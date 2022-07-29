Storms possible in Baltimore area on Friday

BALTIMORE -- A cold front will move through the area Friday evening and possibly trigger more thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a portion of the Baltimore area to a LEVEL 2 SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon.Storms that develop during the heat of the day ahead of a cold front may produce damaging winds as they move from west to east across the region.WJZ is declaring Friday an ALERT DAY to highlight his threat that could create some issues for the evening commute.The cold front will ensure a rather lovely Saturday, which will be mostly sunny, in the mid-80s, and have a lower humidity.The storms will end after sunset Friday with skies clearing out and lower humidity moving in late Friday night into Saturday. Clouds will increase late Sunday with a chance for showers and storms across Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland, some of which could creep toward Baltimore Sunday night.People who live in the Baltimore area will get through most of the weekend rain free, but there's a chance that storms will return late in the afternoon on Sunday.

