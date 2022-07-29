7-year-old girl dies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after tree falls on her tent

www.ktts.com
WOKV.com
Georgia girl, 7, died when tree falls on her tent while camping with family
Georgia girl, 7, died when tree falls on her tent while camping with family A large red maple tree measuring 2 feet in diameter fell on the tent in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park officials said. (NCD)
Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park
Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
Crews recover human remains that may belong to missing camper in Colorado
Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR). "The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled...
Georgia girl dies after tree falls on tent in Great Smokey Mountains
A 7-yer-old died after a tree fell on a tent she was sleeping in early Wednesday morning in the Great Smokey Mountains.
Co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WAAY-TV
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
WJCL
Tractor trailer drives off Georgia interstate, right into man's backyard
STONECREST, Ga. — Emergency crews have removed an 18-wheeler that drove through a sound barrier and crashed into the backyard of a Georgia home. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 20. The big rig drove off the interstate, crashed through a sound barrier and ended up in the...
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
More than $36,000 in lawn mowers stolen from Mississippi business
Police are searching for suspects after more than $36,000 in lawn mowers were stolen from a Mississippi business. WCBI News in Columbus reports that the lawn mowers were stolen from the Four Seasons Farm and Garden Center on Alabama Street in Columbus. Officials suspect that the person or persons who...
Do you know when to stop for a school bus in Georgia?
Students are returning to school starting this week in Georgia and that means buses are about to be a regular part of your commute again. Before you encounter school buses on the roads, make sure you know Georgia’s laws about when to stop for school buses. A change to...
'I knew instantly' | Maine woman identified more than 40 years after her death in Louisiana
DRESDEN, Maine — Angie Jordan said she can't imagine her life without her three adult children and her two grandchildren. Jordan raised the family in Maine, where her mother was born and raised. But when she was 4 years old, her mom took Jordan to Louisiana. “My mom lived...
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
fox5atlanta.com
How to make your garden deer-resistant
It's not uncommon to see deer prancing through metro Atlanta neighborhoods, but it's not so pleasant when they ruin your garden. The experts at Pike Nurseries share how you can keep them from feasting on your plants.
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Georgia
From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Atlantic Coast, Georgia has plenty of options for an idyllic lovers' getaway. Grab your sweetheart for a relaxing escape filled with long strolls on expansive beaches, luxurious spa treatments and horse-drawn carriage rides. You can also make memories with exciting outdoor activities such as zip lining, horseback riding, waterfall hikes and dolphin tours. After laughing together over a romantic dinner, couples can choose from accommodations that range from log cabins to historic estates. There's something for everyone on these top romantic getaways in Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Scattered showers pass through metro Atlanta | Live updates
ATLANTA — Summer storms are making their way across metro Atlanta Friday. However, the high rain chances will be reserved for areas of far North Georgia, closer to the Tennessee and North Carolina state lines. Metro Atlanta could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. 11Alive will track the rain...
KTTS
Death Toll Keeps Rising After Kentucky Flooding
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are searching flooded Appalachian communities for missing people. Record floods have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said 16 people have died, a toll he expects to grow...
