ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Have you seen a white-footed mouse? Gloucester County Nature Club

By Karl Anderson
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

Did mystery rock found in N.J. yard come from outer space?

Did a mysterious backyard discovery in southern New Jersey have its origins in the vast realms of outer space?. That’s the buzz in a quiet neighborhood in Cape May County, where an 8-year-old boy playing with a metal detector outside his home found a small, black, rock-like object that resembles a meteorite fragment.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, NJ
NJ.com

4-H fair brings horse show, goats and more to N.J. (PHOTOS)

The Gloucester County 4-H Fair kicked off Thursday with pony rides, a petting zoo, the Dressage Horse Show, and a magic show and ballon sculptures by Bill Kerwood. The fair continued Friday with several 4-H events — including the 4-H Invitational Goat Show, 4-H Beef Show, the Gloucester County 4-H Rabbit Show, 4-H Herpetology Show, and 4-H Hog, Goat, Beef and Lamb Auction — as well as a moon bounce, miniature golf, skillet and tire toss, a K-9 demonstration by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department, a dog costume contest, smartest dog trick contest, and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit the Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds Facebook page or the Gloucester County 4-H Fair Facebook group.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Footed Mouse#Snake#Mice#Insect#Lyme Disease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
phillyvoice.com

Fearsome-looking dead shark washes ashore on Longport beach

Right on cue for Shark Week, some beachgoers at the Jersey Shore got a grisly lesson from nature on Thursday morning. A man taking a stroll in Longport at the 12th Avenue beach spotted the unmistakable form of a shark's body in the surf. It was around 7:00 a.m. and a few other people on the quiet beach noticed the animal, too.
CBS Philly

Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt

LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy