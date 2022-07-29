Saratoga County History Center offers new summer programs

www.saratogian.com
Saratoga County 4-H survived the COVID pandemic and came out the other side with great success at the recent Saratoga County Fair. Two hundred youth, with 900 static exhibits and 500 animal exhibits, represented Saratoga County 4-H at the fair. All species of animals were welcome to return. The youth were prepared, excited, and had an amazing experience. (Photo provided)
