re-open for students. [ MARLENE SOKOL | Times ]

Teacher pay: Displeased with the district’s offer of supplements instead of raises, the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association declared contract negotiations had reached an impasse. The sides will try to resolve their differences at an Aug. 6 session. • Orange County teachers ratified a contract offering what officials called historic level raises, WESH reports.

College prep: Pinellas County’s Elevating Excellence program has helped high-achieving students with limited resources achieve greater academic success, WTSP reports.

Sex education: The Miami-Dade County School Board reversed course again, approving the sex education curriculum it had rejected, Florida Politics reports. One board member flipped her vote after recognizing the district would have been violating state law by not providing the lessons, the Miami Herald reports.

Vouchers: Florida’s McKay Scholarship program has been dotted with fraud as it grew with little oversight, Miami New Times reports.

School lunches: All students at 33 Alachua County schools will continue to receive free cafeteria meals despite changes to federal funding changes, WUFT reports.

School board politics: The Florida Charter School Alliance ended its relationship with the education lobbyist attached to an ad implying a Miami-Dade School Board candidate is endorsed by DeSantis, Politico Florida reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0gxM95mC00

Veterans as teachers: Florida’s new law granting temporary certification to military veterans without bachelor’s degrees has drawn criticism. The Gainesville Sun offers some details about the program.

Other school news

Some residents found dozens of library books in a dumpster outside a Lee County school. Officials said the books hadn’t been checked out in years, and they were being recycled, WBBH reports.

The state issued a new audit on Volusia County schools. It described hundreds of thousands of dollars being sent to unverified accounts, WFTV reports.

The Collier County School Board has launched a search for its next superintendent. Some residents have argued the board should wait until after elections to seek a replacement for retiring Kamela Patton, WBBH reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s the link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... St. Petersburg’s Rod Wave is trending with his newest release, “Stone Rolling.” Take a listen.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 13

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Wake up to the real pocketbook issues in Florida | Letters

Governor plans to fight “woke ideology” of PayPal and other Financial Services | July 28. The governor opines that banks, credit cards and money transfers “should not be colluding with one another to marginalize people they have political disagreements with. That is not the way you can run an economy effectively.” Indeed. Perhaps the governor should heed his own advice. Whatever happened to the Republican tenet of less government overreach and free capital markets? I’ll wait.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Alex Serrano and Gina Vinueza

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – What a difference a week makes. That’s how long it took for the Miami-Dade School Board to reverse its decision to remove a textbook about sex health education based on a number of objections from parents. After those initial objections, another petition by public...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida

This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Florida Politics#Gender Identity#Gender Issues#Sex Education Curriculum#Racism#The News Service#Orlando Weekly#The Palm Beach County#Wptv
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida enters 3rd month of elevated COVID cases

COVID-19 cases in Florida averaged 10,478 per day during the 7-day period from July 22-28. It’s the ninth consecutive week that average daily cases exceeded 10,000. Florida hospitals had more than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Federal health officials reported Thursday that all but three Florida counties...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy