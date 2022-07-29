ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms possible in Baltimore area on Friday

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 3 days ago
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A cold front has pushed temperatures into the 80s

BALTIMORE -- A cold front is moving through the Baltimore area and will travel south of the region by Saturday morning. The weekend looks great with sunshine and temperature highs in the 80s. The humidity will decrease, particularly on Saturday. The clouds will roll back late Sunday as that same front returns north toward the region. Chances for showers and storms will be possible by late Sunday night.They could last through Monday morning. Next week, Marylanders will see a return to summer with chances for showers and storms periodically during the afternoon and temperatures in the 90s.This weather pattern will start on Tuesday. Towards the middle or late part of the week, temperatures will crank up into the mid-90s.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A cold front could trigger thunderstorms

BALTIMORE -- A cold front will move through the area Friday evening and possibly trigger more thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a portion of the Baltimore area to a LEVEL 2 SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon.Storms that develop during the heat of the day ahead of a cold front may produce damaging winds as they move from west to east across the region.WJZ is declaring Friday an ALERT DAY to highlight his threat that could create some issues for the evening commute.The cold front will ensure a rather lovely Saturday, which will be mostly sunny, in the mid-80s, and have a lower humidity.The storms will end after sunset Friday with skies clearing out and lower humidity moving in late Friday night into Saturday. Clouds will increase late Sunday with a chance for showers and storms across Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland, some of which could creep toward Baltimore Sunday night.People who live in the Baltimore area will get through most of the weekend rain free, but there's a chance that storms will return late in the afternoon on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Happy Birthday Baltimore!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today marks the 293rd year since Baltimore was founded in 1729, according to the Baltimore Heritage Area Association. On July 30, 1729, political leader Charles Carroll, along with other wealthy Marylanders, successfully petitioned the Maryland General Assembly to pass an act allowing “the building of a Town on the North side of the Patapsco River," according to Live Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon. At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: 3 water main breaks reported in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Three water main breaks have been reported in a Capitol Heights neighborhood, according to WSSC. WSSC says they had an 8-inch water main break at 16902 Toyon Place with three customers impacted and four vehicles damaged. There was a second water main break...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
DC News Now

At least 5 shootings in 3 days in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At 3:06 p.m. on July, 29, Metropolitan Police Department was called to a shooting in the 900 block of Valley Avenue. An adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, police are currently investigating it as a homicide. This shooting marks the fifth in a string of violent crimes to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Birds of prey find unlikely home in Annapolis mall parking lot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall.As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.You don't have to be an ornithologist to know that osprey typically nest near water, and a parking lot seems like a ridiculous choice for birds who depend on fresh fish for food. But Dave Brinker, a regional ecologist with the Maryland Heritage Wildlife Program, a branch of the Department...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Two pedestrians struck in Baltimore County hit and run

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two pedestrians were struck in Baltimore County Friday night. According to police at about 11:45 p.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to a motor vehicle accident near Joppa Road in Towson. Once on scene, officers located two pedestrians that had been struck by a vehicle that...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

