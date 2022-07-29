ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga County History Center offers new summer programs

By Saratogian staff
Saratogian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.saratogian.com

Comments / 1

Related
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County 4-H shines at Saratoga County Fair

Saratoga County 4-H survived the COVID pandemic and came out the other side with great success at the recent Saratoga County Fair. Two hundred youth, with 900 static exhibits and 500 animal exhibits, represented Saratoga County 4-H at the fair. All species of animals were welcome to return. The youth were prepared, excited, and had an amazing experience. (Photo provided)
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County man considered top potato chip historian

Alan Richer knows all things chips. He’s spent the last 18 years collecting chip history and memorabilia. He’s a regular on the History Channel, and a sought after presenter at colleges and conferences. It all started when the former corporate tax attorney moved to Saratoga Lake and was...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga County Career Center announces virtual workshops

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Career Center, in conjunction with the Greater Capital Region Career Centers, will hold a series of free virtual career workshops in August as part of the WorkPays! workforce education campaign. A Resume Development workshop at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3 will present...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga County, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Round Lake, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
Government
City
Ballston Spa, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Crum
WNYT

New spa opening in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE – A community near the Spa City will soon have a new spa. It’s located on a 100-acre thoroughbred farm, within a converted former horse stable. Sacred will provide a place for people to retreat. Some of the luxury offerings include organic facials, massages, acupuncture, yoga, meditation...
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Larceny: Edward Richardson, 39, of Guilderland, was arrested at 6:20 pm on July 23 in Saratoga Springs for petit larceny. DWAI: Shantel Dupont, 32, of Watervliet, was arrested at 9:08 pm on July 23 in Saratoga Springs for operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and 2 vehicle and traffic violations.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Council#Herb Garden#Concert Band#African#Brookside Museum
newyorkalmanack.com

Schenectady and the Adirondacks: A Legacy of Conservation

Schenectadians’ interest in protecting and exploring wilderness has its roots in the mid 1800s with industrialization and westward expansion. The wilderness was at risk of disappearing, and influential nature lovers used their writings to convince Americans that preserving land and wildlife was vital. Many Americans, including people in Schenectady, could easily see the case for this.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School

Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Saratogian

Narcotics arrest nets area trio in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Tracy P. Whipple, 40, of Saratoga Springs, Corey A. Saxton, 36, of Greenwich, and Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Stillwater, following a surveillance operation in the town. Whipple is accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine...
WILTON, NY
Lite 98.7

What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!

The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy