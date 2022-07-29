www.nbcchicago.com
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Lincoln Park Shooting Victim Is “Coming Home Soon” After Spending Months Recovering in the Hospital
After spending months in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, Dakotah Early is "coming home soon," according to a social media post shared Saturday by his mother, Joy Dobbs. Early was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone May 6. He struggled with...
Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings
At least two people have been killed and at least 30 others injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, police said. In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, one person was fatally shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, according to police. Two men and one woman were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light, authorities stated. Two unknown suspects fired approximately 40 rounds, striking all three victims.
Body Found on Orange Line Tracks in Chicago; Train Service Partially Suspended
A body was discovered on the Chicago Transit Authority's Orange Line early Monday morning, authorities said. According to police, a man's body was found on the southbound tracks around 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Archer. Further details weren't immediately released but police said a death investigation was...
Residents Report ‘Overpowering' and ‘Foul' Odor as Police Make Tragic Discovery in Waukegan Apartment
Residents of a suburban Chicago apartment complex had been complaining of a foul odor in the building for months, they said, eventually leading police to a horrifying discovery. Waukegan police said they were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane for a "reported deceased subject." Authorities...
5 Shot Outside Wheeling Home Saturday Morning: Police
Five people were wounded by gunfire early Saturday outside a residence in Wheeling. About 5 a.m., Wheeling police responded to calls of a shooting and found multiple people shot outside a residence in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, police said. The wounded, between 28 and 30 years old, were...
Lollapalooza Will Stay in Chicago For Another 10 Years, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says
Chicago's most popular music festival isn't going anywhere anytime soon. As Lollapalooza neared the end of its fourth and final day Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced an agreement to keep the festival in Grant Park for at least another 10 years. A contract announced between C3 Presents, the company behind...
Man Killed Worker at Original Maxwell Street After Claiming He Was Disrespected: Prosecutors
A customer at a West Side hotdog stand claimed he was disrespected by an employee before returning with a gun and killing the worker, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday. Joseph Freeman got into an argument with the worker, Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez, at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant...
Coroner Identifies Decomposing Body Found in Waukegan Apartment as Missing Woman
The Lake County Coroner's Office on Saturday identified the body of a woman found decomposing inside a Waukegan apartment, authorities said. In a news release, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek stated Bianca Haas, 22, from Mount Prospect, was found deceased Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Drew Lane after someone went into an apartment unit and discovered a body.
5 Kids Among 7 Killed When Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Van on I-90 in McHenry County
Illinois State Police say a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 caused a fiery collision that killed a total of seven people, including five children, early Sunday in McHenry County. At approximately 2:11 a.m., a blue Chevrolet full size van was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, near the 33.5 mile marker,...
Targeted in a Hate Crime Over Kid-Friendly Drag Show, Suburban Bakery Can No Longer Host Public Events
A northwest suburban bakery that was targeted earlier this month in a hate crime after planning a family-friendly drag show was ordered to stop hosting public events because it isn’t zoned for entertainment — a move the store’s owner called a “conspiracy.”. Corrina Sac, of UpRising...
Boy, 8, Paralyzed in Highland Park Mass Shooting Out of Intensive Care, ‘Making Progress'
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park's Independence Day parade is "making progress" and has been transferred out of the pediatric intensive care unit, according to a family spokesperson. Cooper Roberts was attending the Fourth of July parade with his twin brother, mother...
$1.34B Lottery Winner Still Unknown — and Some at Des Plaines Gas Station Say it to Stay That Way
Customers at the Des Plaines gas station that sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket were still left wondering Sunday who the lucky winner is — and whether they’d bumped into that person before. But they had some advice for the mystery moneymaker: stay anonymous, or else invite negative...
Oak Lawn Chief Defends Officers After Viral Video Shows Beating of Teen During Arrest
Oak Lawn’s police chief defended the conduct of officers seen on video repeatedly punching a 17-year-old who fled from a traffic stop in the southwest suburb Wednesday. At a news conference Thursday that began after several hundred protesters accused police of brutalizing the teen during the arrest, Police Chief Daniel Vittorio broke down the action filmed by squad-mounted cameras during the encounter.
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
Rapper Lil Durk Injured During Lollapalooza Performance
Prominent Chicago rapper Lil Durk says he's "taking a break" after being injured during an on-stage performance Saturday at Lollapalooza. Video on social media showed Lil Durk performing when what appeared to be pyrotechnics exploded in front of him. The rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram Sunday, with gauze covering his right eye.
Someone in Illinois Won the $1.337B Mega Millions Jackpot. Here's Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold
The Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sitting in the Chicago area all along. After a months-long search for a jackpot winner, someone in Illinois beat the 1-in-303 million odds and won $1.337 billion. According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway, at 885 E Touhy...
Ticket Bought in Chicago Suburb Wins $1.337B Mega Millions Jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega...
Chicago Forecast: Warmer Conditions With Possibility of Sprinkles On Tap for Sunday
Chicago started Sunday off with sunshine as overnight clouds moved out of the area. Clouds, however, could find their way back in the afternoon, bringing with them the possibility of some moisture. Rather than heavy rainfall, the NBC 5 Storm Team said only a couple sprinkles may fall. Chicago is...
Jackpot Hitter Wasn't the Only Mega Millions Winner in Illinois. Someone Else Won $1 Million
Illinois doesn't just have one Mega Millions winner. While a player scored the jackpot ticket in Friday's drawing, another one bagged a $1 million prize. A ticket that matched five out of six of the Mega Millions numbers worth $1 million was sold at the SRB Food Mart, at 1625 Taft Ave., in Berkeley, according to the Illinois Lottery.
Which Celebrities Were Spotted in Chicago Lollapalooza Weekend? Here's Who, What They Did and More
Chicago was buzzing with celebrities this weekend, as Lollapalooza brought some of the biggest names in music to Grant Park. Here are some celebrities that were spotted in the city so far and what they did:. Dua Lipa. Ahead of her headlining performance Friday, the popstar was seen exploring the...
