'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment

The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
Closest abortion option in question on Kansas ballot
After Roe v. Wade was overturned last month and Missouri’s trigger law went into effect, Northwest Missouri residents have turned to Kansas for abortion access. But that could change soon. There are three facilities in Kansas City that offer abortions — the closest options for St. Joseph residents. Two...
Dear Jackson County Residents
Today I write a letter of endorsement for Theresa Cass-Galvin who is running for County Executive. Theresa was a great support to Frontier Justice during 2020/21 as we navigated the ever-changing mask policies dictated by the county. It was her belief that if we created policies that kept our staff and clientele safe, we would know best on when to enforce masks or to not enforce mask use. Novel concept that we are free in America and every day when you chose to wear a mask, or not, you were choosing for yourself. Many of you were frustrated and did not understand the mask policies being passed down. We complied, by law, and we all came out on the other side of last year just fine.
Greenwood bridge opens
CLAY COUNTY — On Friday, July 29, the Clay County Commission, along with County Administrator Dianna Wright, Clay County Highway Department, Great River Associates and Boone Construction Company cut the ribbon for the completion of the new Greenwood Bridge over Fishing River. "The celebration recognizes nearly five years of...
For once, a perfect headline for the occasion
“Fistpump McRunpants” (July 22, 2022) Not in Missouri (July 22, 2022) Running Man (July 24, 2022)
4900 N Sycamore Dr Kansas City, MO 64119
Dozen homes still in need of repairs
CLAY COUNTY — After the initial planning meeting a couple of weeks ago, Rebuilding Together Kansas City is again seeking team leaders and teams to take on 12 more homes to help area homeowners. "We hope you will join us in repairing homes and rebuilding lives of our neighbors...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Road work on Highway 92 in Kearney continues
KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be widening Missouri Highway 92, requiring a full closure of the highway between Mt. Olivet Road and Missouri Highway E starting Tuesday, Aug. 2 and running through Nov. 15. Area access will be limited to residential and local traffic only during...
Kansas City won’t pay claim after large pothole destroys man’s tire
Corey Black filed a pothole claim with Kansas City asking for his damages to be reimbursed. He was denied.
Providence Pizza is an unmatched pizza experience
Do you like your pizza baked New York, Sicilian or Detroit-style? There’s no need to choose at Providence Pizza in Grandview, where diners can sample a variety one slice at a time throughout the day. Standard toppings are offered plus housemade meatballs, Castelvetrano olives and Sweety Drop peppers, sometimes...
Sheriff’s office chosen for CCW audit by FBI
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was one of several sheriff’s departments chosen for an audit by the FBI of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits. But the FBI is getting major pushback on the audit of CCW information from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who says allowing federal agents from the FBI to have access to records of Missourians who have a permit to carry a concealed weapon “violates Missouri law and infringes on our Second Amendment rights.”
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
Best Breakfast in Kansas City, MO — 40 Top Places!
Kansas City is a bustling metropolis in the western region of the Show-Me State of Missouri. It offers the perfect backdrop for a fantastic gastronomic adventure as you explore its many superb breakfast joints. Start the day on the sweeter side by dining at places boasting topping-loaded waffles, buttermilk pancakes,...
Missouri Law Enforcement Officers Line the Streets to Say Farewell to Fallen Officer
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri police officer who was killed in the line of duty has been laid to rest. The funeral was held yesterday for 32-year-old Daniel Vasquez, who served as a North Kansas City for about one year. A 24-year-old man allegedly shot and killed Vasquez last week...
Election board needs judges for upcoming elections
Clay County — The election board is looking for friendly and capable election judges for upcoming elections in Clay County. To be considered, you must be willing to disclose your political party affiliation. To apply, go online to s1.sos.mo.gov/pollworker/signup.
Local animal rescue offering $1,000 reward after owner left dog by river
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) M'Shoogy's Animal Rescue in Savannah brought in a dog for treatment last week after an owner abandoned him by the Platte River. "He has heartworms, he was loaded with fleas and ticks, and couldn't walk a week ago, now he's walking really good. We're treating him we're treating the heartworms we're needing a special needs home for this guy," Gary Silverglat at M'Shoogy's said.
Missouri man sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed carjacking that resulted in police pursuit and fatal collision
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in an armed carjacking that led to a high-speed chase in which he collided with another vehicle and killed another motorist. Derrell M. Wade, 21, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 13 years in federal...
School supply donations collected for Kearney students
KEARNEY — School district social workers in Kearney are preparing for the district’s annual Back to School Resource Fair, which provides school supplies and spirit wear to underprivileged students. “School counselors and social workers always want to be sure all students have what they need on the very...
