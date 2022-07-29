ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM, Associated Press/Report for America
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Threats, intimidation and legal action. Skeptics strain NC election workers

Shortly after the 2018 election, Buncombe County election workers were chitchatting over coffee when a voter walked in the office door. They jumped to greet the stranger almost as if they were celebrating the arrival of an old friend. Their enthusiasm and unintentional coordination caused the visitor to chuckle at the over-the-top service, says Corinne Duncan, the executive director of the county’s elections board.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the...
HEALTH
WRAL News

States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls

ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable child care cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WRAL News

NC BUSINESS LEADERS: Court must order state to fulfill Constitution's promise to NC children

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following are highlights from the friend of the court (amici curiae) brief signed in support of implementation and funding of The Comprehensive Remedial Plan in the Leandro cases to assure that North Carolina meets its constitutional obligation to provide every child with access to a quality education. It was signed by 54 of the state’s top business leaders including the current chair of the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce and three former chairs. The complete list of signers follows is at the conclusion of these highlights. You can read the full text of the brief, prepared by counsel for the business leaders Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, here.
EDUCATION
WRAL News

How they voted: Congressional votes for the week of July 22

Washington — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. HUMAN TRAFFICKING: The House has passed the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act (H.R. 6552), sponsored by Rep. Christopher H. Smith, R-N.J. The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2026, a set of programs addressing human trafficking, and change some aspects of the programs. Smith said of the need for the bill: "Every human life is of infinite value. We as lawmakers have a duty to protect the weakest and most vulnerable from harm." The vote, on July 26, was 401 yeas to 20 nays.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Biden nominates utility's ex-board chair to rejoin panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Joe Biden has nominated the former board chairman of the nation’s largest public utility to rejoin the panel. Huntsville, Alabama attorney Joe Ritch is Biden’s pick to return to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Ritch left the federal utility's board in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Ted Budd
WRAL News

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate,...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Tennessee's embrace of conservative Michigan college sours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The president of Michigan's Hillsdale College was riding high earlier this year when he announced plans to launch 50 charter schools in Tennessee after Gov. Bill Lee originally asked for 100. Six months later, that relationship has cooled after Hillsdale's Larry Arnn made disparaging comments about...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Party#Democrats#Democratic Senate#Election State#Election Fraud#Raleigh#Gop#Republican#The Green Party#The Democratic Party#Bareknuckle#Board Of Elections
WRAL News

California not counting methane leaks from idle wells

California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

West Nile virus identified in NC resident

West Nile virus has been identified in a New Hanover County resident. Lab results that came back on Wednesday confirmed the person had the virus. “This virus is not common in our area but can be present in some animals and is sometimes transferred to humans by a mosquito. This individual has not recently traveled outside of New Hanover County and therefore it is likely they contracted the virus locally,” Public Health Director, David Howard, said. “This single case is not cause for alarm, and, at this time, we consider risk to be low to our community. But we want everyone to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites, which lowers the risk for everyone.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WRAL News

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at...
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

JACKSON, Ky. — Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson's muddy tricycle. But she's not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years. Like many families in this dense, forested region of hills, deep valleys...
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy