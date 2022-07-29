Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

www.wral.com
Threats, intimidation and legal action. Skeptics strain NC election workers
Shortly after the 2018 election, Buncombe County election workers were chitchatting over coffee when a voter walked in the office door. They jumped to greet the stranger almost as if they were celebrating the arrival of an old friend. Their enthusiasm and unintentional coordination caused the visitor to chuckle at the over-the-top service, says Corinne Duncan, the executive director of the county’s elections board.
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the...
The Wrap @NCCapitol: Another saga from the 2020 elections, and Robinson's math troubles
It was a quiet week in North Carolina politics, which means we’ve only got three significant lawsuits to discuss: One on voting, one about whether you’re allowed to lie in campaign ads and one on abortion. Plus: An update on Medicaid expansion talks, and why Lt. Gov. Mark...
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable child care cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months...
NC BUSINESS LEADERS: Court must order state to fulfill Constitution's promise to NC children
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following are highlights from the friend of the court (amici curiae) brief signed in support of implementation and funding of The Comprehensive Remedial Plan in the Leandro cases to assure that North Carolina meets its constitutional obligation to provide every child with access to a quality education. It was signed by 54 of the state’s top business leaders including the current chair of the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce and three former chairs. The complete list of signers follows is at the conclusion of these highlights. You can read the full text of the brief, prepared by counsel for the business leaders Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, here.
How they voted: Congressional votes for the week of July 22
Washington — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. HUMAN TRAFFICKING: The House has passed the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act (H.R. 6552), sponsored by Rep. Christopher H. Smith, R-N.J. The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2026, a set of programs addressing human trafficking, and change some aspects of the programs. Smith said of the need for the bill: "Every human life is of infinite value. We as lawmakers have a duty to protect the weakest and most vulnerable from harm." The vote, on July 26, was 401 yeas to 20 nays.
NC Lt. Gov. Robinson pays delinquent vehicle tax bills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said several unpaid vehicle tax bills in his home county -- some from well over a decade ago -- were a surprise to him. Records show Robinson, a likely candidate for governor in 2024, was delinquent on four Guilford...
Biden nominates utility's ex-board chair to rejoin panel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Joe Biden has nominated the former board chairman of the nation’s largest public utility to rejoin the panel. Huntsville, Alabama attorney Joe Ritch is Biden’s pick to return to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Ritch left the federal utility's board in...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate,...
US court sides with NY in fight over school vaccine rules
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court ruled Friday against a group of New York parents who sued after the state made it more difficult for children to get a medical exemption from school immunization requirements, which were tightened after a major measles outbreak in 2019. The 2nd U.S....
$200 million in small business loans heading to NC targeting disadvantaged communities
More than $200 million in small business loans is coming to North Carolina as part of an ongoing federal program to help disadvantaged businesses. The State Small Business Credit Initiative has created thousands of jobs in the state already, and economic leaders are hoping to see an even bigger impact in the years ahead.
Tennessee's embrace of conservative Michigan college sours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The president of Michigan's Hillsdale College was riding high earlier this year when he announced plans to launch 50 charter schools in Tennessee after Gov. Bill Lee originally asked for 100. Six months later, that relationship has cooled after Hillsdale's Larry Arnn made disparaging comments about...
More than 60 NC counties at 'high' risk for COVID in the community, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday updated a map of COVID-19 in the community to show that 61 of North Carolina's 100 counties are at high risk. The majority of counties in eastern and southern North Carolina are at high risk. The CDC recommends that North...
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are...
U.S. 264 is officially I-587, with new exit numbers to come
Greenville, N.C. — North Carolina has a new interstate, and those who drive east from Raleigh toward Interstate 95 may have to develop some new habits. U.S. Highway 264 from I-95 in Wilson to Greenville officially became Interstate 587. It came after years of work to upgrade the highway...
West Nile virus identified in NC resident
West Nile virus has been identified in a New Hanover County resident. Lab results that came back on Wednesday confirmed the person had the virus. “This virus is not common in our area but can be present in some animals and is sometimes transferred to humans by a mosquito. This individual has not recently traveled outside of New Hanover County and therefore it is likely they contracted the virus locally,” Public Health Director, David Howard, said. “This single case is not cause for alarm, and, at this time, we consider risk to be low to our community. But we want everyone to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites, which lowers the risk for everyone.”
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at...
California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vial of insulin cost $25 in 1995, back when Chris Noble was 5 years old and just learning how to manage his Type 1 diabetes with the help of his parents and his doctors. Nearly three decades later, Noble says that same vial of insulin...
'You only need one ticket to win': Mega Millions drawing leads to more money for NC education
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is up to $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The giant jackpot is the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.
Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
JACKSON, Ky. — Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson's muddy tricycle. But she's not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years. Like many families in this dense, forested region of hills, deep valleys...
