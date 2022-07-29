Langworthy Stops By Hornell Yesterday

Listed by Deborah S. Campanella with RE/MAX Realty Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Rarely available opportunity! Village home on quiet street backing to Black Creek. Kayak across the creek, fish off your own private dock, or sit on the deck and watch the gorgeous sunrises/sunsets. Lovely four bedroom home overlooking Black Creek w/mud room, 1st flr laundry, living room, dining room, & open kitchen Mud room & living room walk out to patio & 16x32 inground pool. Oversized detached garage w/workshop, loft & rear access. NEW ROOF 6/22, replacement windows, fresh paint, new flooring, new pool pump, updated heating, & new circuit breakers. Flood insurance is not required. **Enjoy Churchville municipal electric & town paid trash pickup. Beautiful opportunity to lock in a home on the water, all while convenient to expressway for a quick 30 min drive to Rochester. ** Delayed Negotiation until 8/2/22 at 5:00 pm. **Open SUN 12:00-2:00 pm**

CHURCHVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO