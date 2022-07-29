2 in Custody After Shootout With Officers Following Car Crash on Northwest Side: CPD

www.nbcchicago.com
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Brighton Park. They were stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Rogers Park shooting on Sunday afternoon was also shot 3 weeks ago: source
A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Rogers Park on Sunday afternoon is the same man who was shot in the neighborhood on July 8, according to a source. Chicago police have not announced arrests in either case. The man was inside his car in the 7200 block...
Lincoln Park Shooting Victim Is “Coming Home Soon” After Spending Months Recovering in the Hospital
After spending months in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, Dakotah Early is "coming home soon," according to a social media post shared Saturday by his mother, Joy Dobbs. Early was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone May 6. He struggled with...
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
One dead after shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO — One person is dead following a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Saturday. Illinois State Police said they were called to the area of I-94 near 130th Street at around 11:40 a.m. to respond to an expressway shooting. After arriving on scene, police said one individual was taken to a local hospital with […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford
CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
Body of missing suburban woman found decomposing in apartment
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The body of a woman missing since February was found Thursday in Waukegan. The Lake County coroner confirmed the body of Bianca Haas was found inside an apartment on 100 block of Drew Lane. Waukegan Police said a call was placed to the police department from someone who had entered the apartment […]
Reward offered for arrest in Bronzeville hit-and-run that killed South Side activist
Chicago journalist and South Side activist Hannah Hayes was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two blocks from her home on July 11.
CBS News
3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood. The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
5 wounded in shooting at Wheeling home, police say
Five people were shot at a home in Wheeling early Saturday morning, according to police
Chicago Journal
7 dead, including 5 children, in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — A crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois left seven people dead Sunday, including five children, authorities said. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Chicago. Lauren Dobosz, 31, of...
fox32chicago.com
3 people charged with shooting man in knee in Little Village
CHICAGO - Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 27-year-old Chicago man in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was standing in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 8:21 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot by someone traveling in a white Honda, Chicago police said. The vehicle fled the area after the shooting.
fox32chicago.com
31-year-old man shot dead on Bucktown sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Bucktown on the Northwest Side. The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a vehicle approached him and a gunman inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The...
5 Kids Among 7 Killed When Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Van on I-90 in McHenry County
Illinois State Police say a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 caused a fiery collision that killed a total of seven people, including five children, early Sunday in McHenry County. At approximately 2:11 a.m., a blue Chevrolet full size van was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, near the 33.5 mile marker,...
Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings
At least two people have been killed and at least 30 others injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, police said. In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, one person was fatally shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, according to police. Two men and one woman were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light, authorities stated. Two unknown suspects fired approximately 40 rounds, striking all three victims.
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect on NW Side; 2 in custody
Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect after a traffic accident on the Northwest Side Friday morning, police said.
1 dead, 2 wounded after nearly 40 shots were fired in Auburn Gresham shooting
A shooting in Auburn Gresham left one person dead and two wounded, Chicago police said. Nearly 40 shots were fired. A Chicago Police Department chief spoke about this very kind of incident before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week.
cwbchicago.com
2 armed robberies reported in 15 minutes in Lakeview
A group of armed robbers struck twice in about 15 minutes late Friday and early Saturday in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. Cops tracked the group to the Lawndale neighborhood and recovered their getaway car, but the suspects themselves slipped away. The first victim, a 20-year-old man, was targeted as...
5 Shot Outside Wheeling Home Saturday Morning: Police
Five people were wounded by gunfire early Saturday outside a residence in Wheeling. About 5 a.m., Wheeling police responded to calls of a shooting and found multiple people shot outside a residence in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, police said. The wounded, between 28 and 30 years old, were...
