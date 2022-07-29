ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least two people have been killed and at least 30 others injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, police said. In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, one person was fatally shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, according to police. Two men and one woman were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light, authorities stated. Two unknown suspects fired approximately 40 rounds, striking all three victims.
NBC Chicago

5 Shot Outside Wheeling Home Saturday Morning: Police

Five people were wounded by gunfire early Saturday outside a residence in Wheeling. About 5 a.m., Wheeling police responded to calls of a shooting and found multiple people shot outside a residence in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, police said. The wounded, between 28 and 30 years old, were...
NBC Chicago

Coroner Identifies Decomposing Body Found in Waukegan Apartment as Missing Woman

The Lake County Coroner's Office on Saturday identified the body of a woman found decomposing inside a Waukegan apartment, authorities said. In a news release, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek stated Bianca Haas, 22, from Mount Prospect, was found deceased Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Drew Lane after someone went into an apartment unit and discovered a body.
NBC Chicago

Oak Lawn Chief Defends Officers After Viral Video Shows Beating of Teen During Arrest

Oak Lawn’s police chief defended the conduct of officers seen on video repeatedly punching a 17-year-old who fled from a traffic stop in the southwest suburb Wednesday. At a news conference Thursday that began after several hundred protesters accused police of brutalizing the teen during the arrest, Police Chief Daniel Vittorio broke down the action filmed by squad-mounted cameras during the encounter.
NBC Chicago

Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
NBC Chicago

Rapper Lil Durk Injured During Lollapalooza Performance

Prominent Chicago rapper Lil Durk says he's "taking a break" after being injured during an on-stage performance Saturday at Lollapalooza. Video on social media showed Lil Durk performing when what appeared to be pyrotechnics exploded in front of him. The rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram Sunday, with gauze covering his right eye.
