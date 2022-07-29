How to Keep Your Phone Cool in the Sweltering Summer

www.cnet.com
CNET
A Simple Tip to Make Your Room Cooler: Move Your Fan to Its Optimal Location
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heat waves are sweeping the globe this summer, and finding ways to cool down remains top of mind for many. Sure, you can change the temperature of your thermostat if you have AC. However, something as simple as where you place a window fan in a room can make a big difference in your level of comfort.
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
CNET
How to Clean Your Window AC Unit
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A window air conditioner can be a life-saver during the hottest months of the year, when staying home and staying cool are a top priority. But all of that heavy-duty use can really take a toll on your AC unit. To keep your window air conditioner in good working order, it's important to clean it regularly.
CNET
Amazon Plans Another Prime Day Sale for October, Report Says
Amazon's Prime Day sales seemingly wrapped up earlier this month, but you might get another shot at deals in October. The e-commerce giant is planning a two-day sale event called the Prime Early Access Sale, Insider reported Thursday. The news comes after Amazon notified some third-party merchants about a "Prime...
CNET
New Solo Stove 2.0 Fire Pits Add a Removable Ash Pan and That Makes Me Happy
Solo Stove fire pits are among the best smokeless fire pits out there, and while they work great and their stainless steel construction gives them a sleek appearance, they have one flaw: they're not so easy to clean up. However, that's changing with the arrival of the new Solo Stove 2.0 fire pits, which are available in the same three sizes -- Ranger 2.0 (small), Bonfire 2.0 (medium) and Yukon 2.0 (large) -- and have a removable ash pan, a feature missing from the 1.0 models.
CNET
NASA's Curiosity Rover Landed on Mars 10 Years Ago. It Changed My Life
A decade ago it was a sky crane, a be-mohawked NASA engineer named Bobak and a $2.5 billion rover called Curiosity that took my career in a new direction. Mainly, it was the high-resolution photos that NASA's state-of-the-art rolling robot sent back from its new permanent home on Mars that got me. At the time, for the first time in human history, Earth was a world suddenly full of photographs of almost everything and everyone, thanks to smartphones. But it was the crisp photos of a completely empty world that seemed most meaningful to me, for reasons I still struggle to put into words 10 years later.
CNET
Take Hundreds Off Refurbished Samsung Smartphones With Prices as Low as $115
If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. But if you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest and greatest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper when compared to purchasing something new.
CNET
Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It
If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
CNET
Save $100 on This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven and Get It for Just $130
When it comes to small appliances, Cuisinart regularly comes out with affordable and useful devices for the kitchen. That's especially true with its air fryer and toaster oven. This two-in-one appliance is great for anyone who loves air frying. It's also useful for baking, toasting, and broiling food, so you can bring out your inner chef with just one device. Its versatility and effectiveness is worth its $230 price tag, but you can save $100 now and have it for just $130 at Best Buy.
CNET
Read This if You're Obsessed With Fridge Organization Videos on TikTok
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. TikTok is great for finding new recipes to try and funny videos that you share with your group chat. But it's also a helpful resource for finding practical -- yet fun -- life hacks and tips to incorporate into your daily routine (can you tell I'm part of Generation Z?).
CNET
ISS Astronaut Maps Out the Stinkiest Spots on the Space Station
The International Space Station is no bed of roses. Visitors to the orbital outpost have described it as smelling like metallic burnt toast, bacon or gunpowder. European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has her own take on the unique olfactory quirks of the ISS. Cristoforetti -- famous for her sci-fi...
CNET
Get JBL's Great New Earbuds for $50 Off
In case you missed this deal back in early June, it's now returned. JBL has put out some decent true-wireless earbuds over the years, but nothing that really got me too excited. That's finally changed with the arrival of the Samsung-owned brand's new Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 buds. Both sets of buds -- the Live Pro 2 have stems while the Live Free 2 have a pill-shaped design -- offer a comfortable fit along with strong noise canceling, good sound quality and voice-calling performance, plus a robust feature set. The list price for both is $150, but they're on sale at a few different retailers, including Amazon and JBL itself, for $100.
CNET
Don't Sell Your iPad Until You Clear All Your Data From It
Buying a new iPad is exciting. You get to look forward to unboxing it, playing with all the new features and tweaking the settings until everything is just right. Before you get too excited, though, you must confront the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If it is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it (maybe into a baby monitor), but first you need to erase and factory-reset it.
CNET
The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch Fitness Tracker Is Down to $105
If you're looking for a high-quality smartwatch and fitness tracker that won't break the bank, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch is a great option. This Fitbit alternative shares many of the same features for a fraction of the cost. And right now you can save $15 on Amazfit's GTS 4 Mini smartwatch at Amazon, meaning you'll pay just $105, when you clip the on-page coupon.
CNET
Secure Your Home Wi-Fi Network Now to Ward Off Hackers and Freeloaders
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average US home now has more than 10 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. From laptops and tablets to phones, smartwatches and streaming devices, things add up quickly. And with so much data stored on those devices -- credit card numbers, bank records, login credentials and other personal and private information -- you want to make sure you're protecting yourself from hackers if your network is ever compromised.
CNET
Grab a Reconditioned Dyson Air Purifier and Fan for 50% Off Retail Price and Save $250
Woot often has sales on refurbished and reconditioned products for a fraction of their retail price, and right now the company is offering Dyson's TP02 Pure Cool Link air purifier and fan for just $250 (save $250). This air purifier removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in the air like pollen, bacteria and pet dander. It's perfect for keeping your house cool and clean any time of the year.
CNET
Here's How to Safely Remove an Avocado Pit Without a Knife
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Every year, thousands of well-intentioned cooks experience "avocado hand" -- the official term for an injury that occurs when you're trying to remove the avocado pit with a knife and you accidentally pierce your hand instead of the pit. The wound can require anything from a Band-Aid to stitches or surgery.
CNET
Shop Refurb Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindle E-Readers Starting at Just $15
Let's face it, electronics are typically expensive. But if you don't mind forgoing the latest models, refurbished items can be a terrific alternative that can save you a load of cash. If you're in the market for a tablet or e-reader, Woot is offering deep discounts on refurbished Amazon Fire Tablets for as little as $15 and Kindle e-readers for as low as $28. And if buying refurbished things makes you nervous, have no fear: The devices come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. This offer is valid now through Aug 3, though there are limited quantities, and some models have already sold out.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Laptops and More College Essentials at HP's Back-to-School Sale
Between tuition, books, meal plans and more, the costs of heading off to college add up pretty quick. So it's important to save money where you can. And right now at HP's Back to School sale, you can save big on laptops, printers and tons of other tech essentials. You'll some items discounted by up to 77%, and you can save 5% off any order of $599 or more with the promo code SCHOOLHP5, or 10% on an order of more than $1099 with the code SCHOOLHP10. This sale runs from now until Aug. 20, so be sure to get your orders in before then.
