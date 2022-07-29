Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 29, 2022

www.golocalprov.com
whatsupnewp.com
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Looking for the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rhode Island? Here’s a look at the total percent positive per week, new hospital admissions per week, new cases per 100,000 population by week, total positive cases/fatalities/tests, and more. Update – As of April 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Department of...
ABC6.com
The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
ecori.org
Pandemic Revealed Importance of Keeping Everyone’s Lights and Heat On, Water Running
Thousands of people in Rhode Island annually have their natural gas or electricity service turned off. Advocates say this practice is unjust. (George Wiley Center) Long before the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the chronic injustices embedded in the U.S. energy system, the George Wiley Center in Rhode Island was focused on utility justice.
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
Turnto10.com
Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees
(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Joe McNamara, Candidate for State Representative, District 19
Joseph M. McNamara is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 19. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest issue in this election is the economy and what our state and...
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island governor urges electric company to provide relief to customers
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s governor is urging the state’s utility commission to reconsider a planned rate increase. Gov. Dan McKee, up for reelection this fall, said Monday he wants the Public Utilities Commission to provide relief for the state’s residents even as Rhode Island Energy has requested for a 47% rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
Gov. Charlie Baker officiates wedding of PR leader George Regan on Cape Cod
OSTERVILLE, Mass. — Public relations specialist George Regan married Elizabeth Akeley in a Cape Cod wedding that drew a number of prominent guests – including the governor himself. Gov. Charlie Baker officiated the ceremony, which featured a reading delivered by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The guest...
rinewstoday.com
Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island
Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
RI State Police taking applications for training academy
"A career with the Rhode Island State Police is incredibly rewarding," Col. Darnell Weaver said.
rinewstoday.com
Police Chiefs: “Slow Down New England”
Photo: Sgt. Gary Marquis, of the South Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island, speaks in Hampton Beach, N.H. Tuesday at the kickoff off a months-long campaign Slow Down New England, which will include law enforcement agencies from around New England. (Photo courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association) HAMPTON BEACH,...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island pushes back renumbering of Interstate 95 exits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the renumbering of exits along Interstate 95 will be pushed back one week. The numbers were supposed to change starting Sunday, but the department said drivers can expect to start seeing those changes Aug. 7. The...
ABC6.com
Man tests positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department of Health says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. That man is in his 50s and from Washington County. “[He] developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering,” said the Department of Health in a release Monday.
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
ABC6.com
Local nonprofit bags pasta to end food insecurity in Rhode Island
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A local nonprofit held an event Friday to help end food insecurity in Rhode Island. We Share Hope put together six teams, competing to see who can bag 1,000 pounds of pasta the fastest. Each team scooped the pasta into bags weighing between .9...
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island Foundation increases its grants by 50% to respond to rising costs of services
The nearly 50 percent boost in funding for two of the Foundation’s grant programs is helping nonprofits cope with rising costs of basic services for Rhode Islanders in need. The Rhode Island Foundation is responding to the surge in the cost of housing, food and other staples with a nearly 50 percent increase in funding for two grant programs that help nonprofits serve people in need.
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
