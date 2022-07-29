ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

7-year-old girl dies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after tree falls on her tent

KTTS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ktts.com

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park

Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brady
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Photography#Accident#The National Park Service#The Elkmont Campground#Shutterstock Com
WSMV

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

How to make your garden deer-resistant

It's not uncommon to see deer prancing through metro Atlanta neighborhoods, but it's not so pleasant when they ruin your garden. The experts at Pike Nurseries share how you can keep them from feasting on your plants.
GARDENING
US News and World Report

16 Top Romantic Getaways in Georgia

From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Atlantic Coast, Georgia has plenty of options for an idyllic lovers' getaway. Grab your sweetheart for a relaxing escape filled with long strolls on expansive beaches, luxurious spa treatments and horse-drawn carriage rides. You can also make memories with exciting outdoor activities such as zip lining, horseback riding, waterfall hikes and dolphin tours. After laughing together over a romantic dinner, couples can choose from accommodations that range from log cabins to historic estates. There's something for everyone on these top romantic getaways in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Scattered showers pass through metro Atlanta | Live updates

ATLANTA — Summer storms are making their way across metro Atlanta Friday. However, the high rain chances will be reserved for areas of far North Georgia, closer to the Tennessee and North Carolina state lines. Metro Atlanta could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. 11Alive will track the rain...
ATLANTA, GA
KTTS

Death Toll Keeps Rising After Kentucky Flooding

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are searching flooded Appalachian communities for missing people. Record floods have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said 16 people have died, a toll he expects to grow...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy