Willie Nelson reveals details and lineup for Farm Aid 2022

Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Second chance changes man’s life after prisonThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Grammy award-winner coming to Dunn
NASHVILLE, TENN. — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in Dunn,
More than 40 events to check out in the Raleigh area this August
Aug. 1-7 Aug. 1: Little Fentonians with Rebecca W. Wheeler: Hosted by Athleta (Fenton Square, 21 Fenton Main St., Cary) - Author and yoga instructor Rebecca W. Wheeler brings an interactive book reading to Fenton Square. Readings and yoga classes will be from 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. No registration required.
Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend
It’s shaping up to be another blistering weekend here in the Triangle, but don’t let that deter you from leaving the house—remember, this is probably the coldest summer of the rest of our lives!. Get out while the getting is good and stop by one of these...
wunc.org
Chef Amelia Irene Steed builds Black wealth one meal at a time
When you walk into the Southeast Raleigh Black Farmers Market on Sundays, you are immediately met with the sound of old-school R&B and soulful gospel music. There’s a distinct smell of jerk chicken and frying fish from the Black-owned food trucks. Grandmothers wear church hats and carry baskets full of fresh produce. Others wear braids and head scarves.
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
cbs17
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
Foodie news: Guasaca to open north Raleigh location (July 29, 2022)
Raleigh, N.C. — This past week saw the opening of Giorgios Bakatsias' 11th restaurant, Krill, a new Asian street food restaurant with chef/partner Jason Lawless. Located in Durham (506 Ramsuer Street), the menu offers twists on Asian inspired street food such as Blistered Miso Shishitos with furikake aioli and sesame seeds, Pork Buns with adobo and pickled vegetables, Uni Udon with mussels, sweet sake and scallions, and Grilled Chicken with kimchi vinaigrette. Check it out here. (And see below in the Durham section for his NEXT concept...ain't no slowing down!)
WRAL
Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic. Conventions are making a comeback in Raleigh. Large crowds from across the country...
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs
The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
getnews.info
Sustainable Pests Solves Homeowners Termite Problem in Raleigh
Each year termite damage costs U.S. homeowners billions of dollars. Affected homeowners in Raleigh, North Carolina, can pay an average of $3,000. The wood-and-paper-eating insects thrive on home building materials and, over time, can damage structural integrity. Termites are difficult for homeowners to detect, so damage can go unnoticed for years. It takes professionals to locate and effectively remove the insects. Pest control experts can teach homeowners how to discourage termite infestations and ensure their homes are not re-infested.
chapelboro.com
Exploring Vingroup’s Vast Reach in Vietnam, and What It Means for Chatham County
Chatham N+R Editor’s note: Ben Rappaport has just returned from a week in Vietnam touring VinFast’s manufacturing facilities and meeting with company officials. It was part of a VinFast-paid media tour in advance of the electric vehicle manufacturer’s plans to locate a $4 billion plant in Chatham County. This is the first in a series of stories about Rappaport’s experiences.
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
'Nowhere to be found': Airline loses Raleigh woman's luggage for a whole month
It's been a rough summer for the airlines industry with record delays and cancellations. Now, we're also hearing from fliers not getting their luggage when they arrive at their final destination.
WRAL
Seller refuses to move out of sold home
You've put down the deposit, the deed is signed, and you think the house is yours. But imagine if, even after all that, the previous owners won't move out. That's what a Wake County woman says is happening to her right now. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins.
point2homes.com
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
warrenrecord.com
Richardson awarded Triangle North Healthcare Foundation Scholarship
Katelyn Richardson, 2022 graduate of Warren Early College High School, has been awarded a $10,000 academic scholarship from Triangle North Healthcare Foundation. Richardson, who will attend Winston-Salem State University and major in Nursing, is one of four high school graduates in the region to receive the award. The scholarships were...
