Chicago, IL

2 in Custody After Shootout With Officers Following Car Crash on Northwest Side: CPD

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
WGN News

One dead after shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO — One person is dead following a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Saturday. Illinois State Police said they were called to the area of I-94 near 130th Street at around 11:40 a.m. to respond to an expressway shooting. After arriving on scene, police said one individual was taken to a local hospital with […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Body of missing suburban woman found decomposing in apartment

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The body of a woman missing since February was found Thursday in Waukegan. The Lake County coroner confirmed the body of Bianca Haas was found inside an apartment on 100 block of Drew Lane. Waukegan Police said a call was placed to the police department from someone who had entered the apartment […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS News

3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood. The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 people charged with shooting man in knee in Little Village

CHICAGO - Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 27-year-old Chicago man in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was standing in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 8:21 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot by someone traveling in a white Honda, Chicago police said. The vehicle fled the area after the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

31-year-old man shot dead on Bucktown sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Bucktown on the Northwest Side. The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a vehicle approached him and a gunman inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least two people have been killed and at least 30 others injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, police said. In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, one person was fatally shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, according to police. Two men and one woman were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light, authorities stated. Two unknown suspects fired approximately 40 rounds, striking all three victims.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 armed robberies reported in 15 minutes in Lakeview

A group of armed robbers struck twice in about 15 minutes late Friday and early Saturday in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. Cops tracked the group to the Lawndale neighborhood and recovered their getaway car, but the suspects themselves slipped away. The first victim, a 20-year-old man, was targeted as...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Shot Outside Wheeling Home Saturday Morning: Police

Five people were wounded by gunfire early Saturday outside a residence in Wheeling. About 5 a.m., Wheeling police responded to calls of a shooting and found multiple people shot outside a residence in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, police said. The wounded, between 28 and 30 years old, were...
WHEELING, IL
