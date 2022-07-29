Have you seen a white-footed mouse? Gloucester County Nature Club

www.nj.com
600 animals and their savior are living their best lives on this N.J. farm that’s free for visitors
Tucker, a black 4-year-old German Shepherd, followed Laurie Zaleski everywhere as she worked on her 15-acre farm in Mays Landing last month. Nothing out of the ordinary for anyone who knows the love of a dog.
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront.
Video: Man helps shark caught on the beach in Sea Isle City get back to the ocean
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend. Video from Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna appears to show a shark caught on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
Did mystery rock found in N.J. yard come from outer space?
Did a mysterious backyard discovery in southern New Jersey have its origins in the vast realms of outer space?. That’s the buzz in a quiet neighborhood in Cape May County, where an 8-year-old boy playing with a metal detector outside his home found a small, black, rock-like object that resembles a meteorite fragment.
Humpbacks are having a whale of a time at the Jersey Shore as sightings surge
Humpback whales were once rare visitors to the Jersey Shore. Now, it’s becoming increasingly common to see one of the largest recorded animals on Earth breaching the surface less than two miles from the coast. Humpbacks — which weigh an average of 40 tons and grow up to 60...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
Doggie facials. Canine cardio. While owners are away, N.J. pups are living large.
Luna Bella is living her best doggie life. The 2 1/2-year-old mixed dog breed is a familiar presence at the Morris Animal Inn, which touts itself as a luxury resort and spa for pets. She spent three nights at the inn’s new location in Montville last Friday while her owner vacationed in upstate New York.
4-H fair brings horse show, goats and more to N.J. (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair kicked off Thursday with pony rides, a petting zoo, the Dressage Horse Show, and a magic show and ballon sculptures by Bill Kerwood. The fair continued Friday with several 4-H events — including the 4-H Invitational Goat Show, 4-H Beef Show, the Gloucester County 4-H Rabbit Show, 4-H Herpetology Show, and 4-H Hog, Goat, Beef and Lamb Auction — as well as a moon bounce, miniature golf, skillet and tire toss, a K-9 demonstration by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department, a dog costume contest, smartest dog trick contest, and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit the Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds Facebook page or the Gloucester County 4-H Fair Facebook group.
I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn
You know those perfect homes? With those perfect lawns? Owned by Mr. Suburb? The guy who has his own riding mower and tiller and owns every other piece of lawn equipment ever manufactured? The guy whose lawn looks better than the best MLB park?. I’m not that guy. When...
Shark carcass with torn stomach washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Well, better to spot one on shore than while swimming. The carcass of a shark with a torn stomach washed up on a Jersey Shore beach this week. SIMILAR STORIES: Shark Week 2022 on Discovery+: Schedule and how to stream for free. PhillyVoice reports how a man was walking along...
Area Pet Rescue Welcomes Beagles Liberated from Virginia Breeding, Research Facility
Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester is the first in the region to step up and help some of the thousands of beagles that were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Central Virginia earlier this month, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. The Humane Society of the...
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Cape May County: Food Truck Festival and LEGO Fest
Two festivals are happening in Cape May County this Saturday! Check out the county's first ever LEGO Fest before grabbing some food at the Food Truck Festival,
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers
It's no surprise that New Jersey has been exceptionally dry. So much so, there's a growing concern of increasing water restrictions statewide if the Garden State doesn't get some steady, beneficial rain soon. Some parts of the state have seen occasional showers and storms over the past month or so....
New growth already sprouting after massive Pinelands wildfire. Why burning can be good if done right.
Bright green shrubs poke out of half-blackened trees across thousands of acres of Wharton State Forest just over a month after one of the largest wildfires in New Jersey’s history spread across the area. Bill Zipse, a supervising forester with the New Jersey Forest Service, wades through the sugar...
Fearsome-looking dead shark washes ashore on Longport beach
Right on cue for Shark Week, some beachgoers at the Jersey Shore got a grisly lesson from nature on Thursday morning. A man taking a stroll in Longport at the 12th Avenue beach spotted the unmistakable form of a shark's body in the surf. It was around 7:00 a.m. and a few other people on the quiet beach noticed the animal, too.
Anyone missing this cat near Bok bar? He seems too friendly to be a stray
anyone missing this cat? He seems too friendly to be a strayLoveOfTurkey. Good god look at that face hahaha Edit: you may want to add general location of where you found the cat (u/outerspace29)
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
1 killed in boat explosion on Bohemia River in Cecil County
One person was killed after a boat exploded on the Bohemia River in Cecil County's Earleville area on Saturday.
Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt
LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
