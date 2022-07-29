www.blufftontoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBeaufort, SC
Our spring trip to Beaufort, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBeaufort, SC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
live5news.com
Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine people were rescued from the water near Daufuskie Island Saturday. According to the US Coast Guard, they were notified around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night that a 20-foot vessel collided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water. The Coast...
blufftontoday.com
Downed airplane found in Jasper County; pilot taken to hospital
An airplane that went missing on radar in Savannah was found to have crashed in a wooded area near Ridgeland on Saturday, Jasper County Fire-Rescue said. First responders found the pilot after the crash site was found off Bailey Mill Road. The pilot was taken to a local trauma center and their condition was unknown Saturday evening, spokesperson Lt. Garrett Lucas said.
live5news.com
‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
WTGS
2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First responders in Beaufort Co. receive active shooter training
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – Law enforcement agencies in Beaufort County participated in an active shooter training course. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort first responders participated in ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) over several weeks in July. The course provides research-based active shooter response training and pushes for communication between law enforcement, […]
wtoc.com
Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man died following a shooting at a Walterboro bar Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m. At the scene, they found a Colleton County man suffering from “multiple gunshot...
WJCL
Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of calls regarding arrest warrants
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about reports of scam calls to residents in the area. According to BSCO, a Beaufort County resident reported that she and a coworker received a phone call from a “Captain with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office” who discussed, at length, a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Deputies: Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds at Colleton Co. pool hall
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is dead after a shooting reportedly took place at a pool hall in Colleton County early Saturday morning. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in around 2 a.m. Deputies responded to Sure Shots Pool Hall along Sniders Highway where a man had been found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies: 1 dead after reported shooting in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sniders Highway around 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call that reported a man had been shot. Upon arrival, CCSO located a […]
WJCL
Community rallies behind Rincon family impacted by deadly house fire
RINCON, Ga. — The Effingham County community is rallying behind a Rincon family in need. The Brady family's home caught fire on Tuesday. Their three-year-old son did not survive, and the mom was badly burned. Family friend Misty Lavilla wasted no time creating a GoFundMe page for the Bradys.
WTGS
Police investigating shooting on Savannah's westside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police continue investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street in Savannah. Officers say an adult male was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Savannah police: 1 man shot, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left one man hurt. According to SPD, the shooting happened just before midnight on Friday on the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. They said a man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for...
wtoc.com
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
One dead, 4 injured following shooting at party in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead and four others injured following a party in Burke County. Authorities say, Dereck Hilton, 34, of Sardis, was one of five people shot at an unlicensed “bar/shot house” at 232 Claxton Road Saturday morning. Hilton and four others were transported to Burke Health for treatment. Hilton […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.
1 injured in late night Friday shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred late last night on Friday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Rodgers St. The victim was transported to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the […]
WJCL
Savannah officer reprimanded month before fatal shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New information about a Savannah police officer involved in a fatal shooting in June. Documents WJCL obtained show Officer Ernest Ferguson got a four page letter of reprimand from the department after he failed to turn on his body-worn camera on three different occasions. “I’m not...
swlexledger.com
18 years old Naomi Hadden missing from Lexington, SC
She last seen in Chatham, GA. and is believed to be traveling to Savannah, GA. She is 18 years old, 5’5” tall and weight about 120 to 130 lbs. She has shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother said she has a disabilty when she walks. The mother has already filed a police reports with the Lexington County Sheriff Department and the Georgia Police Department. If anyone see her, please call 803-673-6736.
WJCL
$50,000 reward offered after mail carrier robbed in Chatham County
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to find the persons responsible for robbing a postal carrier in Garden City. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the postal carrier was robbed July 18 around 3 p.m. at Chatham County...
Comments / 0