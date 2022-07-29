Paradise activates new tree removal program

www.paradisepost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paradise Post
Homelessness on the Ridge not a big problem post-fire
While the rest of Butte County deals with homelessness, Paradise isn’t experiencing the issue nearly on the same scale as Chico or Oroville. According to Butte County continuum of care, in 2022 there are about 36 people who are homeless on the Ridge, 34 of whom are single adults without children.
Plumas County News
Forest Service reports water shortage at Little Grass Valley rec sites
While lake levels are still good, the recreation facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir on the Plumas National Forest Feather River Ranger District are being affected by water shortages. There is limited water available at Little Beaver, Running Deer and Red Feather Campgrounds. Water conservation in these areas is critical...
krcrtv.com
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County roundabout project gets funding approval
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Transportation Commission approved funding for the roundabout project on Highway 99 in Tehama County. The project is located at Highway 99 and South Avenue and is part of a $3 billion investment to repair and improve infrastructure throughout the state. The roundabout is designed...
krcrtv.com
Controversial hotel proposal near senior living community will be appealed to city council
CHICO, Calif. — People in a Chico senior living community claimed victory last week when a proposed hotel on a nearby property was rejected by the city's planning commission. The hotel developers, however, say the fight doesn't end there. H2H Properties confirms that it plans to appeal the decision...
actionnewsnow.com
An eroding road west of Red Bluff is finally getting some money for repairs
RED BLUFF, Calif. - We're checking in on repairs on Reeds Creek Road in Tehama County. Action News Now first brought you this story in May of 2021 when a school near that road was worried about its condition. This road been in bad shape for years, it's located just...
krcrtv.com
Number of rabid skunks on the rise in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of Butte County have even more reason to avoid skunks now: Butte County Public Health's (BCPH) Animal Control Program has reported an increase in skunks infected with rabies, a deadly virus which drastically increases aggression in animals. The department urges all residents to make...
RELATED PEOPLE
Paradise Post
Paradise RDA successor agency may miss payments
The town of Paradise’s Redevelopment Agency successor agency may default on its bond payment if it doesn’t reach the required amount of revenue needed to make the payment, Paradise Town manager Kevin Phillips said Thursday. He called it a technical default on the bond and the agency is...
actionnewsnow.com
Department of Water Resources talks Oroville Dam following 4.2 earthquake
CHICO, Calif. - A recent earthquake in the Oroville area has many wondering how stable the Oroville Dam is. The Department of Water Resources told Action News Now the Dam is in good condition and was not damaged by the 4.2 earthquakes. Many people in Oroville said they've experienced several...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Hit the road, Jack! Hiking Prospect Peak and Tehama Citizens Fight Back
With all the craziness from last week, I forgot to tell you about our hike up Prospect Peak in Lassen Volcanic National Park. We’ve done a bunch of hikes in the park this year, but this was the best one yet. The rest have been a testament to the power of the Dixie Fire, with large swaths of incinerated forest, ash underfoot, low lake levels, and lack of wildlife.
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Traffic Advisory for Browns Valley for August
(Yuba County, CA) – With the beginning of August (Monday) comes a Caltrans advisory for HWY 20 commuters in the Yuba County foothills. Final roadway grinding, paving and striping will mean one-way traffic controls, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, with some Saturday work possible as well. This will be between Marysville road and the Parks Bar bridge. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Crews respond to fire west of 70 in Dixie Fire burn scar UPDATED
7:22 p.m. update: The Keddie Fire is now contained at 1.2 acres. 5:25 p.m. update: The fire, which is now being called the Keddie Fire is holding at 1 acre. Crews are constructing hand line and hose lay around it. Motorists are advised to use caution. 5 p,m. update: The...
Yuba-Sutter SPCA temporarily closes after veterinarian suddenly resigns
YUBA CITY — The Yuba-Sutter SPCA was forced to close its clinic after its veterinarian suddenly resigned.Since word got out, they've had a line through the parking lot of pets in need of vaccinations. This clinic of more than 30 years is now suddenly set to close Saturday.Everett Pinkney waited more than a month to get his 10-month-old puppy to a vet — it's something that has become common during the pandemic with a shortage of veterinarians. The Yuba-Sutter SPCA, not immune to the shortage, was suddenly without a veterinarian and scrambled to find a replacement.They had to temporarily...
Paradise Post
PG&E’s DeSabla substation to get upgrade
PG&E announced Friday that it will be upgrading equipment at its DeSabla substation on Monday. The company says the work will result in a brief power outage to about 4000 customers n Magalia, Stirling City, Butte Meadows and a portion of Forest Ranch. The company anticipates that the outages were...
actionnewsnow.com
Brief power outage scheduled in parts of Butte County for Aug. 8
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers in Magalia, Stirling City, Butte Meadows and a portion of Forest Ranch will lose power on Aug. 8 due to an upgrade to a substation. PG&E announced on Friday that the brief planned outage will be to upgrade equipment at its substation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Slight cooldown for now with mountain t-storms
Thunderstorm activity is occurring in the mountains this evening and a few clouds have moved into the parts of the valley. Temperatures are also slightly cooler for some today, especially those that saw the clouds for most of the day such as chico and Oroville. Otherwise, so far, the only place to reach the century mark was Redding. When it comes to the heat, a heat advisory is still in effect for Modoc County through 11pm this evening. Lows tonight are expected to stay rather warm. Some places could stay in the mid to upper 70s due to the clouds trapping some of the heat near the surface.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Chico rally against Solar price increases
The CPUC is proposing a $50 to $100 monthly charge for solar users along with lowering the amount solar users earn for extra energy. People in Chico rally against possible Solar price increases. The CPUC is proposing a $50 to $100 monthly charge for solar users along with lowering the...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County shooting teams 'gun shy' about new California gun law
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A new California law that bans marketing guns to kids isn't sitting well with some Glenn County shooting teams. Some parents and students say this law could end up costing them their sport. "Youth shooters are not really allowed to shoot and promote shooting," said Autumn...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 20 [Sutter County, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Acacia Avenue. Around 7:30 a.m., the incident took place on Highway 20 near Acacia Avenue on July 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pedestrian was seen crossing the freeway before they were struck.
Comments / 0