Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 29, 2022

By Analysis
GoLocalProv
 4 days ago
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees

(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
NEWPORT, RI
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island governor urges electric company to provide relief to customers

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s governor is urging the state’s utility commission to reconsider a planned rate increase. Gov. Dan McKee, up for reelection this fall, said Monday he wants the Public Utilities Commission to provide relief for the state’s residents even as Rhode Island Energy has requested for a 47% rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
ECONOMY
rinewstoday.com

Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island

Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
rinewstoday.com

Police Chiefs: “Slow Down New England”

Photo: Sgt. Gary Marquis, of the South Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island, speaks in Hampton Beach, N.H. Tuesday at the kickoff off a months-long campaign Slow Down New England, which will include law enforcement agencies from around New England. (Photo courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association) HAMPTON BEACH,...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island pushes back renumbering of Interstate 95 exits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the renumbering of exits along Interstate 95 will be pushed back one week. The numbers were supposed to change starting Sunday, but the department said drivers can expect to start seeing those changes Aug. 7. The...
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

Local nonprofit bags pasta to end food insecurity in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A local nonprofit held an event Friday to help end food insecurity in Rhode Island. We Share Hope put together six teams, competing to see who can bag 1,000 pounds of pasta the fastest. Each team scooped the pasta into bags weighing between .9...
CHARITIES
rinewstoday.com

Rhode Island Foundation increases its grants by 50% to respond to rising costs of services

The nearly 50 percent boost in funding for two of the Foundation’s grant programs is helping nonprofits cope with rising costs of basic services for Rhode Islanders in need. The Rhode Island Foundation is responding to the surge in the cost of housing, food and other staples with a nearly 50 percent increase in funding for two grant programs that help nonprofits serve people in need.
CHARITIES
Seacoast Current

Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
MEDFORD, MA

